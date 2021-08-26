Tipsheet: Padres, Reds keep wild card door open for sputtering Cardinals

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The 2021 season has been a throwback to [Christian] Yelich's Marlins days in an unfortunate way. That is, he's just not driving fly balls out of the park with the same frequency that he did in the prior three seasons across a sample of almost 1,500 plate appearances. In 2017, Yelich's final season in Miami, he homered on a rather ordinary 15.3 percent of his fly balls. In 2018, that figure shot up to 35.0 percent, and it was 32.8 percent in 2019 and 32.4 percent in 2020 -- elite figures, all. This season, however, it's back down to 15.4 percent, and therein lies pretty much all of Yelich's missing production. Let's note that he still hits the ball hard -- Yelich ranks in the 74th percentile in terms of average exit velocity and in the 89th percentile in hard-hit rate -- and he has elite plate discipline. The balls aren't leaving the park, though. Yelich's lingering and perhaps chronic back and knee issues no doubt have something to do with that. Yelich has overall been a productive player this season, albeit well shy of his 2018-19 levels. He right now looks like a useful lineup regular but not the kind of player you sign through 2028, which is what the Brewers did. For that player to come back, improved health may be necessary.”