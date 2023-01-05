Tipsheet: Petrino bails on Odom, joins Fisher to call plays for Texas A&M

Bobby Petrino must have done a heck of a job as offensive coordinator for UNLV coach Barry Odom the past few weeks.

That’s because beleaguered Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has swooped and hired Petrino to become his new offensive coordinator and playcaller.

You may recall that Fisher had stubbornly insisted on keeping those playcalling duties himself, leading to disastrous results this season. Week after week, reporters asked Fisher if he would ever relinquish those duties as the Aggies sputtered.

Finally Fisher relented, stealing Petrino away from Odom – the former Missouri head coach getting his second chance to run his own program. Petrino had only been on the UNLV job since Dec. 15.

Odom came to Vegas from Arkansas, where he worked as defensive coordinator at one of Petrino’s old schools. Petrino came to UNLV (for a few weeks) and then Texas A&M from Missouri State, where he resurrected his head coaching career as the successor to Dave Steckel.

Steckel, you may recall, served as defensive coordinator at Missouri under Gary Pinkel. When he left to run his program at Missouri State, Odom replaced him.

So, yeah, the coaching community can seem pretty small at times.

Petrino, 61, might still be the head coach at Arkansas but for his romantic affair with a member of his support staff. That relationship came to light after a motorcycle accident involving the couple left Petrino with facial abrasions, a neck brace, considerable public embarrassment, and some explaining to do at home.

“Unfortunately, I will always get to carry that with me, how it ended there,” Petrino told ESPN last summer. “I hurt a lot of people and let a lot of people down.”

The Razorbacks had hired Petrino away from the Atlanta Falcons with three games left in the NFL regular season. That NFL stop was just one of 19 different coaching jobs Petrino has held, by ESPN.com’s count.

But say what you want about this man, he does know offense. Five-star running back recruit Rueben Owens applauded the hiring in an interview with 247 Sports.

“We just added another piece to the puzzle, getting someone that can call plays now, not saying Jimbo can't cause Jimbo can call plays, but we are just adding some extra help, that's it,” Owens said.

As for Missouri State, the school promoted Petrino’s defensive coordinator (and son-in-law) Ryan Beard to replace him as head coach.

Here is what folks are writing about Petrino pairing up with Fisher:

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “Petrino is 137-71 overall as a college head coach and is known for his track record of developing offenses. Petrino has produced numerous successful quarterbacks during his time as a head coach, most recently 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. He will team up with former five-star recruit Conner Weigman at quarterback, who came on in the latter half of the 2022 season, to help revive and Aggies offense that ranked No. 101 nationally in scoring offense at just 22.8 points per game. Fisher has called plays for his entire career, but fans clamored for a new playcaller as Fisher led the team to a 5-7 record behind a struggling offense in 2022. The Aggies missed a bowl game for the first time since 2008 after signing the No. 1 recruiting class of all time in the 2022 cycle.”

Chris Low, ESPN.com: “Fisher said following the Aggies' disappointing 2022 season, which was marred by injuries and off-the-field issues, that he was open to relinquishing playcalling duties and hiring an accomplished offensive coordinator to come in and call plays, which would free up Fisher to be more involved in all facets of the program. Fisher and Petrino had talks about the Texas A&M offensive coordinator position in early December, but nothing materialized. Petrino then took the UNLV job later in the month after Odom was hired . . . Petrino's SEC experience was particularly attractive to Fisher . . . At Arkansas, Petrino's offenses ranked second in the SEC in scoring in 2010 (36.5 points per game) and first in 2011 (36.8 points per game) at a time when defense ruled the SEC. In 2011, seven of the top 30 scoring defenses nationally belonged to SEC teams. Like Fisher, Petrino has also called his own plays as a head coach.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “The idea of Fisher and Petrino — two of the biggest egos in the coaching fraternity (and I say that with no malice, it’s who most coaches are) — standing side by side trying to win SEC games is frightening. Not because of the potential impact on the game, or the Aggies or the SEC. But because of the inevitable implosion, simmering from the moment they sit at the same table for the first staff meeting to introduce Petrino to an already combustible situation. The only thing lacking is ignition. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the match to set the thing ablaze: the quarterback position. Fisher believes he knows a thing or two about the quarterback spot. He’s coached 2 No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks (JaMarcus Russell, Jameis Winston), has 4 first-round NFL Draft picks at the position (Christian Ponder, EJ Manuel) and he’d just as soon keep his unofficial title of head ball coach/offense — but no one is hiring a guy who got pushed out of a dream job with a $95 million parachute. Fisher has to make this work. But instead of hiring a young, charismatic offensive coordinator with new ideas and the ability to recruit quarterbacks and skill players, the first move is apparently Petrino. The one guy who will absolutely make sure it doesn’t work.”

Dean Straka, 247 Sports: “Any hope that Texas A&M would bring in a younger, rising offensive mind to serve as offensive coordinator — some thought the answer was several hours north of College Station in the form of TCU offensive coordinator and Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley — was officially dashed with Wednesday's news. That's not to say the Aggies didn't try going that route. But if they did, it's clear that interest in working under Fisher isn't exactly high given the hurdles that might come in actually having control of the offense. Fisher wasn't exactly quick to admit his system's shortcomings after ending the year with an upset of LSU on a night where Texas A&M's offense looked as good as it did all year, and those comments may have scared some candidates away. Texas A&M didn't go 5-7 in 2022 for a lack of talent. When you lose to opponents such as Appalachian State on home turf with an anemic offense, that says more about the coaching staff than anyone else. Even though the Aggies have made a change at offensive coordinator, not everyone is sold that this move will spark significant change in the system provide that Petrino is all but past the prime of his coaching career.”

MEGAPHONE

“Today, we accepted the resignation of Coach Petrino and wish him well in his future endeavors. I look forward to introducing our new offensive coordinator soon. As I continue to build our UNLV staff, what stands out to me is the energy around the program.”

Odom, bidding adieu to Petrino with a statement.