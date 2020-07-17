Tipsheet: Pandemic allows Astros' cheating scandal to fade away

Matt Snyder , CBSSports.com : “Potentially all of the 2020 MLB season could be played behind closed doors without fans. That means Dodgers, Yankees and other fans won't have their chance to get their chance to boo and heckle the Astros mercilessly in person. The Astros scandal has rightfully taken a back seat. Even if fans are allowed at some point this season, we aren't talking full houses with loud boos raining upon the team. A handful of opposing players have also been outspoken about the Astros cheating scandal and some on-field payback was expected. Due to the league's health and safety protocols, though, fighting will carry significant penalties in 2020 and the opposing players likely won't want to risk losing a large chunk of the small season to a suspension. Say what you will about new manager Dusty Baker , but he's one of the most likable personalities in baseball. A baseball lifer, he's as good a guy as you'll come across. He wasn't involved the scandal, either, so that kind of takes some of the wind out of the sails of the Astros being a villainous team, no? As you can see, there are many reasons to believe the Astros got out of being a villain in 2020.”

Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “On the question of whether there remains a mandate to hate the sullied and dastardly Houston Astros, there should first be a reminder to consider life over the past four months and ask if a baseball player or team is even worth that sort of emotion. Onward. The Astros did cheat, they were caught, they do have rings and a trophy to show for it and these things do burn deep, so the guess here is a few months without the Astros — or the game — changes little. Empty ballparks may alter the volume, but personal demons and public trolls will have their say, somehow, as nothing is so drafty as an exposed conscience. It has been mentioned — often, actually — how a suspended season saved Astros players from the nightly ridicule that would come in places such as Oakland, such as New York, such as L.A.-adjacent Anaheim, such as anywhere that is not Houston. But, then, that’s a rather shallow view considering, you know, why the season was suspended. Given the option of boos or none, in that case, Astros players almost certainly would vote boos and whatever else the bleachers thought they had coming.”