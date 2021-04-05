Tipsheet: Parkway South's Brentz finally lives big league dream

Jake Brentz persevered through his arduous eight-year journey from Parkway South High School to his big league debut for the Kansas City Royals.
He was primarily an outfielder in high school. He seemed destined to play college baseball after committing to Missouri. If he was going to reach the big leagues, he was going to have to hit his way there.
Then Brentz got a chance to show off his powerful left arm at a prospects event in Florida. He lit up radar guns with a mid-90s fastball and became an interesting pitching prospect.
Trouble was, he was a thrower and not a pitcher. So he worked locally with Brian Delunas to develop better mechanics. He passed on his senior season at Parkway South to pitch in an Iowa wooden bat league to get regular mound work.
Brentz's professional adventure began as an 11th-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2013 draft. After spending two years in the entry-level Gulf Coast League, he toured the minors: Bluefield, Everett, Tacoma, Clinton, Bradenton, Altoona, Indianapolis and Northwest Arkansas.
He struggled with his command while continuing his pitching education. He moved from the Blue Jays organization to the Pittsburgh Pirates, then the Royals.
Finally, at age 26, he arrived. He earned his spot with the Royals as a non-roster invitee. He posted a 2.89 ERA in 10 appearances in spring training and reached 101 miles per hour with his fastball velocity.
“From when I signed in 2013, it’s been a long road,” Brentz told reporters during a postgame video call. “But everything I’ve gone through in the Minor Leagues and stuff prepared me for this. When I got the call [Saturday], it was a pretty surreal moment.
"But obviously there’s a job to do, and just went out there trying to put up a zero and keep us in the ballgame, and give my team the best chance to win. It was a great day, though, that’s for sure.”
He has developed a better changeup to play off of his heater. Spending time with former Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal helped him improve his mindset.
Brentz made his debut Saturday for manager Mike Matheny, entering the game as the third pitcher in an 11-4 victory over the Texas Rangers.
“It was just something I’ll never forget,” Brentz told reporters. “I knew I wanted to go out there and attack, and I wanted to get in the dugout as quick as I could. Keep us in the ballgame. When Mike came out and grabbed the ball from me, it was a pretty special moment.”
Brentz retired two batters, one by strikeout. So who gets that ball?
“That one will probably go to my dad,” Brentz said. “I wouldn’t be in this spot right now if it weren’t for my family.”
(Full disclosure: Tipsheet knows the Brentz family from youth sports and school events. We remember Jake as a little guy buzzing around his sister’s softball games. Steve Brentz was one of the more spirited father/coaches back in the day. Tipsheet couldn’t be happier for those folks.)
Putting players in their first big league is something that never gets old for Matheny.
“Getting Jake Brentz out on the field is something I know everybody was looking forward to,” Matheny said. “Whenever you have a young player watching their debut -- I think we were probably more nervous than he was. Just excited for him and wanting to see him do well."
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here's what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “For the first time since the implementation of the designated hitter, we have witnessed a true two-way player in a game. On the national stage of ESPN on Sunday Night Baseball, the Angels started Shohei Ohtani on the mound and slotted him in the batting order in the two-hole. On the mound, Ohtani was pumping gas from the get-go, hitting 98 with his first pitch and hitting as high as 101 on the radar in the first inning. He didn't have much command with the off-speed stuff, but his fastball was enough to get the job done as he worked around a two-out walk. Then, it was Ohtani's turn to hit and, boy, did he hit. On the first pitch he saw, he hit it 450 feet. Admit it, you thought it was an exaggeration to say Ohtani could hit 101 and 450 in the same game.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: "Ohtani's rare talent was best captured by this astonishing first-inning stat: His fastball to Adam Eaton (officially 100.6 mph) was the fastest-thrown pitch of any starting pitcher this season, and his 451-foot home run off Dylan Cease (with an exit velocity of 115.2 mph) was the hardest-hit homer of the season by any player, according to ESPN Stats and Information. There isn't much question about Ohtani offensively. He batted .286/.351/.532 in 792 plate appearances from 2018 to 2019, then mashed five home runs in 13 spring training games in 2021. The concerns center around Ohtani's pitching. He had accumulated only 79 2/3 innings since his astonishing 2016 season in Japan, and many of his recent outings showed an inability to consistently throw strikes. Then came Sunday, which included eight pitches thrown at least 100 mph, more than he had accumulated in 12 prior major league starts. Two strikeouts of Yermin Mercedes, who recorded a record eight hits in his first eight at bats of the season (one of them came on three consecutive sliders, Ohtani's third-best pitch). Four baserunners through the first four innings against a lineup that stands among the best in the American League.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “This is baseball’s graveyard for pitchers. Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies since 1995, has a history of chewing up and spitting out Hall of Famers and Cy Young winners. This house of horrors couldn’t wait to wrap its hands around the new rich kid on the block from Los Angeles. Well, if Trevor Bauer’s Dodger debut Friday night at Coors was any indication, the National League West is in a whole heap of trouble. Don’t let the final box score from the Dodgers’ 11-6 victory, or Bauer’s final pitching line (6⅓ innings, three hits, four runs and 10 strikeouts), fool you. He was better than that. Much, much better. Really, almost historically better. Bauer, the reigning National League Cy Young winner, resurrected memories of the historic Sept. 17, 1996 evening when Dodgers pitcher Hideo Nomo threw the only no-hitter in the history of Coors Field. For six brilliant innings, it sure looked like Bauer would pitch the second one, strutting off the mound inning after inning, glaring at a few of his strikeout victims, and looking as relaxed as if he was playing whiffle ball in his backyard.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Look, it's three games, so we can't overreact here, but this is such a weird Red Sox roster. They are trying to following the Rays model of positional flexibility, so Chaim Bloom signed the likes of Enrique Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez but there is also what I call a lot of ‘hope’ players. You hope J.D. Martinez bounces back. You hope Hunter Renfroe can make enough contact after hitting .216 and .156 the past two seasons. You hope Frqnchy Cordero learns the strike zone and that Bobby Dalbec can hit in the majors. You hope Garrett Richards is healthy and effective (he got roughed up on Sunday), that Nick Pivetta is useful, that Alex Cora can figure out the bullpen. It just feels like a little too much hope is required for things to work out. But ... it's a long season.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Major League Baseball's 2021 regular season turned three days old Saturday, but Jose Berrios and Corbin Burnes may have recorded the pitching duel of the year as part of the Minnesota Twins' 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Through six innings the pair had combined for 23 strikeouts, zero hits, zero walks and two hit batters. Though Berrios was not permitted to begin the seventh inning after throwing 84 pitches across the first six frames, the Twins were able to come within five outs of a combined no-hitter after Taylor Rogers struck out the side in the seventh . . . Nevertheless, Berrios finished his night having punched out 12 of the 19 batters he faced. He amassed 18 whiffs on 36 swings, with nine of those coming against his signature curveball. He even limited the quality of contact the Brewers made to the extent that Milwaukee's batted balls had an average exit velocity of 78.1 mph; for reference, the worst exit velocity among qualified hitters last season was 82.2 mph. Berrios' outing was a resounding success, and a welcomed sign after a disappointing 2020 that saw him post his worst ERA and his worst strikeout-to-walk ratio since his rookie season.”
MEGAPHONE
