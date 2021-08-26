Tipsheet: Padres, Reds keep wild card door open for sputtering Cardinals

Given the depleted state of their starting rotation, it’s hard to imagine the Cardinals mounting a big September push.
But thanks to the San Diego Padres' collapse and the Cincinnati Reds' lull, the Cardinals still have a chance.
The Padres allowed the Reds to move into the second wild card slot, one game ahead of them. For all of their woes the Cardinals are just 3½ games back of the Reds as they head to Pittsburgh for a four-game set.
Their mathematical vital signs remain strong despite their unsightly play on their last homestand.
The Padres gave it their all against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. They battled into the 16th inning in baseball’s longest game under the current tiebreaking rules.
But ultimately the Padres fell to the Dodgers 5-3 on AJ Pollock’s two-run homer for LA.
The Padres lost for the 11th time in 13 games. They went 2-for-24 with runners in scoring position against the Dodgers. They stranded 18 baserunners.
Manager Jayce Tingler mangled his substitutions along the way, so twice had pitchers batting with two outs and the bases loaded in extra innings.
Tingler fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild in a panic move earlier this week, so who will be the next member of the field staff to walk the plank?
Meanwhile the Reds have issues as well. They dropped the first two games of their series against the high-flying Milwaukee Brewers, which pretty much ended their division title quest.
After turning out reliever Sean Doolittle to activate hard-throwing Tejay Antone, the Reds saw Antone immediately re-injure his elbow and head back to the injured list.
Key hitter Jesse Winker may yet be weeks from returning from his intercostal strain because he has not resumed baseball activities.
“We just keep playing. There is nothing else to do,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We’ve got a long way to go. Every game is going to be important. It’s a great time of year. We’re in good shape. We just have to keep playing like we always do and things will work out.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Among pitchers with 100 or more innings under their belts, Milwaukee’s triumphant trio of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta have three of the eight best ERAs in baseball. By ERA+, a metric that adjusts for park and era, all of them have been at least 65 percent better than league average. If they maintain this level of dominance, the Brewers would become the first team to have three starters notch a 165 ERA+ or better in 120+ innings since the earned run became an official stat in 1913. And remarkably, it seems that maintaining the dominance might have been at the heart of the Brewers’ plan all along.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The 2021 season has been a throwback to [Christian] Yelich's Marlins days in an unfortunate way. That is, he's just not driving fly balls out of the park with the same frequency that he did in the prior three seasons across a sample of almost 1,500 plate appearances. In 2017, Yelich's final season in Miami, he homered on a rather ordinary 15.3 percent of his fly balls. In 2018, that figure shot up to 35.0 percent, and it was 32.8 percent in 2019 and 32.4 percent in 2020 -- elite figures, all. This season, however, it's back down to 15.4 percent, and therein lies pretty much all of Yelich's missing production. Let's note that he still hits the ball hard -- Yelich ranks in the 74th percentile in terms of average exit velocity and in the 89th percentile in hard-hit rate -- and he has elite plate discipline. The balls aren't leaving the park, though. Yelich's lingering and perhaps chronic back and knee issues no doubt have something to do with that. Yelich has overall been a productive player this season, albeit well shy of his 2018-19 levels. He right now looks like a useful lineup regular but not the kind of player you sign through 2028, which is what the Brewers did. For that player to come back, improved health may be necessary.”
Nick Aguilera, MLB.com: “After two years of jumping between the minors and the majors, [Tyrone] Taylor has carved himself a role in Milwaukee this season. He’s been solid defensively, fairly light on his feet and holding his own in the batter’s box. He might be just what the Brewers need in the lineup in October, though. This season, Taylor is hitting .284 with an .834 OPS against left-handed pitching, an area where the Brewers have really struggled. As a team, they have a .237 average and a .727 OPS, both ranking in the bottom half of teams in the Majors. Taylor won’t fix all of their woes when facing southpaws, but in a pinch, he might just become their X-factor.”
Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “The Padres remain in free fall, and while the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies have cooled of late, the situation remains grim. The regiment is in tatters, and there are no reinforcements. There are no generals to blame; this is a very good team. But every year, a couple of rosters are going to get washed away with injuries, and this year, San Diego is one of them. They saw it coming. There was nothing left. To be fair, the Padres are only a single game back of the Wild Card, and they boast a lineup that can stand up to any team in the league in a play-in game, even these Dodgers. But it’s not as easy as that. Not only is San Diego leaning hard on its relief core to cover multiple bullpen days, but we’ve reached that time of year where Bud Selig’s secret worst idea, the unbalanced schedule, rears its ugly head.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Right now, it's hard to envision the Yankees going all the way with [Aroldis] Chapman as the closer. When he gets ahead of hitters, he can still wipe them out with the slider or a split-fingered pitch, but getting ahead has been problematic, with 31 walks in 42 innings. He already has matched his career high with seven home runs allowed . . . he has little faith in his fastball . . . This is not the intimidating, dominating Chapman we're used to. So as the Yankees continue to win, Boone still faces a difficult question: Who is going to be the guy in the ninth inning?”
MEGAPHONE
"Last year's last year. We wanna win this year. And especially with the team that we have -- there's not many times in your career that you can have this much talent on one team for a run. And who knows what it's gonna look like next year and the year after that? You wanna take advantage of that. You wanna do whatever you can to be a part of it. Now, when it's all set and done and you can look back, 'Yeah, I won,' and I can sink my head into that. But for now, I wanna win this year."
Injured Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, on his eagerness to return to action.