Tipsheet: Phillies emerge from their lost decade to rejoin postseason fun

The Cardinals edged the Philadelphia Phillies in their 2011 National League Division Series and went on to win the World Championship.

That NLDS capped an excellent period for the Phillies. Writing for The Defector, Dan McQuade reflected on those better days:

The 2007 season began with coach and former Phillies outfielder Milt Thompson restraining Charlie Manuel from attacking longtime local radio blowhard Howard Eskin, who’d questioned when the Phillies would begin winning. ‘We’re gonna win!’ Manuel screamed, and he made good on his word. That 2007 season began the longest stretch of sustained success in Philadelphia baseball history. They won five division titles, two pennants and a World Series. But most importantly the team was, for a brief blip, incredibly cool. They won all the time in their gorgeous new stadium. People wanted to go to games.

After 2011, the Phillies failed to reach the playoffs for the next 10 years despite enjoying the same strong team ownership. They posted just one winning record during that span, 82-80 in 2021.

Bad stuff just happening to the team: devastating injuries, ill-timed slumps, crazy bad luck . . . it’s been one thing after another. Playing in the rugged National League East hasn’t make things any easier.

That’s why they are thrilled to be in these playoffs, even if it came through playoff expansion -- even if it means coming to St. Louis to play a best-of-three series at Busch Stadium.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Phillies Game 1 starter Zack Wheeler said. “It’s going to be fun, especially playing for the city of Philadelphia. They’re pretty crazy. They come and support us. Hopefully we can get back there.”

By contrast to the Phillies’ misfortune, here is what the Cardinals have done since 2011:

Posted winning records each season.

Reached postseason play eight times.

Won five NL Central titles.

Reached the National League Championship Series four times.

Won the 2013 NL pennant.

But they have won just one playoff series since 2014, so the Best Fans in Baseball have been getting antsy as well.

Here is what folks are writing about the Cardinals this series:

Isaac Levy-Rubinett, The Ringer: “St. Louis won the World Series in 2011 and 2006 after winning 90 and 83 games, respectively, and then harnessing Cardinals devil magic to carry it through the playoffs. For the past several years, the Cardinals have assembled good but ultimately unthreatening teams, seemingly in hopes of repeating this formula. But this year’s squad is more dynamic, in large part thanks to the pillars on the corner of the infield. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have both hit over 30 home runs and driven in over 100 RBIs; both were among the top five players in baseball this year, according to FanGraphs WAR, and should earn MVP votes. As ever, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, and the resurgent Albert Pujols anchor the Cardinals, but they are flanked by more young talent and more matchup options than we’re used to seeing. This team shouldn’t be content to just make the playoffs and see if they can get hot—it’s got the ability to make some noise.”

Steve Gardner, USA Today: “The Cardinals won the NL Central title going away, posting a 40-21 (.656) record since the beginning of August. They have a potent offense and a superb defense, but that might not be enough to support a pitching staff that doesn’t quite measure up to other contenders’. The Cards have no true ace they can rely on in a must-win situation. Trade deadline pickups Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery have been their best starters over the second half . . . And with every at-bat in October a meaningful one, St. Louis pitchers have the lowest strikeout rate in the majors (7.4 K/9). Closer Ryan Helsley has been outstanding (9-1, 1.25 ERA, 19 saves), but an untested bullpen that also lacks power arms could have trouble providing a bridge to Helsley in the ninth.”

Jake Mailhot, FanGraphs: “As far as roster construction goes, these two teams found their success through very different means. St. Louis’s position group put together a cumulative 33.1 WAR, second in the NL and a testament to their quality production at the plate and phenomenal defense in the field. Philadelphia’s lineup can score runs in bunches, but the defense is atrocious. The team’s strength lies instead in a top-heavy rotation led by two of the best pitchers in the league. Also worth noting is that the Cardinals went 53–28 at home during the regular season, giving them the advantage at the outset. But these teams are more evenly matched than they appear on paper, which should make for some excellent baseball this weekend.”

Craig Goldstein, Baseball Prospectus: “Ultimately this series might come down to defense. The Cardinals have one of the league’s best—it’s one of the reasons their pitchers outpace DRA and other advanced metrics so often. The Phillies…well, there’s a reason they’re not remotely normal. They’ve made some solid in-season improvements in that regard, but it’s still a rough-hewn group overall and playoff series often come down to either not making mistakes or not being able to outrun the ones you do. The Cardinals hold the edge in that regard, but Philly has enough firepower to hit it where the defense ain’t (and the fans are). If the Phillies win the home run battle, they stand a good chance to win the series (how’s that for obvious?)”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “St. Louis is a low-strikeout pitching staff by contemporary standards. But Busch Stadium is stingy with homers and even on the road, the Cardinals don't yield a high homer rate. Also, those contact-heavy pitchers are backed by baseball's best defense. The Phillies own MLB's third-highest homer rate and while they aren't the most longball-dependent offense in the postseason, they aren't far off. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins & Co. need to combine for two or three bombs per game or the Phillies will have a hard time turning the scoreboard.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Every player would love to go out on top, either still playing well or with a dogpile on the field. Almost none of them do. Pujols and Yadier Molina have a chance to do that -- and maybe Adam Wainwright joins them in retirement as well (he's yet to officially announce his status for 2023). The three St. Louis Cardinals legends reunited this season when Pujols returned after a 10-year exile, and all three will play a key role in what happens to the club in October. As will Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, two of the greatest players of their generation who will likely finish 1-2 in the MVP voting in the NL -- and who both seek their first trip to the World Series.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Seventeen times Pujols has played at least three games in a postseason series and nine times he had at least a .900 OPS, and on two other occasions he had at least an .885 OPS. He's a career .321/.426/.581 hitter with 19 home runs and more walks (50) than strikeouts (45) in 86 postseason games. That's when the lights are brightest and the game's best are on the mound. Incredible. Given how well he's swung the bat the last few weeks, predicting Pujols will manage 1.000 OPS in a postseason series doesn't feel all that bold, but it is. It doesn't happen often and certainly not with a 42-year-old hitter. What better way for an all-time great to go out than with one of his greatest October showings ever?”

Sarah Langs, MLB.com: “Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have had a storybook final season as a St. Louis trio. Let’s focus in on Wainwright and Molina, who set the record this season for most common regular-season starting battery since 1900, according to Elias. They’re up to 328 starts together. Now, they’ll get some chances to add to their postseason battery total. They’ve made 15 postseason starts together, tied with Mike Mussina and Jorge Posada for fifth most all-time. The only duos with more postseason starts together: Andy Pettitte and Posada (24), Tom Glavine and Javy Lopez (19), Chris Carpenter and Molina (18) and Roger Clemens and Posada (16).”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “[Brendan] Donovan . . . has played all over the diamond since reaching the majors in April. He finished the regular season having started five or more games at six different positions, making it easier to list the two he didn't see run at than those he did: center field and catcher. At the plate, he showed an elite feel from the left side for contact and the strike zone, posting whiff and chase rates that ranked in the 90th percentile or better. The Cardinals are a factory for grimy, industrious infielders, and Donovan is their latest model. A big October for him would include a lot of hard-fought walks and timely singles either hit right back up the middle or punched to the opposite field.”

MEGAPHONE

“He’s been outstanding. You're very hopeful that we could get back into this thing, but there by no means were definite expectations. We expected him to do well on the job, but he’s exceeded those expectations. He’s been fantastic. He led a season turnaround for us. We were seven games under .500. We’re 20 games above since he’s managed. Great communication with the players, staff members -- I really tip my cap to the job that he’s done for us.”

Phillies baseball czar Dave Dombrowski, on the performance of interim manager Rob Thomson.