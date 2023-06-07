The PGA Tour finally caved.

It had claimed the moral high ground against the upstart LIV tour, which is backed by Saudi billions in the Public Investment Fund – blood money, as critics called it.

“I think you'd have to be living under a rock not to know there are significant implications,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told CBS last year. “I would ask any player who has left or any player who would consider leaving, 'Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?'”

The PGA Tour tried to stand tall while star after star took the money and ran, with Phil Mickelson leading that charge. But the high-profile defections diminished the Tour over the past year.

Ongoing litigation cast a cloud over the sport and some of the world’s top golfers turned against each other. Faced with a war of attrition against an entity with limitless resources, the PGA Tour agreed to a cease-fire with LIV that brought an uneasy peace to the industry.

Going forward, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV will work together as one big blended family to make lots and lots of money.

“I recognize everything that I've said in the past and my prior positions. I recognize that people are going to call me a hypocrite,” Monahan said. “Anytime I said anything, I said it with the information that I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that's trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players. I accept those criticisms, but circumstances do change. I think that in looking at the big picture and looking at it this way, that's what got us to this point.”

Over at the Golf Channel, commentator Brandel Chamblee offered a withering assessment.

“I think this is one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf,” Chamblee said. “One of my first thoughts was I wonder what Tiger (Woods) and Rory (McIlroy) and other players that turned down 10s and 100s of millions of dollars and stood on principle and fought for the PGA Tour and the betterment of the PGA Tour and this came out of nowhere. I would imagine this will be a very hard and long day for Jay Monahan.”

And . . .

“I do believe the governing bodies, the professional entities have sacrificed their principles for profit. Then, of course, I tried to imagine what circumstances would have led to such a capitulation. I think there are three things likely that would have led to something like this: Intractable legal issues going on indefinitely into the future . . . with legal vulnerability on both sides and the only ones who stood to profit from that were the lawyers involved.

“The entanglement of the various business entities and sponsors that the PGA Tour has that have Saudi money, PIF money in them. It became increasingly difficult for the PGA Tour to disentangle themselves from that scrutiny and that criticism. They were leaving billions of dollars potentially on the table for the growth of the game.”

Here is what folks have been writing about this merging of interests:

Israel Daramola, The Defector: “Well, well, well. After everything—failed political charm offensives and successful buying sprees and lawsuits and counter-lawsuits and much aesthetic uncanniness—the PGA Tour abruptly and officially announced Tuesday plans to merge with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. This surprise announcement follows a year of litigation between the two entities after LIV filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last summer. In a statement announcing the merger, the PGA Tour stated that the two sides have agreed to end ‘all pending litigation between the participating parties.’ LIV Golf and the PGA's tumultuous relationship has been filled with all sorts of drama and conflict, beginning with LIV signing away some of the PGA Tour's biggest names, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson. The PGA Tour responded by banning players who signed up for LIV, though it didn't keep them from participating in the major tourneys. And as LIV went out of its way to differentiate itself from the PGA, its various quirks and proprietary addendums kept players from earning ranking points by Official World Golf Rankings. LIV Golf is funded solely by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and the PGA Tour said in its announcement that the agreement would merge LIV and all associated golf businesses with the other tours, including the European DP World Tour, to create one new, for-profit organization.”

Eamon Lynch, Golf Week: “Thomas Jefferson didn’t have the golf industry in mind when he wrote that money, not morality, is the principle commerce of civilized nations, but his observation that a man’s management of his purse speaks volumes about his character can easily be applied to the sport’s leaders. Tuesday’s announcement that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV will form a joint entity offered little actual detail on the future shape of golf, but leaves no ambiguity as to the moral weakness of those guiding it. The statement announcing peace in our time was flush with the kind of boilerplate banalities that corporate ciphers usually hide behind.”

Kevin Clark, The Ringer: “This seems like a takeover of the sport in the strongest terms by the forces that created LIV Golf—the disrupting tour that broke away from the PGA last year and signed many of its players in the process. Now, golf’s civil war is over a year after it began because one group had far more cash than the other. This is not news—there is no more shallow aphorism in sports than ‘follow the money.’ But we can outline the shock, the ridiculousness, and the cowardice of the end of the strangest 12 months in golf history (so far). The civil war is over because it wasn’t even a war: It was a negotiation. Someone just forgot to tell the participants. Now, an obvious period of reckoning starts: A handful of golf executives who gave retroactively cringeworthy LIV quotes will have them thrown back in their faces. Those folks will not care, because there’s bad cell reception on the yachts where they’ll park the tens of millions of dollars they made today. Rich clowns are still rich.”

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “Just last month, the PGA Tour — the pure, pure, ethically minded PGA Tour — was so aghast at having even a hint of association with Saudi Arabia, that, per GolfWeek, it blocked the Byron Nelson tournament from adding Raytheon Technologies as a title sponsor. Raytheon is based in Virginia, but it is one of the world’s largest defense manufacturers. One of its clients for advanced missile systems? The Saudis. For the PGA Tour — the pure, pure, ethically minded PGA Tour — this was a deal breaker. There was no way the PGA Tour — the pure, pure, ethically minded PGA Tour — could have even a single sponsor of a single tournament do even tangential business with the murderous Saudi Arabian government. The PGA Tour — the pure, pure, ethically minded PGA Tour — was about freedom and human rights. It was completely against torture and abuses and certainly sportswashing, which is when bad people use the positives of competition to make themselves seem less bad. The PGA Tour — the pure, pure, ethically minded PGA Tour — were the supposed heroes on the front line, maybe the last honest and upstanding enterprise on earth, as it tried to fend off the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour. That’s how they told it. Well, at least, until the money got good enough to sell out.”

Ian O’Connor, New York Post: “One truth we learned long ago about the people who run the exclusionary pursuits of professional and amateur golf is that they do not accept change unless they feel forced to. Whether it was staging tournaments at places that practiced racial discrimination, or playing the Masters at a world-famous club that didn’t allow female members, golf only surrendered in the way former Augusta National chairman Hootie Johnson once swore his men’s-only retreat never would — at the point of a bayonet. So the PGA Tour capitulated Tuesday because it felt it had no choice, at least as it relates to the bottom line. Never mind that the LIV Golf tour funded by the Saudis was something of a ratings disaster on the CW Network, or that its events were beyond meaningless, or that its team competition was nearly impossible to follow or care about. The PGA Tour knew that its own product had suffered with the departures of big-name talents — including one, Brooks Koepka, who just won the PGA Championship and nearly won the Masters — and that the Public Investment Fund backing LIV was willing and able to hemorrhage money from here to eternity in its fight to secure a more substantial place in the game. So faced with the ominous prospect of discovery in LIV litigation, and with the Justice Department’s antitrust investigation into a sport that loves to hang “Keep Out” signs on every gate and door in sight, the PGA Tour folded and cut the same kind of blood-money deal with the Saudis that it had roasted the likes of Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson for taking.”

Matthew Rudy, Golf Digest “There’s rhetoric, and then there’s reality. Just compare what PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said almost one year ago, at the Travelers, with the language in the announcement of the PGA Tour-LIV merger this week. ‘Our members compete for the opportunity to add their names to history books, and, yes, significant financial benefits, without having to wrestle with any sort of moral ambiguity,’ Monahan said then. Now, the same Saudi financial entity that created LIV is the primary investor in the new multi-tour partnership, which means the moral high ground Monahan staked a year ago is clearly compromised. But was that really a hill to defend in the first place? The complex realities of the global marketplace make it almost impossible to take an absolutist position. The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is almost everywhere. Chances are, if you left your house today (and maybe even if you didn’t), one of the dollars you spent, businesses you visited or services you used is backed by money from the $620 billion fund. The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is almost everywhere. Chances are, if you left your house today (and maybe even if you didn’t), one of the dollars you spent, businesses you visited or services you used is backed by money from the $620 billion fund.”

MEGAPHONE

“The guys who've stayed loyal to the PGA Tour, it's kind of a kick in the teeth for them. Obviously, Rory [McIlroy] was a huge advocate of the PGA Tour, and now it looks like all of this hard work and sticking up for the PGA Tour was just left by the wayside.”

Golfer Callum Tarren, to the Golf Channel.