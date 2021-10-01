Tipsheet: Phillies fail, again, to measure up to Cardinals' standard

Bradford Doolittle , ESPN.com : “Is this the best team in the 24-year history of the Rays? The answer is pending and will depend on how much you factor in postseason success, but there are already plenty of reasons to think that's the case. By the end of the regular season, the Rays should set a new franchise mark for wins, which was 97 going into 2021, set by the 2008 pennant winners. They won't set the record for winning percentage, as last year's club won at a .667 clip, but given the short duration of the 2020 campaign, that carries an asterisk. No Rays club has ever finished a full season over .600. And in expected record -- theoretical winning percentage based on run differential -- this year's team exceeds last year's team. Still, the 2020 Rays came two wins from clinching Tampa Bay's first World Series. Whether this version is ultimately considered the best club the Rays have fielded will likely come down to getting those two wins.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “[Gerrit] Cole is currently lined up to start Game 162 on Sunday on short rest. If that game is meaningful (i.e. if the Yankees have not yet clinched a postseason spot), he'll start. Otherwise he's lined up to pitch a Game 163 tiebreaker on Monday on normal rest, or the Wild Card Game on Tuesday on extra rest. Point is, if Cole makes another start this year, it will be a win-or-go-home situation. Giving the ball to Cole in a winner-take-all situation is something the Yankees (and I think everyone) would normally sign up for no questions asked. With the current version of Cole though? There's at least a little doubt now. He hasn't been all that effective since the hamstring injury, and while he could dominate in five days and no one would blink an eye, there's some uncertainly now. The Yankees could still qualify for the postseason even with Cole's recent struggles, but there is basically zero chance they make a deep run with Cole being something less than a lock-down ace. His post-hamstring issues are worrisome. Not quite a cause for outright panic, but worrisome, especially since the stakes will be so high should he make another start in 2021.”