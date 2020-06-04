Tipsheet: PGA Tour returns to work, helps fill sports void

Golf will help fill the vast sports programming void this summer while also getting people out into the sun.
The PGA Tour returns to action with the Charles Schwab Challenge next week at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. That event will be staged without fans, but golfers are fanning out to courses across the country to play.
“The thing that I’m excited about seeing the PGA Tour return is what this could do for the game of golf,” Phil Mickelson said on the Callaway Golf Podcast. “Because right now the courses where I’m playing in San Diego and Arizona, they’re packed because people are wanting to get outside, they want to do sports, (and) they want to hang with their friends. And the only place to do it safely is on the golf course.
“I have a feeling that the summer rounds are going to skyrocket, hopefully we’ll get a lot of new golfers or people who only play once or twice a year playing a few times a week maybe, or a month.
“We are going to see a lot more people walking. I’ve noticed that our clubs, without carts, everybody is walking, enjoying the time … this could be a thing that helps the game of golf because it offers something during this pandemic that other sports don’t which is a safe environment to be with your friends, and be interactive and have some competition and some camaraderie.”
Mickelson starred in the made-for-TV event “The Match: Champions for Charity.” While he and partner Tom Brady lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, Mickelson’s entertaining commentary stole the show.
Clearly Lefty was thrilled to be back on the course.
“This is the best shape that I've been in," Mickelson said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I feel like I've had a really good last few months to get my game back and be sharp. I'm excited to go play."
Golf’s return at the Colonial is expected to feature 15 of the world’s top 20 players, including British Open champion Shane Lowry. He has been sheltering in Florida during the pandemic.
“I think this is a good opportunity for golf to be one of the first sports to get back on TV and maybe people are so starved and deprived of live sport that it might get a few more people into the game," Lowry told Irish reporters.
Other international players may not play in North America due to the quarantine restrictions.
Lee Westwood entered the Schwab event, but last month he had second thoughts about departing the United Kingdom for Texas.
"Right now, I won't be playing them," Westwood told the Golf Channel. "Not with having to leave here two weeks before, quarantine, then play the two tournaments, then come back here and quarantine again. It's six weeks for two tournaments, and to me, that's just not worth it.
"And it's not worth taking the risk if everybody thinks that those kind of precautions have got to be in place. I don't feel like golf's a priority if it's that severe.''
Adam Scott elected to remain in Australia because he didn’t believe the PGA Tour’s health-and-safety features were strong enough.
"They are being fairly thorough, but my initial reaction was I was surprised it wasn't tighter than it is," Scott told the Australian Associated Press. "What concerns me is dialogue that (the tour) is hopeful of returning one- or two-hour tests. You'd want that in place before competing."
"The other is it seems an asymptomatic person could operate within a tournament. If they're not showing symptoms and I somehow pick it up inside the course and I'm disqualified, I'm now self-isolating (in that city) for two weeks. I'd be annoyed if that happened. I thought you'd start quite tight and loosen those protocols to normal if appropriate."
Here is what folks have been writing about golf:
Kyle Porter, CBSSports.com: “Lefty has been preparing his entire life for a $20 million nationally-televised exhibition in which his only responsibility is to explain his complex brilliance and break down shot shapes and grain patterns to a six-time Super Bowl winner all while goading Tiger and receiving alley-oops from Thomas. You could not build a more perfect setup for Mickelson, and he absolutely nailed his leading role. Mickelson's teaching and coaching of Brady was a unique look at the mind he has for the game. Also -- let's not allow Woods' brilliance to overshadow this -- Lefty quietly played some really solid golf throughout the day.”
Nick Piastowski, Golf.com: “Tiger Woods made $2.3 million over the past year in golf. He made $60 million in endorsements. Or about 96 percent of his overall $62.3 million in earnings. Essentially, his main job was a side job. It pays to be Tiger Woods. From June 1, 2019, to June 1, 2020, Woods was the eighth highest-paid athlete in the world, according to the annual Forbes Magazine list, released Friday. Tennis player Roger Federer topped the list, a spot Woods held previously in his career a record 12 times, and three other golfers – Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth – were in the Forbes top 100. Woods’ endorsement total was tied with basketball player LeBron James for the second-highest figure on the list, behind Federer’s $100 million. Woods’ salary/winnings total was 96th on the list, which was still higher than Spieth’s ($1.6 million; 98th) and Mickelson’s ($800,000; 100th) . . . The $60 million in endorsements is $45 million less than Woods’ highest total. According to Forbes, Woods made $105 million in endorsements in 2009, with deals with Accenture, AT&T, EA Sports, Gatorade, Gillette, Golf Digest, NetJets, Nike, Tag Heuer, TLC Laser Eye and Upper Deck.”
Dave Shedloski, Golf World: “With so much time off—roughly three months since the Players Championship was canceled after one round—because of the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s top golfers are certain to be eager to resume competing, pursue their livelihoods and feel some sense of normalcy. Eagerness and readiness aren’t interchangeable, however. In anticipation of the restart, the question many observers have is a simple one: What kind of golf can we expect to see? Given most players have been practicing at home in recent weeks, the usual aspects of the game—hitting bombs off the tee, striping irons into greens and scraping in nervy three-footers—should be readily embraced and, largely, executed to a familiar high standard. The primary challenge that awaits, then is more mental than physical. Bobby Jones once said that ‘competitive golf is played mainly on a 5½-inch course, the space between your ears,’ and that certainly hasn’t changed. What has changed is the environment in which that competition is conducted. In a post-COVID-19 world, where tournaments will be played with a new set of realities governing them that will take some getting used to, requiring a new way of thinking and an increased level of patience. Some guys will adjust faster than others.”
"I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of the atmosphere they want to play. They want to play in front of crowds, that makes the Ryder Cup so special. At the end of the day the players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup and if they don't want to play then there isn't a Ryder Cup. I see it being pushed back to 2021 and honestly I think that would be the right call."
• Rory McIlroy, to BBC Northern Ireland.
