Tipsheet: Pham describes anxiety big leaguers feel during MLB's shutdown

Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Against the backdrop of a nation — a world — with its mind and body elsewhere, however, there can be no real plan. There will be as many games played as there is time for them, when the time does come. There will be career and financial hits. There will be inconveniences. There will be unforeseen consequences. Those hardly seem relevant. To that end, owners on Monday’s conference call discussed a plan to assist those who work at major league ballparks. Meanwhile, camps from West Palm Beach to Surprise are running in narrow capacities. Teams generally have told players to be where they feel safest and most comfortable, whether that be at home, in their big-league city or near spring training camps. Many players have stayed in the vicinity of their spring sites. One National League club has devised a program where a limited number of players sign up for time slots in the weight or trainers rooms, with enough time in between those slots to allow workers to disinfect the equipment. So players considered today’s today, and some filled boxes that were supposed to be filled in a week and sent to a different place, and others hit baseballs off tees, and others waited for people to finish spraying Lysol so they could get on the bench press. The sport’s leadership put reaching an agreement with the union as a top priority, in part so it could move on to the next priority, which maybe hasn’t revealed itself yet. The union tended to a million questions from more than a thousand members.”