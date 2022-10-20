Tipsheet: Padres rally past Phillies, win Nola family challenge

The compelling story line heading into Game 2 of the National League Championship Series was the Nola family reunion.

Pitcher Aaron Nola drew the start for the Philadelphia Phillies and his brother Austin was behind the plate for the San Diego Padres.

Their parents and other family members were in the stands in San Diego. Back home in Baton Rouge, members of the Catholic High team were gathered in front of a television before practice to watch school's former stars face each other.

Never before had brothers faced each other as pitcher and position player during such a postseason scenario.

“This is fun, this is competitive, this is what you live for,” Austin Nola told reporters. “You want to compete on the big stage against each other. There’s some friendly smack talk. You got to be that way, right?’’

Writing for USA Today, Bob Nightengale captured the scene:

Padres catcher Austin Nola pulled up a chair Wednesday afternoon, grabbed a cold one, leaned back, stared at the ceiling, exhaled. He wanted to feel euphoria, but couldn’t. He wanted to immediately reach out to his parents, but it felt awkward.

“I’ve got to get ahold of my brother,” he said quietly. “I hope he’s in good spirits. I want to make sure he’s all right. None of us are good after losses, right?”

Nola, with one swing of the bat, turned Wednesday’s game upside down, igniting a zany rally leading San Diego to an 8-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, and evening the National League Championship Series at 1-game apiece.

It was the most glorious moment of Nola’s career, but the most gut-wrenching too. The hit, you see, was off his little brother, Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

“That was very difficult to watch,’’ said A.J. Nola, their dad, who watched the game wearing a Padres cap, a Phillies jersey, and a Padres jersey underneath. “Words can’t describe it.’’

Austin had an excellent scouting report on Aaron, as you would expect, and he used to deliver his game-changing hit.

“Typical plate appearance against my brother,” Austin said. “I’m 0-2. I know the kind of pitcher he is. I know he’s not going to give in. And I know he’s going to come right after me with his best stuff. I always look for the fastball with him.”

Aaron threw a 95.1 mph sinker that didn’t sink enough.

“I was just trying to hit something hard up the middle, and good things happen,’’ Austin said. “I just waited on the fastball. I’m always looking hard stuff with him.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The Houston Astros smashed the Yordan Rules before the New York Yankees had any chance to enact them. Facing the hitter who singlehandedly undid the Seattle Mariners in the previous playoff round, the Yankees made it painfully clear they were not going to let Yordan Alvarez beat them in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. So they threw him four wide ones his first time at the plate. Lured him into a flyout to lead off the third inning. And then, with the tying run at second and a relief pitcher coming in, Yankees manager Aaron Boone signaled four fingers for an intentional walk before Alvarez could even begin the walk from the on-deck circle. But quieting Alvarez hardly means short-circuiting the Astros. With a startling boom-boom-boom covering the sixth and seventh innings, the Astros received a go-ahead home run from No. 6 hitter Yuli Gurriel, the first postseason home run ever from No. 8 hitter Chas McCormick and then the final bit of insurance, a booming home run that banged off the wall behind the left field Crawford Boxes in the seventh inning from rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña. It added up to a 4-2 victory and command of this ALCS for the Astros. It also made for some very discouraging math for Boone and the Yankees. Why's that? Well, leadoff man Jose Altuve - whose 23 home runs are second in playoff history - was hitless in three at-bats, sending his 2022 playoff drought to 0 for 19. Alvarez put just one ball in play. Alex Bregman was 0 for 3 and outfielder Kyle Tucker hitless in four at-bats - including a bases-loaded double play that made the Alvarez intentional pass pay off. Yet it mattered little - not when Gurriel, McCormick and catcher Martín Maldonado drove in the Astros' first three runs from the sixth, eighth and nine spots and Peña doubled twice and finished the Yankees off with a seventh-inning solo home run off Frankie Montas.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Astros owe much of their victory to ace Justin Verlander. The frontrunner for the AL Cy Young Award struggled in his first start this postseason against the Seattle Mariners. He course-corrected on Wednesday, holding the Yankees to one run over six innings of work. Verlander gave up three hits, one walk, and one hit by pitch, he struck out 11 batters on 103 pitches. As ESPN Stats and Info noted, Verlander became the all-time postseason leader in strikeouts, surpassing Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw early in the night . . . Verlander's 11 strikeouts tied for the second most he's recorded in a single postseason game. His career-high remains the 13 he punched out against the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS. This is the fifth time he's struck out 11, and the second time he's done so versus New York. (To be fair, Verlander has now made nine postseason starts against the Yankees, giving him ample opportunity to accomplish the feat.)”

Carlos Marcano, Baseball Prospectus: “Just last year, [Brandon] Drury was released by the Mets, and settled for a minor-league deal with the Reds. He ended up in San Diego this summer in exchange for 18-year-old shortstop prospect Victor Acosta—despite how he got to Cincinnati, he was having a career season with the Reds before the deal. A .274/.335/.520 line with a .367 wOBA and 20 homers got him shipped from a last-place squad to a postseason-hopeful one. As happened with so many of the Padres’ midseason acquisitions, though, he was rather pedestrian the rest of the regular season. Yet, this second game of the NLCS will end up making fans forget about all of that, thanks to this game-winning hit and the homer he belted in the second inning, part of a back-to-back with another deadline acquisition, Josh Bell.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “The Phillies and Padres are not yet trustworthy enough to be juggernauts, so their series will be more hoping than knowing. [Bryce] Harper’s homer was the moment the Phillies have already paid $100 million of his $330 million contract for, while the Padres are trying to reconcile the Juan Soto they have gotten so far with the Juan Soto they are going to have to pay maybe twice as much to retain, just on the odd hope that he, [Manny] Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr., will ever appear on the same field together. In the meantime, they are incomplete and weirdly assembled, just as the Phillies are with folks like [Kyle] Schwarber and Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto. The lesson is clear: Spending $450 million to win 106 and 99 wins, as the AL finalists have, is by its very nature less entertaining than spending $495 million to win 89 and 87. Everyone’s hearts and wallets are seemingly in the right places, but those are mostly credits to the owners and general managers, not to the people you want to actually watch.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “Despite all the progress the stathead crowd has made over the last quarter-century, when it comes to the playoffs and playoff results, many fans seem more inclined to defenestrate the numbers and attribute the losses to all sorts of causative elements beyond a surplus or dearth of players just happening to have particularly good games that week. In the worst case, failing to win two of three games or three of five is attributed to some kind of character flaw. At best, the loss is because of some fundamental flaw in a team’s construction, typically something that sabermetrics is to blame for, no matter whether the team is sabermetrically inclined or not.”

MEGAPHONE

“This is exactly what I expected from him. That is why he is a Hall of Famer.

Astros catcher Marin Maldonado, to ESPN, on starting pitcher Justin Verlander.