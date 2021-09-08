Tipsheet: Padres fall, but Cardinals fail to step over them in wild card race

The stunning collapse of the San Diego Padres has opened the back door to the National League wild card game.
The Padres are 24-33 since the beginning of July and 7-16 since Aug. 10. They have 23 games left and their remaining schedule is murderous.
A postseason (OK, play-in game) opportunity is there for the taking for the Cincinnati Reds. Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and, yes, even the Cardinals.
Trouble is, the Cardinals are reeling too. They have fallen into an 8-12 rut. Their current four-game losing streak has them 3½ games back of the Padres and Reds for that berth in the play-in game.
Manager Mike Shildt stuck rally-killer Matt Carpenter in the middle of his batting order for their first two games against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers. Predictably, Carpenter went 0-for-4 in each time, running his hitless streak to 26 at bats and plunging his batting average to .172.
Carpenter made the final out with a runner or runners on base three times in his two starts:
- He struck out swinging to strand a runner at first base in the fourth inning Monday.
- He struck out looking to strand runners at first and second base in the third inning Tuesday.
- He flied out to strand a runner at second base in the eighth inning Tuesday.
But, hey, fans can celebrate the fact Carpenter now has 10 years of big league service time. That’s an impressive achievement for a guy who hasn’t hit well since 2018.
Despite all of their recent woes, the Cardinals still have a mathematical pulse. If they somehow got hot again, they could still slide into the play-in game.
The Padres are looking more hopeless by the day.
Blake Snell has been pitching spectacularly, but the Padres are just 3-4 in his last seven starts. Injuries have battered the rest of the rotation and the bullpen is in disarray as well.
Fernando Tatis has lost power due to recurring shoulder injuries and trade deadline pickup Adam Frazier has been useless.
The Reds are just 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Phillies fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 10-0 Tuesday for their third loss in five games.
The hottest team in this “race” is the Mets, who were 62-67 back on Aug. 27. They have gone 8-2 since to get to the high side of .500.
Come October, several teams -- including the Cardinals, in all probability -- are going to wondering what could have been.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “With four weeks remaining on the schedule, there are still a few key races to keep an eye on. While leads in the AL East (Rays), AL Central (White Sox) and NL Central (Brewers) are all but wrapped up, things are still unsettled in the NL East, where the Phillies are making a push after winning eight of 10 and moving within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Braves. The NL West is staying on brand, with the Dodgers and Giants barreling toward a dramatic finish. And both Wild Card races are a mishmash of teams from every division. The Mariners and Blue Jays are inching closer to the Red Sox and Yankees in the AL, while the Reds, Phillies and Cardinals are threatening the Padres in the NL. Despite its recent issues, San Diego ended the weekend with a hold on second place in that Wild Card race.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The second NL wild card up for grabs among the Padres, Reds, Cardinals and maybe even one of the NL East teams -- and the Padres are in deep, deep trouble. They actually led the division on May 30, but they've played under .500 in the second half. Now comes the painful truth: They are done with the Diamondbacks and Rockies after going just 19-19 against them. The remaining schedule: two games against the Angels; a difficult road trip against the Dodgers, Giants and Cardinals; a homestand against the Giants and Braves; then a season-ending road trip to L.A. and San Francisco.”
Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “The Phillies are still in it. Their ongoing quest for the second wild card slot might be more impressive had San Diego not seen the bottom fall out in August; even after a win over Milwaukee to kick off their series Philadelphia’s only five games over .500, and their pitching staff has allowed two more runs than the offense has plated. At some point just hanging on the edges of contention until the end, as the second wild card slot allows mediocre teams to do, won’t be enough for the Phillies. It hasn’t been for a while, actually, as the club edges closer and closer to failed rebuild territory. But until they fall out of this year’s race, Philadelphia fans can again feel hope they haven’t seen justified in a full decade—the team’s last playoff appearances was in 2011, the same season the Phillies last topped a .500 winning percentage.”
Jake Mailhot, Fangraphs: “After moving ahead of the Padres for the second Wild Card spot two weeks ago, the Reds have let that playoff spot slip from their grasp. They’ve lost four consecutive series, going 4-8 over that span. Luckily, the Padres have gone 5-6 over that same stretch so Cincinnati’s slide hasn’t cost them that many games in the standings. They also have nine games remaining against the Pirates, which should help them pad their win total. Still, they need to take care of business against everyone else and they just haven’t been able to do that recently.”
Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: “When the Phillies are good, they're very good. It's just the bad losses that hold them back . . . If the Phillies can win the series against the Brewers, then they'll have a chance to play some more bad teams. They've had a ridiculously easy schedule late in the season. The Phillies have a seven-game homestand against the Rockies and Cubs. Then after three against the Mets, they have another seven home games against the Orioles and Pirates. The Phillies trail the Atlanta Braves by 1.5 games in the NL East, but the path to a division title is clear.”
Zach Kram, The Ringer: “Already, [Wander] Franco fits neatly into the no. 3 spot in the order for the majors’ highest scoring team. His production would be impressive at any age, let alone 20—Franco is less than half the age of 41-year-old Nelson Cruz, the Rays’ big trade-deadline addition. Cruz hasn’t even hit much since coming to Tampa, yet the other Rays have all been so electric that the team still boasts the majors’ most productive offense over that span. The schedule is one factor in the Rays’ recent form: Playing the Orioles 10 times in August helped, as Tampa won all 10 to move to 18-1 against Baltimore this year. But this lineup can score in bunches against any opponent, as Tampa now has real star power at the top of the lineup to pair with its typical brand of depth and platoons.”
MEGAPHONE
“Guys are going to get hot again, the offense is going to get hot again. It’s going to be fun. But down the stretch, it’s going to be playoff baseball. That’s what it looks like a lot of times, so you just have to go out, and it doesn’t matter what the score is, you just need more runs at the end of the game than the other team. Hopefully, we can do that.”
Reds pitcher Wade Miley.