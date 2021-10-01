Tipsheet: Phillies fail, again, to measure up to Cardinals' standard

The appreciate the Cardinals’ stunning achievement this season, consider the pain the Philadelphia Phillies experience today.
They failed to keep up in the National League wild card race with their big-budget team. They couldn’t catch Atlanta for the NL East title either -- and they punctuated that failure by suffering a three-game sweep from the Braves.
They have not seen the postseason since 2011. Since Ryan Howard tore his Achilles tendon making the final playoff out against the Cardinals that year, the Phillies have been an also-ran.
Meanwhile the Cardinals have reached eight of the last 11 postseasons.
“This is just a day that stinks,” outfielder Andrew McCutchen said. “It hurts. We didn't do what we needed to do and that's not a good feeling.”
Like the Cardinals, the Phillies added pitching help before the trade deadline. They spent top prospect Spencer Howard to get Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy and Hans Crouse from Texas.
It didn’t work. Gibson had a 2.87 ERA in 19 starts with Texas, then a 5.09 ERA in 12 starts for the Phillies.
When the Phillies needed MVP candidate Bryce Harper to come up big this week against the Braves, he vanished. Harper went 0-for-11 with five strikeouts.
So the Phillies head toward another winter of discontent.
Manager Joe Giradi’s postgame media session Thursday sounded like a guy dictating his resignation letter.
“I feel like I failed getting us to where we wanted to get to,” he said. “I always take responsibility, full responsibility. I failed, and it’s a really empty feeling. Because there’s a lot of time that goes into this and a lot of work. It stinks. It hurts. We’ve been going at this really since the last day of last year, you know? From a mental standpoint, from a physical standpoint, and it hurts. We’ve got to get better. That’s the bottom line. We need to break this.”
And . . .
“The reason that we put this uniform on is to win,” Girardi said. “That’s the bottom line. Yeah, there are some things that you can take from the season and you can say, well, there were some improvements there and there, but the bottom line is we didn’t get it done.”
Look for first-year baseball czar Dave Dombrowski to respond by throwing lots more money around. He is an old-school operator in an industry rules by the numbers crunchers.
“I see the commitment to getting back to where this franchise needs to be,” Girardi said. “This is a proud franchise. We need to break this streak. We’re going to do whatever it takes. We’re going to do everything we can to do it, I can tell you that. There is such a commitment from the top down. We’re going to do everything we can.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “Major League history has yielded only 16 tiebreaker games, including just three since the dual-Wild Card format (a format some feared would lead to too many ties) was instituted in 2012. And sure, we ought to be thankful for the drama packed into those 16 tilts, from Bobby Thomson's ‘Shot Heard 'Round the World’ to Bucky Dent's blast over the Green Monster to Matt Holliday maybe/possibly/probably not touching home plate. But given the possibility of postseason expansion as soon as next season -- and the added possibility that future ties in an expanded format are handled mathematically and not on the field -- we just can't leave anything to chance here. We are fit to be tied. Thankfully, the Blue Jays, Mariners, Red Sox and Yankees have tried to play along in advance of Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game. Though the Yankees' win over the Blue Jays on Thursday night hinders our dream of a four-way tie, things are still pretty tight in the AL Wild Card picture as we enter the final weekend of the 2021 season.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Opponents have outscored the Mariners 735-687, and their minus-48 run differential gives them an “expected record” of 75-84. They are next-to-last in the AL in team OPS (.688), 11th in runs scored and have been no-hit twice. Their 4.30 ERA ranks ninth in the AL and they are 12th in strikeouts per nine innings (8.28), putting tons of pressure on a fortunately solid defense headed by shortstop J.P. Crawford, who’s having a Gold Glove-caliber year. But the numbers don’t lie. So enter ‘fun differential.’ That’s a phrase manager Scott Servais coined back in August to explain away his team punching way above its weight. No one’s sure exactly what the Mariners have going on behind closed doors, but there could be no better metric for this team. It is, after all, immeasurable.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Is this the best team in the 24-year history of the Rays? The answer is pending and will depend on how much you factor in postseason success, but there are already plenty of reasons to think that's the case. By the end of the regular season, the Rays should set a new franchise mark for wins, which was 97 going into 2021, set by the 2008 pennant winners. They won't set the record for winning percentage, as last year's club won at a .667 clip, but given the short duration of the 2020 campaign, that carries an asterisk. No Rays club has ever finished a full season over .600. And in expected record -- theoretical winning percentage based on run differential -- this year's team exceeds last year's team. Still, the 2020 Rays came two wins from clinching Tampa Bay's first World Series. Whether this version is ultimately considered the best club the Rays have fielded will likely come down to getting those two wins.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “[Gerrit] Cole is currently lined up to start Game 162 on Sunday on short rest. If that game is meaningful (i.e. if the Yankees have not yet clinched a postseason spot), he'll start. Otherwise he's lined up to pitch a Game 163 tiebreaker on Monday on normal rest, or the Wild Card Game on Tuesday on extra rest. Point is, if Cole makes another start this year, it will be a win-or-go-home situation. Giving the ball to Cole in a winner-take-all situation is something the Yankees (and I think everyone) would normally sign up for no questions asked. With the current version of Cole though? There's at least a little doubt now. He hasn't been all that effective since the hamstring injury, and while he could dominate in five days and no one would blink an eye, there's some uncertainly now. The Yankees could still qualify for the postseason even with Cole's recent struggles, but there is basically zero chance they make a deep run with Cole being something less than a lock-down ace. His post-hamstring issues are worrisome. Not quite a cause for outright panic, but worrisome, especially since the stakes will be so high should he make another start in 2021.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “With [Devin] Williams in front of him, Hader hasn’t pitched more than one inning in any of his 58 appearances, but in the setup man’s absence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the closer is asked to get more outs in the postseason, particularly given the extra off days. Four of Hader’s nine previous postseason appearances have gone longer than one inning. With Williams out, setup duties are likely to involve the lefty Suter and righty Brad Boxberger, both of whom have been good this season (2.71 ERA and 3.91 FIP for the former, 3.41 ERA and 3.71 FIP for the latter) but still a step down from the man they’re replacing. Rookies Aaron Ashby, a 23-year-old lefty, and Jake Cousins, a 26-year-old righty, could be part of the mix as well. Both have missed bats aplenty in limited duty (39.7% strikeout rate in 31 innings for Ashby, 35.2% in 30 innings for Cousins), but both have gaudy walk rates; Cousins is on the IL with a biceps strain, though he’s expected to be ready for the Division Series. [Hunter] Strickland, who has defied his peripherals while pitching in lower-leverage duty since being acquired from the Angels in June (1.83 ERA, 3.74 FIP), could see later-inning duty as well.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Brandon Belt, who provided a .975 OPS and 29 home runs in 97 games this season, will be out four weeks with a fractured left thumb, a crushing blow for a pending free agent who has been among the Giants' key cogs for more than a decade. But if you know anything about these Giants, you know they'll find a way. With Belt out, LaMonote Wade Jr and Darin Ruf -- expected to be activated off the injured list on Thursday -- will form a respectable platoon at first base. The Giants will undoubtedly miss Belt's power and leadership, but they have consistently shown the aptitude to replace lost production. Wade and Ruf each boast a park-adjusted OPS 20% above the league average.”