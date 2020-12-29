Tipsheet: Padres load up, Cubs retool, Rays dump salary with big trades

As expected, the Chicago Cubs are plowing forth with a painful overhaul after their expected dynasty fizzled.
In their latest cost-cutting move, the Small Bears shipped starting pitcher Yu Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini to San Diego for pitcher Zach Davies and four prospects.
Meanwhile the Tampa Rays revisited their familiar strategy of trimming payroll while simultaneously remaining competitive.
And the Padres doubled down on their challenge of the Los Angeles Dodgers – which is very, very brave given the Dodgers’ vast resources.
Frenetic Padres general manager A.J. Preller is in full go mode while most of his colleagues (like John Mozeliak) are sitting back and fretting about team revenues. Preller made the bold move for Darvish after acquiring starting pitcher Blake Snell from the Rays for a prospect package.
For good measure San Diego also added Korean infielder Ha-seong Kim via international free agency.
To do all of this, the Padres dug into their prospect pile to send Luis Patino, Francisco Mejia, Cole Wilcox and Blake Hunt to Tampa Bay and Reginald Preciado, Owen Caissie, Ismael Mena and Yeison Santana to Chicago.
Preciado might be worth noting. He signed for $1.3 million out of Panama, he can switch-hit, he possesses a strong arm and he can run. But at 17, he is very, very early in his developmental process.
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Tim Stebbins, NBC Sports Chicago: “With Darvish headed to San Diego, Kyle Hendricks and Alec Mills are the only starters left from the top 5 of the Cubs’ 2020 rotation. Adbert Alzolay and Davies figure to join them in 2021, leaving depth a significant issue still to be addressed. That could involve a reunion with Jon Lester, which both sides have expressed interest in, and potentially prospects Brailyn Marquez, Tyson Miller and Cory Abbott. At the very least, the Cubs seem to have a need for a veteran back-end starter.”
Emma Baccellieri, SI.com: “A baseball trade is a statement of organizational philosophy as much as it is a physical transaction. It’s a reflection of a team’s priority (win now? win later? slash payroll?), of its style, of how it values and assesses various types of players. And it’s hard to think of a recent trade that has better demonstrated its team’s respective attitudes than the Padres’ move to acquire Blake Snell from the Rays. The deal broke through a previously quiet MLB offseason on Sunday night—the former Cy Young Award winner, who has three seasons left until free agency, will head to San Diego in exchange for a quartet of prospects headlined by 21-year-old pitcher Luis Patiño. For the Padres, it’s a deal both smart and flashy, improving their chances of winning right now and in the immediate future, possible because of the flexibility provided by such a deep farm system. It makes a notably fun and dynamic team only more fun and dynamic. For the Rays, meanwhile, it’s a reflection of the exact reasons that you probably already either hate them or love them. The situation should be familiar by now. The Rays, known for their chronically low payrolls, will grab an opportunity to get prospects for an All-Star caliber player. (See: Corey Dickerson, 2018; Wilson Ramos, 2018; Tommy Pham, 2019.) It’s the sort of move typically associated with cost-slashing instead of pennant-chasing. For the Rays, however, this does not signal the end of a competitive window. Instead, it shows a window that is forever changing shape, made slightly longer but also definitively cheaper, a switch of format rather than of priority.”
Ray Ratto, The Defector: “It’s all part of baseball’s offseason of eating its own, between club-by-club layoffs to a dead free agent market to the gutting of the minor leagues. Now a plucky little team of overachievers was stripping itself down to the rebar because the newfound burdens of having the third-smallest payroll were too great and they needed to become younger and cheaper. There is, though, one thing wrong with that picture—the part where the Rays are overachievers. In the 13 years since their previous (and only other) World Series appearance, they have the fifth best record behind only the Yankees, Dodgers, Cardinals, and Red Sox. They’ve been above .500 in nine of those seasons while spending approximately $1.8 billion less on players than the Yankees. They’ve been The Little Engine That Does Its Damnedest, and losing the World Series the way they did, taking a knee to the sciences that have helped make them good, must baffle owner Stuart Sternberg and baseball ops brainiac Erik Neander. But letting the two shining lights of their pitching staff go in the immediate wake of their playoff success still looks like they are putting the baseball behind the money yet again, and nothing tastes more brackish than that. The problem, of course, is that the Rays are merely the best thrifty team in the game and that gets you nothing without a ring.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “For the first time since Preller was hired in 2014, and actually for the first time in a decade, the Padres can see the Dodgers from where they are. They aren’t so sleepy. They are relevant. Still, 72 hours ago, they were not better than the Dodgers. Today, even today, they might not be as good as the Dodgers. But they might be. And that’s the game. Or it’s supposed to be the game. Not everyone participates. So here’s Preller, from the corner (of the country), shooting his shot again. Again and again. Because, if not to compete, if not to win, if not to chase every season as though it were special and fragile and worth chasing, then what is the point? What is baseball doing here otherwise? We’re all just going to sit around and hope for 16-team playoffs every year?”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Maybe it's not quite a true blockbuster given that Snell's big season came two years ago and Patino and Mejia are still more prospect than proven, but it's about as blockbuster as trades go these days. This one even comes with a little controversy mixed in given that in Snell’s final appearances for the Rays -- the team that drafted him in 2011 -- manager Kevin Cash yanked him in the sixth inning against the Dodgers while Snell was pitching a dominant two-hit shutout during Game 6 of the World Series. While this trade is more about the Rays doing what they often do, trading a veteran player for lower-salaried youngsters, the Game 6 decision will hang over the franchise into the 2021 season. It's also a fascinating trade because it has a chance to be a huge win-win trade for both clubs -- or potentially a huge loss for one side. This is about as risky a deal as general managers make these days as Snell is still under team control for three more seasons at a reasonable salary and possesses arguably the best pure stuff of any left-hander in the game, but also comes with some concerns about his durability. The Rays, however, get three high-end talents in return. Patino, a flame-throwing 21-year-old right-hander . . . debuted for the Padres in 2020. He retains his rookie status for 2021. Mejia is still just 25 and once ranked as the top catching prospect in baseball a few years ago, although the Padres soured on him after he started 3-for-38 in 2020 and he received just one at-bat in September. Wilcox, the team's third-round pick in 2020 out of Georgia as a draft-eligible sophomore, slid out of the first round only because of his bonus demands, but the Padres signed him for a third-round record $3.3 million.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Including this year, Snell has taken a full slate of starts twice in four complete seasons. He missed time in 2018 because of shoulder fatigue, and then time again in 2019 because of a fractured toe and loose bodies in his elbow. It bears wondering if asking Snell to do more on a per-game basis would result in less of him overall. Anyway, let's not permit the conceptual to obscure the actual. Snell has proven himself to be an above-average starter (albeit at times a maddeningly inefficient one) who has a penchant for strikeouts. He does that by leveraging a four-pitch arsenal: a mid-90s fastball with good spin that he throws more than half the time; an upper-80s changeup; a slider that batters went 1 for 30 against in 2020; and a curveball that has coerced whiffs on more than half the swings taken against it the past four years. (That repertoire should theoretically allow him to work deeper into games, but hey, it's complicated.) There's a lot to like about Snell as a pitcher, and there's a lot to like about him as a piece of a roster. His contract is more affordable than what his free-agent equivalent would have received (Zack Wheeler will make twice as much in 2021), and that financial flexibility should prove beneficial.”
Zach Kram, The Ringer: “Squint past Snell’s reputation, and there are murmured concerns he’s not quite the ace he appears to be. With his Cy Young season counted, Snell ranks near the top of the league in a number of key stats, as discussed above—but he hasn’t been so dominant outside of that season. Take out 2018, for instance, and Snell has a career 3.88 ERA in nearly 400 innings—only about 10 percent better than league average. He hasn’t thrown more than 130 innings in any other MLB season. He was also extraordinarily lucky that year, leading all qualified starters in strand rate—with, at the time, the second-best figure in MLB history—and ranking second in batting average on balls in play. Yet it’s not as if Snell is a soft-contact Kyle Hendricks–type starter who routinely induces low BABIPs; his career rate is .293, which is about league average.”
Mike Petriello, MLB.com: “The Padres already did have that kind of case, to be one of the very few World Series contenders, even before this week. But we'll get to that. Now, that's all big praise for a team that hasn't had a winning record in a full 162-game season since back in 2010. Between 2011-19, only one team lost more games. It's been a long time in the wilderness, where for years, the most interesting thing about the Padres was if and when they'd bring back the brown uniforms. (They did, for 2020.) It's an especially large claim considering that their division just so happens to include the Dodgers, who have won the last eight NL West titles -- and the World Series, a mere two months ago. It's not like Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw, and Walker Buehler are going anywhere. They're not. And yet: The Padres were, by almost any measure, the second- or third-best team of the shortened 2020 season. They had the third most wins, behind only the two pennant winners; they were essentially tied for the Dodgers for fifth in pitching WAR; they were second only to the White Sox in position player WAR. They had the third-best slugging percentage, scored the third-most runs, and stole the most bases. Only one team -- the Dodgers -- converted more swings into hard-hit balls, and no team cut its chase rate by as much from 2019.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “You know which team has had the best offseason in the NL Central? The Brewers, and only because they haven't yet traded Josh Hader. The Cubs should have, at the very least, stood pat this winter in hopes of building trade value with some of their hitters who had bad seasons. But if they aren't going to try, then trading away everyone else for pennies makes for a logical progression.”