Tipsheet: Padres perk up, finally show some life in NL wild card race

Say, have the San Diego Padres finally stabilized?
Maybe, maybe not. But at least they have slowed their free fall with back-to-back victories over the unspeakably bad Arizona Diamondbacks. They have won three of their last four games after losing 12 of their previous 14.
They pulled even with the Cincinnati Reds for the National League’s second wild card slot, 2½ games ahead of the Cardinals.
First they got an encouraging start from pitcher Chris Paddack as he came off the injured list, then they got seven no-hit innings from Blake Snell Tuesday night in their 3-0 victory.
Mindful of the playoff chase, Padres manager Jayce Tingler pulled Snell after 107 pitches and cut short his no-hit bid. Snell threw 122 pitches in his previous start, so his fuel indicator was ringing.
“It's not what you want to do, but I felt it was the right thing to do,” Tingler said.
“There's a lot of things I need to do better to allow myself the opportunity to get to the ninth and be able to finish it,” Snell said. “107 pitches through seven . . . it's going to be pretty tough to say, 'let's go' unless we're at the end of the season and it's all or nothing.”
And . . .
“It’s just smart,” Snell said. “Is it really worth going 140, 130 pitches to try to get it? . . . You’ve got to be smart. We need to win games, and I put the team in a great position to win -- seven innings, no runs, and we got the win.”
Snell has struggled for much of this season, but has posted a 1.72 ERA in his last six starts with 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
“I’m just getting in my groove,” Snell said. “It just took a while. I was never worried -- all the stuff was there. But this is all new to me, and leaving [Tampa Bay] after being there for 10 years is difficult. People don’t want to understand that. But that’s the way it is. That’s how it happened with me. I finally got comfortable, and in my zone, and now I can go.”
The Padres will need such pitching to regain traction in the race. After one more game against the Diamondbacks, they have a weekend series against the Houston Astros, then a seven-game stretch against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Ben Carsley, Baseball Reference: “The Phillies and Cardinals are what they are: nominally competitive teams that would scare absolutely no one if they did manage to limp into the postseason. The Phillies are just 2.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot and 2.5 out of the NL East title, so they have multiple paths to October. Unfortunately all those paths would in some way involve their bullpen, which more or less renders this a moot point. The Cardinals are bad, but this is baseball in 2021 we’re talking about here. They’ll invariably sneak into the last Wild Card spot, ruin San Francisco’s amazing story, then get annihilated by the Dodgers in the NLCS. Like death and taxes, we know it’s coming: we just have to embrace it.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “One rough start against the Dodgers skews Kyle Gibson's overall numbers with the Phillies (3.16 ERA). He's been very good in five of his six starts and downright excellent four times. Gibson is averaging over six innings per start with Philadelphia, so he's taken pressure off their shaky bullpen, and he's reduced their reliance on fill-in starters like Matt Moore and Vince Velasquez. Ian Kennedy came over with Gibson from the Rangers and allowed two runs in each of his first two appearances with the Phillies, but has given up only three runs total since. Kennedy hasn't been great. He has been a net positive for the bullpen though, even if Philadelphia is seemingly incapable of going on a run that vaults the club into the postseason.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “The Reds and Padres enter September neck and neck, with the Cardinals, Phillies and, if we’re being super generous, the Mets still in the mix. All of these teams have their warts. The Reds’ schedule makes them a favorite at this point, but their offense, which is susceptible to left-handed pitching, has slowed down of late. The Padres’ pitching is a mess, and they have probably the most difficult schedule remaining in MLB. The Phillies could still push the Braves in the NL East, and the Reds and Padres in the NL Wild Card, but J.T. Realmuto’s injury hurts an already inconsistent club. The Mets get a thumbs down from me.”
Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “On a Tuesday evening in Flushing, New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson knelt next to the dirt around home plate and combed the grass for an errant earring. Losing things, like baseball games and the support of a fan base, has been a problem around here lately. It certainly wasn’t all his fault, but things had taken a turn for the worse ever since they added Javier Báez at the trade deadline. And now, it almost looked like the embattled infielder had found both of those again with one aggressive walk-off slide. But the balance was precarious. Another loss, in a season with 67 of them as the Mets stare down September, might tip the whole thing back into chaos. So, yeah, the team president squatted and sifted. This day was going to be about wins . . . The Mets trailed the Marlins — the Marlins! — 5-1 entering the bottom of the ninth. But by the time Báez came to bat, there were two on, two outs, and two runs had already scored in the frame. This time, with the game in reach and the rally driving everyone to their feet, the fans chanted his name. Call it an olive branch or just another form of retribution, but of course Báez slapped an RBI infield single. Michael Conforto followed with a single to drive in the tying run, and when the ball was bobbled in the outfield, Báez dashed home. A safe slide and a dropped ball and suddenly the fans could only cheer as the Mets mobbed the object of their passionate ambivalence. Somewhere, in all the commotion, Báez lost an earring. And perhaps it served as a sacrificial tribute to Citi Field gods, because when the fans returned for the nightcap, they gave him a standing ovation in his first at-bat.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Professional sports occupies an unusual place in the American cultural environment, in that it’s a consumer good that gets baked into people’s identity. If the neighborhood doughnut shop starts putting out an inferior product, customers will go somewhere else. But if the local baseball team stinks, most fans will continue to support it. That uncommon loyalty is what has made MLB and its teams so significant. But part and parcel of loving something is—or at least should be—criticizing it when it goes off the rails. Unceasing positivity in defiance of fact isn’t love or support, it’s Stockholm syndrome. People who love the Mets want the team to succeed, to feel pride from that association. And right now, the team isn’t holding up its end of the bargain. So fans have the right—within certain bounds of decorum—to voice that displeasure where the team can hear it. The thing is, as pissed off as Dan from Staten Island is that the Mets are four games under .500, Báez must be all the more frustrated. It’s not like he doesn’t know he has a .258 OBP since being traded to New York, or that he doesn’t appreciate the impact that performance has had on the team. If there was something he could do to turn his fortunes around in time to save the Mets’ season, you have to think he would do it. Because a slump must be even more soul-sapping to live through than it is to watch from the stands. In that respect, I understand why Báez, Francisco Lindor, and Kevin Pillar would get upset when their own fans get on their case, and why they would want to slyly vent some of their frustration. Getting booed or criticized sucks, even when it’s justified by performance.”
MEGAPHONE
“Thumbs-down for me means adversity, the adversity we have gone through in this whole time. Like the negative things, we overcome it, so it's like, 'We did it! We went over it!' However, it was wrong, and I apologize to whoever I offended. It was not my intent to offend people.”
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, being forced to apologized for taunting angry Mets fans with a thumbs-down gesture.