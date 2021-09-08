Tipsheet: Padres fall, but Cardinals fail to step over them in wild card race

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “The Phillies are still in it. Their ongoing quest for the second wild card slot might be more impressive had San Diego not seen the bottom fall out in August; even after a win over Milwaukee to kick off their series Philadelphia’s only five games over .500, and their pitching staff has allowed two more runs than the offense has plated. At some point just hanging on the edges of contention until the end, as the second wild card slot allows mediocre teams to do, won’t be enough for the Phillies. It hasn’t been for a while, actually, as the club edges closer and closer to failed rebuild territory. But until they fall out of this year’s race, Philadelphia fans can again feel hope they haven’t seen justified in a full decade—the team’s last playoff appearances was in 2011, the same season the Phillies last topped a .500 winning percentage.”