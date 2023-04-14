Sidney Crosby won’t participate in the NHL playoffs. That is a difficult premise for hockey fans to absorb.

Sid the Kid and highly decorated teammates Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang failed to extend the Pittsburgh Penguins' run of 16 consecutive postseason appearances.

“It’s just awful, and you’re trying to reflect on things that slipped through our hands. It’s not like we didn’t have our destiny in our hands,” Letang said. “We found a way to lose games this year, and . . . when you have your best performance on the ice, and you’re converting those games at a 20 percent or 25 percent rate, it’s not good enough. Usually, good teams, even if they don’t play a good game, they find ways to win. And I think most of the time, we were trying to find ways to lose.”

Alexander Ovechkin will also miss the playoffs. His Washington Capitals just stumbled to their worst finish in 16 years.

The Capitals haven’t won a playoff game their 2018 Stanley Cup run. Changes are coming and coach Peter Laviolette appears to be in peril.

“It’s hard to process anything right now because we just left a game where you have a really lousy taste in your mouth,” a downcast Laviolette said after his team finished with a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

So the Blues – who had reached the postseason 10 times in the previous 11 years -- aren’t alone in their suffering these days.

The Calgary Flames had great expectations. Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk forced his trade to Florida and Johnny Gaudreau landed in Columbus as a free agent, but the addition of Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Mackenzie Weegar made the Flames theoretically stronger.

But they flopped spectacularly under sourpuss taskmaster Darryl Sutter while their arch-rival Edmonton Oilers soared.

The Nashville Predators, like the Blues, were forced into retooling mode after a long stretch of steady success. The Preds had reached the eight previous postseasons before fading this season.

Then there are the recently-proud teams who have fallen into a rut. The Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks missed the playoffs for their third consecutive year as frustrations mounted among their fans.

Here is what folks are writing about the NHL’s most disappointing teams:

Adam Proteau, The Hockey News: “For the first time in 17 years, the Pittsburgh Penguins will not be playing Stanley Cup playoff hockey this spring. And, as devastating as that reality is to Penguins fans, the truth is it’s even more of a gigantic letdown to Pens players and management. And the ramifications of the Pens’ current situation almost assuredly will lead to changes in the roster, but more importantly, at the top of the management structure. First and foremost, Pittsburgh GM Ron Hextall’s future with the team is in jeopardy. Since he was hired as GM in February of 2021, Hextall has presided over a group that has gotten progressively worse. In his first half-season running the organization, the Pens finished first in the makeshift East division. But in 2021-22, the Penguins slid to the third spot in the Metropolitan division. In both of those seasons, Pittsburgh failed to make it out of the first round of the post-season, dropping the first playoff matchup against the New York Islanders in six games, then falling to the New York Rangers in seven games in the 2022 playoffs. This year, they dropped to fifth in the Metro, pushing them out of the playoff picture completely. To say that is disappointing is a massive understatement, especially after Hextall went above and beyond on the trade front at the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline. He made three trades of consequence, including a deal to acquire former Nashville forward Mikael Granlund, a trade to re-acquire veteran forward Nick Bonino and a move to land journeyman defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.”

Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “The Capitals’ streak of consecutive playoff appearances ends this year at eight, and there are legitimate questions about whether they can start a new run in 2023-24. They must develop young players to lift an increasingly aging and ineffective core, both to return to the playoffs and to help Ovechkin, 37, get the 73 goals he needs to pass (Wayne) Gretzky’s magic mark of 894. Hockey is, in some ways, the ultimate team sport, and it would be nice if those goals were part of the Caps’ push to collective success, not just a propped-up run to one of sports’ most remarkable standards. There’s much work to be done and thought to be given to how to fix the roster and what to do behind the bench, where Peter Laviolette is without a contract after a three-year stint that yielded zero playoff series wins. As the summer arrives early for just the second time in 16 seasons, the Capitals are at a critical juncture on the ice — and an interesting one off it. Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and a revolving cast of supporting characters helped build the Caps into the most reliable sports entertainment product Washington has to offer. The culmination, of course, was the Stanley Cup in 2018. But even before that, hockey became ingrained in the culture here in a way it never had been before Ovechkin’s arrival. One data point: sellouts every night at Capital One Arena, a streak that dates from March 5, 2009.”

Ryan Lambert, EP Rinkside: “It was only a matter of time until the Philadelphia Flyers figured out that Chuck Fletcher wasn't the guy to lead them into a brighter future. The clock was already ticking on the day he was hired in December 2018, but the edict was clear. You don't hire a GM with Fletcher's track record when you want to make deep playoff runs or start finding the kind of talent at the draft that will help you compete for years to come. You hire a guy like Fletcher when you want to tread water until you can't tread water anymore. Look at his teams with the Minnesota Wild, each more dead-end than the last. And they were only that good because the two best free agents in a single draft class called him to say, "We will play for your team and your team only, but you will have to give us contracts that will have to be bought out in a decade." How could anyone have had any optimism that this particular GM, who's never struck the nonpartisan viewer as an especially innovative thinker, would make the Flyers anything other than exactly what they've become? Especially as his old roster aged and he was forced to make some necessary moves that materially changed the roster from one that Went To A Cup Final (13 years ago) to one that looks like this, Fletcher was just never going to be able to pull the right levers and keep this thing on the road. That said, he was also given an impossible task because, y'know, maybe he wanted to do a more aggressive rebuild and he was just not allowed to.”

Frank Seravelli, Daily Faceoff: “For the first time since the Nashville Predators were founded in 1997, someone other than David Poile will sit in the general manager’s chair on July 1 when free agency opens. Poile will officially pass the baton to Barry Trotz, the franchise’s first-ever coach, when Nashville hosts the NHL Draft in late June. Poile began the teardown process, selling off Mattias Ekholm, Nino Niederreiter, Tanner Jeannot and Mikael Granlund during the deadline period. Nashville gained two additional first-round picks and three second-rounders. What will Trotz do to move the ball forward? Will he be aggressive in trying to move larger contracts? Will he consider dealing Juuse Saros? Poile said . . . that he had five goals for the deadline written on a piece of paper. He made four of them happen. What about the fifth? ‘I can’t tell you that, because the player is still here,’ Poile quipped. Trotz likely has his own list.”

Eric Francis, Sportsnet: “At this point, neither GM Brad Treliving nor coach Darryl Sutter are a cinch to return. Flames fans who thought last summer’s dramatics couldn’t be topped will want to keep their Sportsnet notifications on for the next few months. Treliving’s contract is about to expire, and despite an earlier offer from ownership to extend his stay, the well-respected GM may very well choose to walk for any number of reasons. He could choose to help run his father’s Boston Pizza/investment empire, and/or field any number of offers he’d receive from other teams anxious to make him their GM or president of hockey operations. He’s that well-thought of. The two-year extension Sutter earned by way of his Jack Adams Trophy win last summer is set to start this fall at over $4 million annually. But before that, plenty of questions will be asked by ownership about a culture the coach has built that failed to get the most out of his team. Frustrated newbies Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, who represent the two biggest personnel investments the organization has made, both found ways to make their unhappiness with the coach public. Does that, or missing the playoffs, help cloud Sutter’s future? If a rebuild is in store anytime soon, Sutter isn’t your man, as his handling of the Jakob Pelletier and Matthew Phillips call-ups left no one happy. It’s a theme in the Flames dressing room, where Sutter’s tough-love approach has taken its toll on modern-day players whose tolerance has dropped. Should either bigwig not return, you can expect significant change in support staff too, as all of the team’s assistant coaches and assistant general managers are on contracts expiring this summer. Will Huberdeau, Kadri or anybody else under contract ask the GM for a trade if Sutter stays? Will any of the core players destined for unrestricted free agency next summer, including Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov, consider extending their stay?”

