Tipsheet: Pham describes anxiety big leaguers feel during MLB's shutdown

As you may recall from his Cardinals days, San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is a go-go guy. He loves to play baseball and he plays all out.
So he is not taking baseball’s shutdown well. USA Today caught up with Pham while he was still coming to terms with life minus baseball for at least a few months.
“It was a gut-punch,’’ Pham told the publication. “Just so damn frustrating. This is the time of year when everybody is ready to break camp and go play, and then you get news like that. I didn’t put in all of the work I did in the offseason to be sitting around right now.”
And . . .
“This ain’t good, man. The vibe we’re getting here is (no games until) June, maybe July. If we follow the guidelines, who knows, August may be realistic. I know the owners will want to have full stadiums when they open up to make up for the lost revenue.
“I just want to play baseball. That’s what all of us want. That’s what people are forgetting, is just how much we love to play this game.’’
Pham, 32, is just starting to make real money in baseball. It took him a decade of pro baseball to finally establish himself.
He was set to make $7.9 million this season, but he could lose at least some of that salary if MLB invokes its national emergency contract protections.
“I don’t know if any of us will get paid," Pham said. “But you look around, I got friends in the NHL, they’re getting paid. The guys in the NBA are getting paid. How’s it going to look if we’re the only major sport, and the richest sport bringing in the most revenue, and we’re the only ones not getting paid?”
Yeah, well, the NHL and NBA just played the bulk of their seasons and collected most of their season revenue. The NFL season won’t start for months, so they haven't missed much revenue.
MLB players are getting hammered since they do not collect their salary until the regular season starts.
Pham tried to stay on top of the crisis before stuff hit the fan last week. Still, he was gobsmacked.
“When I was doing my own research and reading about the coronavirus, I thought it was minuscule compared to the flu, hepatitis, cancer, and other things killing hundreds of thousands of people.’’ Pham said. “I didn’t think it was going to wipe us out like this. This has affected everyone.”
Had Pham saw the economic impact of the pandemic coming, he would have avoided the stock market crash.
“I’m not getting paid, the stock market is killing my (backside), and we have no idea when we’ll be playing,’’ Pham said. “I definitely would have done things differently this winter if I had known this. I sure wouldn’t have been so aggressive in the stock market, that’s for sure.
“I don’t know if scared is the right word, but there’s a lot of nervousness. I know I can’t afford to miss an entire season.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The man is a chemist by trade, with a passion for baseball, and a hunger to save the world. The name is Dr. Lawrence Rocks, 86, whose son, Burton Rocks, is a baseball agent, with a client -- St. Louis Cardinals All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong -- who has a passion for science. Just like Major League Baseball played an integral role in the civil rights, with Jackie Robinson integrating the sport in 1947, Rocks is asking baseball to step forward now. He is calling for the mass production of activated-carbon masks in this country to stop the deadly coronavirus. ‘I don’t see how baseball can possibly be played this year. There are too many regulations and edicts of gathering of people, and curfews past 8 p.m. in certain states. You put all that together, with the restrictions of food and gathering, and the players themselves will be fearful of playing. If something isn’t done, this could go on for a year, a year-and-a-half, or two years. It would not only trash the economy, but leave people with psychological problems.’”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Against the backdrop of a nation — a world — with its mind and body elsewhere, however, there can be no real plan. There will be as many games played as there is time for them, when the time does come. There will be career and financial hits. There will be inconveniences. There will be unforeseen consequences. Those hardly seem relevant. To that end, owners on Monday’s conference call discussed a plan to assist those who work at major league ballparks. Meanwhile, camps from West Palm Beach to Surprise are running in narrow capacities. Teams generally have told players to be where they feel safest and most comfortable, whether that be at home, in their big-league city or near spring training camps. Many players have stayed in the vicinity of their spring sites. One National League club has devised a program where a limited number of players sign up for time slots in the weight or trainers rooms, with enough time in between those slots to allow workers to disinfect the equipment. So players considered today’s today, and some filled boxes that were supposed to be filled in a week and sent to a different place, and others hit baseballs off tees, and others waited for people to finish spraying Lysol so they could get on the bench press. The sport’s leadership put reaching an agreement with the union as a top priority, in part so it could move on to the next priority, which maybe hasn’t revealed itself yet. The union tended to a million questions from more than a thousand members.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Major League Baseball could continue into November and December, if necessary. There have already been circumstances under which the postseason has ended in November -- such as in 2001, when 9/11 pushed back the schedule by a week, leading to the first-ever November home run, by Derek Jeter, and a walk-off Game 7 hit by Luis Gonzalez on Nov. 4. A lot of MLB teams play in climates in which year-round play is possible, from all the teams in the South (the Astros, the Padres, the Dodgers, etc.) and even teams closer to the Canadian border with movable roofs, like the Brewers and Mariners. Other teams who don't necessarily have that luxury, such as the Rockies, Cubs, Mets, Yankees, Red Sox and Phillies, could move their games once the calendar flips to November. They could borrow other ballparks from their MLB brethren, something that has already happened in advance of hurricanes. And teams would always have the alternative of using their spring training facilities. If the Yankees didn't want to play their home games in Houston, for example, they could always consider George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. A perfect solution? Of course not. The crowd capacity would be smaller, the angles for television broadcasts would be less than ideal. But to repeat: At this point, it's all about making the best of a bad situation. MLB could carry the regular season into mid-November, and then have a month of postseason play into December.”
MEGAPHONE
“The legal side of baseball probably should be the least of our worries. We have a global pandemic going on and lots of people dealing with life and death situations, so I’m hopeful that the two parties will come together and get it all worked out and someone won’t try to angle to get the absolute best deal — that we’ll get a deal that works best for both parties."
• Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, to USA Today, on resolving MLB’s player-owner issues during the pandemic.