Tipsheet: Pham remains hard-core, in baseball, fantasy football, everything

Cincinnati Reds Tommy Pham has battled a career-threatening eye condition. He persisted in the minors for more than a decade before finally sticking in the majors.

He has overcome a litany of injuries playing baseball. He survived a stabbing outside of a strip club. He has bounced from the Cardinals to the Tampa Bay Rays. San Diego Padres and the Reds.

Odds are, the Reds will look to swap him for prospects before the major league trade deadline. Pham’s baseball career has not been an easy ride, but he keeps his foot on the accelerator to see where it takes him.

Given all he has endured, why would he continue making headlines with his rift with San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over their fantasy football beef?

Tipsheet understands that some folks take fantasy sports very, very seriously. Tipsheet has been on site for championships in Las Vegas when the high rollers assembled for big stakes baseball and football drafts.

In Pham’s case, he and his fellow ballplayers paid a $10,000 entry fee for their league. That’s not chump change, even in the big leagues.

And, yes, Tipsheet has been in a league where general managers could get rather emotional over rules changes or interpretations. We never had anybody slap somebody, as Pham did to Pederson in a pregame confrontation, but there was some incendiary correspondence.

Still, Pham has nothing to gain and potentially a lot to lose by persisting with his feud with Pederson. He has served one suspension and we imagine the commissioner’s office is monitoring him.

We’re guessing there are baseball general managers out there shaking their heads at Pham, thinking, “Uh, uh, no way, not going there.”

“People in baseball, man, they talk, and they don’t understand,” Pham told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “They can’t relate to me.”

Tommy being Tommy, he didn’t hold back during his interview with Nightengale. He walked through the details of the fantasy football kerfuffle in exhaustive detail and made it clear that he was NOT over it.

Here is some of what Nightengale wrote about Pham:

While the baseball public may be entertained, bewildered or, disgusted wondering how a fantasy football game can create such aggression and hostility, they don’t know Pham.

Pham, 34, is the ultimate competitor, who has never played a single thing without wanting to beat you. You name the game, and he’s in it to win it, at all costs.

It was no different growing up in a household where his father was in imprisoned for drugs and street crime, and his mom returning from work at 2 in the morning to see the lights still on in Pham’s room, studying to keep his straight A’s. He played youth football with future NFL players DeMarco Murray, Brandon Marshall and Quinton Carter, losing just one game in three years. He played basketball and baseball, with Reds teammate Mike Moustakas remembering him during showcase tournaments at the age of 17.

“He’s the same way now as then,’’ Moustakas says. “Plays the game hard. Never takes a pitch off. A true competitor. You see how fiery he is. His competitiveness rubs off on everyone in here.’’

The media loved Pham during his time in the STL. Tommy was seldom reticent and he never saw the need to self-edit comments on his play or the play of the team.

Needless to say, others on the team and in the organization weren’t as appreciative of his candor.

“He’s gruff, he’s old-school, and he’s tough,’’ Reds first baseman Joey Votto told Nightengale. “I’ll be honest with you, if you don’t have the toughness that it takes to play every day in this game, he’ll rub you a certain way. You have to stand up for yourself. If you have any sort of softness, if you’re worried about his lane, or worried about what he’s doing, that’s the wrong way to go about it. But if you play, and you play to win, and you play to be a good teammate, you’ll fit in just fine with him.”

Any team acquiring Pham has been forewarned. The same goes for any fantasy football league taking him in as a GM.

Tommy plays for keeps.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “It was only a matter of time before the Cardinals overtook Milwaukee for first place in the NL Central. Here's the scary part: St. Louis still isn't at its peak. The team managed to shake off a series sweep by the Rays to win 5 of its last 7 games. The Cardinals will be in the market for pitching next month and are likely to go bigger than their 2021 additions of Jon Lester and J.A. Happ. They're dangerous -- mostly thanks to Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Dakota Hudson shouldn’t be this good. It’s hard to analyze baseball, and pitchers are good for all sorts of difficult-to-comprehend reasons, but look at his numbers. It shouldn’t work. His career strikeout rate is a lackluster 17.2%. He walks more than 10% of the batters he faces. Either of those numbers would be alarming; both together is a recipe for trouble. Naturally, Hudson is off to another roaring start. His 3.29 ERA is actually worse than his career mark, and it’s still 17% better than league average in this low-scoring year. He’s outperforming every available peripheral by miles – just like he always has. Three-hundred-and-fifteen innings into his major league career, his stat line will make you question what you know about ERA estimators . . . Hudson mixes his pitches to maximize this effect. He throws 41.4% sinkers overall – and more than 50% sinkers when there’s a runner on first and less than two outs. That’s not a great way to strike people out – Hudson’s sinker almost never misses bats, and rarely generates bad swings – but it’s just what the doctor ordered if you’re going for a grounder rather than a strikeout. The pitch boasts a 63.4% groundball rate, and you basically can’t hit it for a home run; he’s thrown 2,339 sinkers in the majors, and 14 have turned into homers.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “It has been nearly four years since the great Marlins fire sale of the 2018-19 offseason, and the results are a mixed bag. The Giancarlo Stanton trade was a straight salary dump. The Christian Yelich trade was a total disaster that brought back zero value. Sixto Sánchez's ability to stay healthy will ultimately determine whether the JT Realmuto trade was worthwhile. The Marcell Ozuna trade has been, by far, the best fire sale trade for Miami. That trade with the Cardinals netted the Marlins four young prospects, including Zac Gallen, who was later flipped for Jazz Chisholm, their best player. That trade brought Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara has since emerged as one of the game's best pitchers, and he is in the middle of a very dominant stretch. Monday night Alcantara held the surging Phillies to two runs in 7 2/3 innings and it was the first time in seven starts he allowed more than one earned run. In his previous six starts, he'd allowed three earned runs total while averaging eight -- eight! -- innings per start. Opponents have hit .156/.214/.208 against Alcantara in his last seven starts and 55 2/3 innings.”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “I think it’s fair to say that there’s a generational divide on the subject of the no-hitter: Folks like me, who grew up watching Nolan Ryan pump fastball after fastball, could enjoy the event for what it was, what it seemed to be. The modern no-hitter is draped in dramatic irony, the creeping knowledge of all the costs that come with it, for the player and for the team, while the payoff is severed from the ultimate goal of the championship. Tyler Anderson threw 123 pitches, a career high. My childhood was one of seemingly untamed boundaries and infinite resources, while today’s is defined by scarcity and economy. There are only so many trees. There are only so many pitches. There is also only so much time. We still celebrate no-hitters not because they’re perfect, especially now, but because we don’t have anything better to replace them with. We need to celebrate something, beyond an incremental change in the playoff odds. Anderson has been fantastic this year and may even continue to escape the orbit of a half-dozen years of perfect adequacy. But what makes the no-hitter special isn’t that it’s an achievement restricted to a pantheon of greats: It’s that Bud Smith can do it. And Chris Heston, and Kevin Gross. It’s that any day could be special, could be the day of a man’s life, if the fates and the manager allow it the opportunity.”

