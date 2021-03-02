Tipsheet: Pham plows forth undaunted, unchanged after stabbing

Some things never change for former Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham.
Once again Pham, 33, is trying to bounce back from injuries and a poor season. He is recovering from hand surgery, wrist surgery, and a massive knife wound to his back – which he suffered during an October stabbing outside of a strip joint.
Pham’s baseball career has unfolded in fits and starts, so of course he endured more setbacks during the pandemic-plagued 2020 season.
After recovering with a bout with COVID-19, he hit just .211 with a measly .624 on-base plus slugging percentage for the San Diego Padres after arriving from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade. A broken hamate bone caused some of that misery.
Last year brought unfortunate headlines, too, with the stabbing that nearly ended his career.
"The cut's deep. The doctor here basically told me if I wasn't so muscular, I might be dead or paralyzed," Pham told reporters. "I'm lucky. I'm lucky to even be able to play.
"When I got the CT scan, the doc was like, 'I've got great news for you. You can play.' She just said it's going to be a little bit of a recovery."
But Pham, candid as ever, insisted the incident has not prompted him to rethink his lifestyle choices.
"I still look at everything almost the same,” he said. “If anything, I probably would just spend more money and stop saving as much, because if I died I would feel like I had too much money in the bank and I didn't live enough."
That’s Tommy being Tommy. He says stuff and people cringe. That didn't help him with the buttoned-down Cardinals, which helped explain his trade to the Rays for pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Roel Ramirez plus outfielder Justin Williams.
But Tipsheet loves the guy because he says what he thinks, not what ballplayers are supposed to say.
And Pham is harder on himself than anybody.
"I know analytics with the best of 'em,” Pham said. “My wRC+was down. That's something I look at. I was negative in defensive runs saved last year. ... I feel like I have the most to prove, because I know I'm not a 78 wRC+ hitter, and I know I'm not a negative defensive player.
"I probably have the most to prove because I had a terrible year. Plus, this is my free-agent year as well. So I feel like I have the most to prove."
The Padres stood by Pham, giving him an $8.9 million contract for 2021 in his final arbitration year despite the stabbing.
“Once we got past that hurdle, with his work ethic and the way he attacks things and gets in the gym and takes care of himself, he was going to give himself every possible opportunity to come back,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller told reporters.
"I worked with a few doctors on getting to where I'm at because it's only been about 4½ months, and the timeline is normally a little bit longer," Pham said.
Tommy is just one more reason while the Padres will be must-see TV this season.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “You don't trade for a player like Nolan Arenado and not expect to feel (a lot of) pressure to win a World Series right away. It comes with the territory. The Cardinals added Arenado, brought back franchise icons Yadier and Adam Wainwright, and have reason to believe Jack Flaherty will bounce back from his disappointing 2020 season. There are enough health questions in the rotation and enough questions in he outfield in general that qualifying for the postseason, let alone making a deep run, is not a given in 2021. The NL Central is wide open though, and Arenado is a balance of power player. He can change a division race all by himself. This might be the last opportunity for St. Louis to win another title with Molina and Wainwright, so yeah, the pressure's on.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The players say they haven’t seen any signs of arrogance or brashness by [Tony] La Russa, despite his resume. Why, he could have insisted that the White Sox issue him No. 10, his uniform number throughout his Hall of Fame career. But the uniform number belongs to infielder Yoan Moncada. La Russa never even thought about asking Moncada if he’d consider switching numbers. He instead quietly chose 22, the same uniform number he last wore as a White Sox minor league manager in 1978 and 1979 in Knoxville and Iowa. Who knows if La Russa is the missing piece, but the White Sox believe the timing for his return is perfect, taking over a team loaded with talent with their greatest expectations since the spring of 2006, the year after they won the World Series. The front office believes his strengths will be evident with an improvement in team fundamentals, along with pitching decisions late in games.”
Joon Lee, ESPN.com: “The Padres are one of the most exciting teams in the sport, but I'm especially interested in seeing [Blake] Snell coming off the drama of the World Series. I'm fascinated to see how the former Cy Young Award winner adapts to his new circumstances. Since posting a 1.89 ERA in 31 starts in 2018, Snell had a 4.29 ERA in 2019 in 23 starts and a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts in 2020. He's still just 28 years old, so I'm curious to see what kind of season he puts together after leaving the organization that drafted and developed him.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “What Kevin Mather did last week was to effectively trigger a klieg light over a pitch-dark, rat-infested corner of baseball. Everybody in the sport is aware of the noncompetitive behavior present among many of the 30 teams. Everybody can hear the gnawing on good faith and on the integrity of competition. Everybody recognizes the financial manifestation, the enormous shift in dollars from the players to the owners. But when the now former CEO of the Mariners said out loud what almost no one has said on the record before, Mather fully illuminated a creepy part of the sport that fuels the players' distrust of management -- a part of the sport that even a lot of folks on the management side detest, because it's antithetical to what initially drew them to competitive sports. This toxic part of the business needs to be excised in the next collective bargaining agreement. That can happen only with a sportwide reset, so that everybody works against the worst use of analytics and focuses on two very simple principles: 1. Teams should be devoted to fielding their best players. 2. Teams should try to win as many games as possible. And the rules should be reconstructed to foster those principles. But the path back from the bad-faith abyss the game is in now is complicated, and Major League Baseball and the players can get there only if they find a way to work together. Even if MLB tried to build guardrails against tanking and service-time manipulation and close loopholes, the players would have to agree to any set of rule changes -- and at the moment, there doesn't seem to be a lot of hope for a system redesigned by both sides through collaboration.”
Kevin Goldstein, FanGraphs: “The Padres are the current poster franchise for focusing on winning with their free spending ways, including Fernandp Tatis Jr.'s recent historic extension. But their approach differs in another important respect. For while San Diego had signed Manny Machado and had a farm system brimming with talent, they weren’t quite ready to take on the Dodgers when Tatis made the Opening Day roster in 2019. That didn’t stop them. Tatis and [Jarred] Kelenic aren’t the same player, and only time will tell if Kelenic is worthy of a deal as monumental as the one Tatis just signed. But the Padres’ treatment of their young shortstop suggests a different approach is possible.”
MEGAPHONE
“Tommy's a funny dude. He just wants to talk baseball -- all day long."
Padres pitcher Blake Snell, on Tommy Pham.