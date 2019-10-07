Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker wouldn't mind if his team built more early leads and won more games in a less stressful fashion.
They had to rally again Sunday afternoon, erasing a 1-0 ninth-inning deficit with a three-run outburst against Cardinals closer Carlos Martinez.
"This is a totally different thing emotionally, and I'll be honest with you, than I've ever been a part of. It doesn't compare to anything," Snitker said after the game. "And I don't know that it's something that you ever get used to. I sit there, I told Walt (Weiss, his bench coach) in the ninth inning, can you believe we choose to do this? It's just unbelievable."
The Braves have made late-inning heroics their thing.
“Our motto is ‘Relentless’ and that’s exactly what we were today,” closer Mark Melancon told MLB.com.
"I said it's like an NBA game," Snitker said. "You don't want to leave this team in the seventh inning because they could lay around dead in the water and everything happened in the last hour of the game or 30 minutes of the game. That's kind of what they do.
"They never quit. They never give up. The heart and desire and will is unbelievable in those guys. Doesn't always work out. But I know the DNA of this team is really, really good."
Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka marveled at his team's latest comeback.
"Seeing these guys rally and come back so many times over the last couple of years, even, knowing that it's always a possibility and . . . it's likely going to be a new hero," he said. "That's pretty cool."
Like the Cardinals, the Braves understand the value of staying in the moment. That helps them stay calm up on the high wire and then prepare for the next challenge.
"The one thing that we've talked about all year and that makes this team so special is we come out and we play tomorrow's game," Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said. "We don't worry about what happened tonight; we're not worried about what's happening in the future. We always stay where our feet are (in) that moment, come out each inning, each pitch, and hopefully be able to come out of here with a victory."
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here's what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: "Everything seemed to be going well enough for the Nats before the sixth inning. Anibal Sanchez, who manager Davey Martinez opted to start instead of ace Max Scherzer, was brilliant through five innings. He struck out nine in five innings, allowing just a Max Muncy homer. We know the Nats’ bullpen is their weakness and in October they’ve countered that by piggy-backing starters. Scherzer was pushed back to Game 4 after coming in relief in Game 2. On Sunday night, the Nats brought out Patrick Corbin, their Game 1 starter, after Sanchez, and that seemed like bad news for a listless-looking Dodgers lineup. Turns out it was exactly what they needed. A clutch double by Russell Martin made Washington’s 2-1 lead disappear as the Dodgers took a 3-2 lead. Enrique Hernandez followed shortly afterward with another two-run double to make it 5-2 and then by the time Justin Turner blasted a three-run homer, it seemed like the Dodgers were just piling on."
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "Game 3 essentially showed the downside of the Nationals' starter-heavy strategy, the same one the Boston Reds Sox deployed to great effect last fall. Throughout Boston's title run, they had Chris Sale make one relief appearance in the ALDS; Nathan Eovaldi and Rick Porcello make one apiece in the ALCS; and then kept Eovaldi in the bullpen for the World Series while also requesting additional outings from Sale, David Price (one), and Eduardo Rodriguez (two). One difference between those Red Sox and these Nationals -- besides our certain knowledge of Boston's fate -- is that the Nationals required a win in the Wild Card Game to reach this point. That's when the Nationals first tasked an off-day starter -- then Stephen Strasburg -- with working out of the bullpen. Strasburg later started Game 2 of this series on short rest, and fared quite well before giving way to Scherzer, who is expected to start Game 4. The Nationals' adaptation of the Red Sox's approach is need-based, of course. The Nationals have few relievers they trust in high-leverage spots -- arguably only Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson -- meaning they have to cover for the underbelly of their bullpen. It's a good idea on paper, and clearly it's worked to great effect. It's also an idea that asks a lot of their three aces -- to be sharp not just for their starting assignments, but also throw-day relief appearances. Eventually, someone was going to falter. That it was (Patrick) Corbin in Game 3 is a particular bummer, because it takes the option off the table for a must-win Game 4."
Tom Verducci, SI.com: "The Twins are a game, solid team, but they have been out of their weight class in this series. They don’t have nearly enough pitchers with the stuff to get out the Yankees by pitching in the strike zone, and they are pitching like they know it. They try to get the Yankees to chase pitches, but that only leads to worse counts and more baserunners. In two games Minnesota has thrown 354 pitches—22.1 per inning, or 88 percent above the major-league average. In 16 innings it has handed the Yankees 17 free baserunners (walks and hit batsmen); eight of them have scored. The American League this year has been the Yankees and Astros in one class and everybody else in another. Barring Tampa Bay working its mix-and-match pitching matchup, the ALCS may be exactly what has been on the horizon since Opening Day: Houston vs. New York in an epic series. The Yankees can grind down pitchers just as well as can the Astros."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "It has been a long, lost season for Luis Severino, who watched his New York Yankees teammates win handily without him, wondering at times if they really needed him. Well, now that the calendar has flipped into October, and the Yankees are in dire need of starting pitching, the moment he has been awaiting is finally here. Severino can not only clinch the American League Division Series on Monday night with a victory over Yankees over the Minnesota Twins, he can get redemption for his last two dreadful postseason performances, while proving to the Yankees that he’ll be their man the rest of the way . . . The Yankees, up 2-0 over the Twins in this best-of-five series, are going to advance to the ALCS with or without a vintage performance from Severino in Game 3. They have beaten the Twins a major-league record 12 consecutive times in the postseason. There really is no pressure on Severino. The Twins haven’t beaten the Yankees in three consecutive games in 28 years, and there have been no indication that’s about to change any time soon."
Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports: "It is easy to fixate on the pitches that come from (Astros pitcher Gerrit) Cole's right hand because of what they do in both action and result. They move so explicitly they should be rated TV-MA. They cause the kinds of swing-and-misses -- 33 on Saturday, his career best among a number of other career bests, including the 118 pitches he threw -- that leave hitters mumbling to themselves. They also do not exist in a vacuum. Cole's excellence germinates from purpose, and his purpose sprouts from curiosity and his curiosity is a function of wanting to be excellent -- and it's all one big loop that marries the physical with the mental and breeds a super-pitcher. On talent alone, Cole could be very good, and on guile alone, Cole could be very good. With both, he borders on unhittable, which the Rays learned over 7⅔ innings in Game 2. All nine Rays hitters struck out at least once. Five of the punchouts came on fastballs, five on sliders and five on curveballs. It was artistry, but it didn't seem that way, because the title of 'artist' is so often ceded to pitchers without Cole's repertoire. Do not fall prey to that. This is what it looks like when the tenets of modern pitching theory and one man's physical gifts smash together like the Big Bang and make a whole new world."
MEGAPHONE
"I think experience is everything, especially in this game. You see tonight, with Wainwright and Yadi, just what they're able to do and they've been there and done that. And for some of us, first, second time, there's a lot of learning curves, and we've got a good group that can learn quickly. So it's nice to be able to see the growth of each guy, especially, like you said, in those moments you've got to really relax, breathe, not try to do too much. Try to put the barrel on the ball and hopefully it goes where they're not standing."
• Dansby Swanson, on the maturation of the Braves.