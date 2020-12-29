Tipsheet: Padres load up, Cubs retool, Rays dump salary with big trades

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Maybe it's not quite a true blockbuster given that Snell's big season came two years ago and Patino and Mejia are still more prospect than proven, but it's about as blockbuster as trades go these days. This one even comes with a little controversy mixed in given that in Snell’s final appearances for the Rays -- the team that drafted him in 2011 -- manager Kevin Cash yanked him in the sixth inning against the Dodgers while Snell was pitching a dominant two-hit shutout during Game 6 of the World Series. While this trade is more about the Rays doing what they often do, trading a veteran player for lower-salaried youngsters, the Game 6 decision will hang over the franchise into the 2021 season. It's also a fascinating trade because it has a chance to be a huge win-win trade for both clubs -- or potentially a huge loss for one side. This is about as risky a deal as general managers make these days as Snell is still under team control for three more seasons at a reasonable salary and possesses arguably the best pure stuff of any left-hander in the game, but also comes with some concerns about his durability. The Rays, however, get three high-end talents in return. Patino, a flame-throwing 21-year-old right-hander . . . debuted for the Padres in 2020. He retains his rookie status for 2021. Mejia is still just 25 and once ranked as the top catching prospect in baseball a few years ago, although the Padres soured on him after he started 3-for-38 in 2020 and he received just one at-bat in September. Wilcox, the team's third-round pick in 2020 out of Georgia as a draft-eligible sophomore, slid out of the first round only because of his bonus demands, but the Padres signed him for a third-round record $3.3 million.”