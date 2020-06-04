Tipsheet: PGA Tour returns to work, helps fill sports void

Nick Piastowski , Golf.com : “Tiger Woods made $2.3 million over the past year in golf. He made $60 million in endorsements. Or about 96 percent of his overall $62.3 million in earnings. Essentially, his main job was a side job. It pays to be Tiger Woods. From June 1, 2019, to June 1, 2020, Woods was the eighth highest-paid athlete in the world, according to the annual Forbes Magazine list, released Friday. Tennis player Roger Federer topped the list, a spot Woods held previously in his career a record 12 times, and three other golfers – Rory McIlroy , Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth – were in the Forbes top 100. Woods’ endorsement total was tied with basketball player LeBron James for the second-highest figure on the list, behind Federer’s $100 million. Woods’ salary/winnings total was 96th on the list, which was still higher than Spieth’s ($1.6 million; 98th) and Mickelson’s ($800,000; 100th) . . . The $60 million in endorsements is $45 million less than Woods’ highest total. According to Forbes, Woods made $105 million in endorsements in 2009, with deals with Accenture, AT&T, EA Sports, Gatorade, Gillette, Golf Digest, NetJets, Nike, Tag Heuer, TLC Laser Eye and Upper Deck.”

Dave Shedloski, Golf World: “With so much time off—roughly three months since the Players Championship was canceled after one round—because of the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s top golfers are certain to be eager to resume competing, pursue their livelihoods and feel some sense of normalcy. Eagerness and readiness aren’t interchangeable, however. In anticipation of the restart, the question many observers have is a simple one: What kind of golf can we expect to see? Given most players have been practicing at home in recent weeks, the usual aspects of the game—hitting bombs off the tee, striping irons into greens and scraping in nervy three-footers—should be readily embraced and, largely, executed to a familiar high standard. The primary challenge that awaits, then is more mental than physical. Bobby Jones once said that ‘competitive golf is played mainly on a 5½-inch course, the space between your ears,’ and that certainly hasn’t changed. What has changed is the environment in which that competition is conducted. In a post-COVID-19 world, where tournaments will be played with a new set of realities governing them that will take some getting used to, requiring a new way of thinking and an increased level of patience. Some guys will adjust faster than others.”