Tipsheet: Pham wants a piece of Voit after his violent slide into home

Down the road, the Cardinals better not book Tommy Pham and Our Town's Luke Voit for the same fantasy camp or Winter Warmup appearance.

The Redbird alumni made headlines Tuesday night when Pham’s Cincinnati Reds played Voit’s Padres in San Diego. Voit wiped out Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson while sliding into home plate and Pham was none too pleased.

Voit threw his hands up to protect himself during the collision and clubbed Stephenson in the head. Pham reacted with a terse verbal warning for Voit.

“The way his hands hit him, it was dirty as (expletive),” Pham told reporters. "I don't like it at all. The way his hands hit him in the face, it was dirty.

“If Luke wants to settle it, I get down really well. Anything -- Muay Thai, whatever. I've got a [gym] owner here who will let me use his facility.

“They can say what they want. Everybody on that side -- they know I get down.”

Yes they do. Pham is a former Padre who got stabbed outside of a San Diego strip club while suffering a well-publicized street fight loss.

He is a Red now and ready to defend his new teammates. And he wasn’t the only one upset about the play,

Cincinnati shortstop Kyle Farmer was also offered pointed remarks.

“Looking back at the replay, I'm not too happy about the slide,” Farmer said. “Not too often you see a runner slide and grab someone's head and slam it to the ground like that. You're usually trying to reach for the bag. Maybe that's what he was trying to do. After looking at the replay, it looked like a wrestling move to Tyler's head and snapped it down.

“I've caught before, and it's a scary play, especially when you have a big guy like Voit coming down. I've never really seen someone's hands go to a catcher's head on a slide.”

Voit, a former catcher himself, is not a dirty player. He is also not an acrobat at 250-plus pounds, so once he committed to the slide he was committed to the slide.

He lacked the time, space and agility needed to take evasive action.

“I wasn't trying to take him out or anything,” Voit said. “I guess my elbow just kind of smoked his head a little bit. Hope he's all right, no hard feelings. It's baseball. I wasn't trying to make it dirty or anything. I'm just trying to make a play obviously.”

Stephenson landed in concussion protocol ahead of Cincinnati’s series against the Cardinals.

“We’re going to keep a close eye on him in the next day or so,” Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday. “He’s going to be fine. It’s always concerning anything that happens where you have a head injury. We have great care for him here. He’s going to be fine. But waking up this morning, that’s all I’m thinking about is just making sure he’s healthy and we get him back as soon as we can. He’s an important part of our team, and we care a lot about him.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Ryan Phillips, The Big Lead: “So far this season, New York Yankees No. 1 starter Gerrit Cole has looked nothing like a guy who should be earning $36 million a year. In three starts Cole has been all over the place and has only made it through 11.1 innings. He's been anything but an ace since June of last season. It's been a remarkable change. Cole struggled on Tuesday again, lasting only 1.2 innings against the Detroit Tigers. He allowed two runs on one hit while walking five. He threw 68 pitches and only recorded five outs. So far on the season he's 0-0 with a 6.35 ERA, a 1.41 WHIP, with 12 strikeouts against seven walks in those aforementioned 11.1 innings. So what has happened to move him from a perennial Cy Young candidate to a liability on the on the mound? There may not be an easy answer . . . The problem seems to be as simple as Cole missing his spots. We know that because opposing hitters are barrelling the ball against him 13.3 percent of the time, which would be a career worst by a lot. Hitters' xBA against him is also a career-worst .256, and their xSLG is a whopping .527 which, again, is a career-worst by a lot. Furthermore, Cole is throwing first-pitch strikes only 42 percent of the time (a career-low), a drop of 24.8 percent from 2021. So he's falling behind and hitters are punishing his mistakes.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “For years, pitchers have trended away from throwing fastballs, and this looks to be the season that it finally happens: Fastballs will no longer constitute a majority of pitches thrown. Of the more than 40,000 pitches thrown this season, only 48.3% have been fastballs -- down from 50.5% last season. The fastball has been replaced by its tilty, spinny cousin, the slider. Since 2015 -- a year in which fastballs made up a massive 56.8% of pitches thrown -- slider usage has jumped from 14.5% of pitches to 21.7% this year. The slider revolution is a reliever-driven endeavor. This season, bullpen arms are throwing it 26.1% of the time, compared to 17.3% from starters. The one-inning, max-out culture of modern baseball practically invites it -- and the jump among relievers from 21.9% slider usage in teams' first 10 games last season is no accident. Sliders have generated whiffs on 36.3% of swings, higher than the fastball (19.3%), cutter (26.5%), curveball (31.4%) and changeup (33.3%). Only the splitter, thrown by about 40 of the nearly 500 big leaguers who have pitched this season, has a higher whiff rate than the slider (39.8%).”

Russell Carlton, Baseball Prospectus: “The evolution of the micro-relief appearance has enabled a new type of pitcher, one who doesn’t have the stuff to turn over a lineup, but has enough to face off against a couple of hitters. It was a new way to be a pitcher. And it worked. Teams realized that these short-burst relievers could be better on a per-batter basis than the long-form relievers, and there came a point in the game where a few of them could tag-team and be better than letting the starter go forward. As more of these relievers emerged, that tipping point moved further and further back into the game. In 2021, the average starter, going through the order for the third time, had a slash line allowed of .262/.327/.453. The average reliever had a slash line allowed of .238/.321/.395. Those are averages, but by the end of the sixth inning, when the starter is guaranteed to be going through the opposing lineup for the third time, you can imagine that in an eight-member bullpen, there are likely to be three pitchers out there who are above league-average for even relievers, which is in turn, better than a third-time starter. If a manager is thinking about winning today’s game, then it’s pretty obvious which route makes the most sense. And as teams are able to identify and develop more relievers, that tipping point pushes further and further back into the game.”

Justin Choi, FanGraphs: “Pitchers are no longer conditioned or expected to go the distance; they’re often built for five, six, occasionally seven max-effort innings, and the numbers bear that out. Fastballs are faster than ever. But starters are also throwing fewer innings than ever, which could help to explain the shrinking divide between them and relievers. Baseball’s innings-per-start ratio of 4.5 as of Monday’s games is the lowest in major league history. That should increase once pitchers emerge from what is essentially an extended spring training necessitated by the lockout, but there’s a good chance they end up undershooting last season’s mark of five innings per start. Whether that’s a good or a bad thing is up to you. The point is, it’s impossible to ignore.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “We have no idea how the ball will play season to season, though at least last year MLB told us to expect a deadened baseball. We didn't get it fully, but maybe we are now? The humidor could be contributing to some degree, and maybe the short spring training and deep pitching staffs too. Hitters still seem to be behind the pitchers. Whatever the reason, the home run rate since Opening Day is lower than it's been at any point since at least 2016. Run scoring is down and the league-wide batting line sits at .231/.310/.373. And that's with the universal DH, remember. Offense will rise as we get into the summer months. Right now though, this is a pitcher-friendly league.”

Chris Thompson, The Defector: “It’s too early to say whether the Humidor Era heralds the return of a more varied and exciting brand of baseball. Even if this works, it’ll take years for organizations to shift their priorities all the way down the line and start producing generations of hitters who can flick the bat out there and smoke an outside fastball through the left side. Rob Manfred and the owners will probably freak out about the decrease in dingers and replace the humidified baseball with a damn Titleist long before this amounts to anything. Nevertheless I am allowing myself to be pumped, and even slightly jacked.”

MEGAPHONE

“It’s a really not good feeling, obviously. Embarrassing. Very frustrating. It feels like it’s been like Groundhog Day over the last couple of weeks. It’s been one of the uglier stretches I remember experiencing in a Reds uniform. We need to be much, much better.”

Reds first baseman Joey Votto, on his team’s 2-11 start.

