Tipsheet: Padres stop skid, look forward to Cardinals showdown

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Look, I don’t know what to tell you. We’re sorry about the Giants’ PECOTA projection, which even now expects them to finish out the season at a below-.500 pace. I didn’t have anything to do with that, a fine thing to say now that even dropping nine of their last 17 contests would land them at 103 wins. If you have an explanation for all of this that makes sense, feel free to share it. Where I’m standing the club decided they could will out a performance like Anthony DeSclafani’s Tuesday, when he struck out just three batters but that’s perfectly fine because he only allowed that many hits, and a single additional walk. You get to do what you want when you break the rules. The problem is the Giants aren’t even doing this as a fluke; they’ve been stubbornly insistent on proving themselves all season.”