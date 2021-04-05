Tipsheet: Parkway South's Brentz finally lives big league dream

Putting players in their first big league is something that never gets old for Matheny.

“Getting Jake Brentz out on the field is something I know everybody was looking forward to,” Matheny said. “Whenever you have a young player watching their debut -- I think we were probably more nervous than he was. Just excited for him and wanting to see him do well."

TALKIN' BASEBALL

Here's what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “For the first time since the implementation of the designated hitter, we have witnessed a true two-way player in a game. On the national stage of ESPN on Sunday Night Baseball, the Angels started Shohei Ohtani on the mound and slotted him in the batting order in the two-hole. On the mound, Ohtani was pumping gas from the get-go, hitting 98 with his first pitch and hitting as high as 101 on the radar in the first inning. He didn't have much command with the off-speed stuff, but his fastball was enough to get the job done as he worked around a two-out walk. Then, it was Ohtani's turn to hit and, boy, did he hit. On the first pitch he saw, he hit it 450 feet. Admit it, you thought it was an exaggeration to say Ohtani could hit 101 and 450 in the same game.”