Tipsheet: Phillies grab last NL wild card berth, finally end playoff drought

The long-frustrated Philadelphia Phillies are finally back in postseason play.

It remains uncertain who they will play -- maybe it will be the Cardinals, or maybe not -- but they are in.

They have not been in the bracket since 2011. They have been in “win now” mode for some time now, thanks to their ambitious ownership, but money couldn't buy them postseason access.

This season brought more frustration with a 22-29 start that led to manager Joe Girardi’s dismissal. Rob Thomson took over on an interim basis and settled the team down.

The team dealt with myriad injuries through the course of the season -- and it suffered a September fade that nearly let the Milwaukee Brewers pass them for the final National League wild card slot.

But then the Phillies righted themselves, again, and got to bust out the champagne after clinching their berth Monday.

“This is very satisfying because you know what -- it's a long [backside] season,” slugger Kyle Schwarber told reporters during the Phillies celebration. “It's unbelievably long and to see the things that we went through as a team, where you go through a manager change, you go through the MVP being down, you go through [Jean Segura] being down, you go through [Zack] Wheeler being down, you go through the naysayers saying we can't catch the baseball, it makes it that much more satisfying to be where we're at.

“And you know what -- the September that we had, it wasn't the September that we wanted it to be, but to be in the position we are and be able to celebrate at the end of the year, that's what it's all about.”

Naturally, Philadelphia fans did not take some of this misadventure well as the campaign unfolded.

“We want to get it done for them,” Schwarber said. “We're not out here trying to screw things up. We're out here trying to win. And now that we're here, we're going to try to bring this back to Philadelphia and get these people in the seats and hear what this thing is all about. I want to see it. I want to hear it. I've seen videos. It looks unbelievable and I want to see it with my own eyes so it's our job to get it back to them now.”

Bryce Harper was thrilled to do his part to get this franchise back in the championship chase.

“When I signed here in '19, I said it was going to take us a couple of years, three or four or five years, to get to where we needed to be,” Harper said. “And we're not where we need to be right now, but this is step one to hopefully greater success and a greater opportunity to get to where we need to be.

"But we’re going to enjoy this, we’re going to have fun. There’s nothing like popping bottles in October, and I’m excited to be part of this.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “The Atlanta Braves play baseball like each individual member of the batting order has no idea that he has any teammates, and therefore cannot get stuck on base without ruining the half inning. (Bugs Bunny used this philosophy to great effect in 'Baseball Bugs.') The team that all but clinched the NL East with a sweep of the Mets this weekend strikes out in 24.6 percent of their at-bats, more than any team except the Angels and the Pirates, but they also showcase the most top-to-bottom raw power of anyone in baseball, leading the league in slugging and placing second only to the Yankees with 241 dingers. They swing hard, and they often miss hard, but infuriatingly for their opposition, they can win by just piling up the solo homers and letting their stout bullpen protect the lead. That’s exactly what happened in Atlanta’s last three games. On Friday, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Dansby Swanson all tagged Jacob deGrom—who otherwise tallied 11 Ks—with no-doubter solo shots en route to a 5-2 victory. On Saturday, Swanson smashed a two-run blast in the fifth against Max Scherzer to give the Braves a 3-2 lead, and then Olson added one in the next inning for a 4-2 win. And on Sunday night, despite the Mets outhitting the Braves 11-5, Atlanta left with a 5-3 win thanks again in part to this damn Dansby Swanson and his partner in crime Matt Olson both leaving the yard with nobody on base.”

Craig Goldstein, Baseball Prospectus: “The Braves played the rude host to the Mets this weekend, welcoming into their home and promptly shoving them around and ultimately sweeping them out the door. They went from a game down to essentially 2.5 up by virtue of taking the season series 10-9, and thus holding the tiebreak. They got huge series from Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson, and also saw some signs of life from Austin Riley. It’s hard to fathom that Atlanta has been winning at the pace they have without that trio in form but…it’s the case. Toppling deGrom, Scherzer, and Bassitt is no small feat, and doing it with the season on the line is an even bigger deal.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Who turns down more cake? That’s what players and owners alike will enjoy with four best-of-three wild card series supplanting the singular wild card game in each league, providing nearly $100 million in extra revenue. For our money, it got no better than the adrenaline rush of the one-game wild card; a best-of-three will take away that instant gratification and either add a grim inevitability or a building crescendo to a winner-take-all Game 3. And that pretty much sums up what this format has delivered in Year One: A pretty OK pennant race. There was a fear among players that extra wild cards would disincentivize competition, that with easier entry to the playoffs, already tight-fisted owners would only further curtail spending. That hasn’t been the case at all, at least among most teams slated to grab those extra berths. The San Diego Padres . . . traded for Juan Soto. The . . . Philadelphia Phillies spent nearly $200 million on Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos before the season. The Mariners signed Robbie Ray for $115 million and traded for Luis Castillo – and signed him to a $108 million extension. No, it’s not the money that’s bogged down this race. It’s more the mediocrity.”

Kirby McDaniel, ESPN.com: “[Lars] Nootbaar was most notable for much of his professional career for a name that sounds like a popular Scandinavian snack. He took a step forward in 2021 and looked like he would be a solid extra outfielder; but then this year, he improved at nearly every part of his game in the kind of seemingly random occurrence that keeps evaluators on their toes. He has been above average defensively as a corner outfielder, he's now top 11% in average and maximum exit velocities, in the top quarter of the league in sprint speed, and in the best 7% in chase rate. Add all of that together and you have a standout in the field, on the bases, in pitch selection and in power, which are basically the four things that teams care about most in evaluating position players. His season (2.5 WAR in 332 plate appearances, entering Sunday) extrapolates to a 4.1 WAR season if given the same playing time as Rodriguez. And Nootbaar's metrics suggest there hasn't been much, if any, luck in his outcomes this year; the Cardinals' development machine has done it again.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “I’m not surprised to see a flurry of reports and speculation pointing to [Nolan] Arenado choosing to stay put after this season. After all, there are some real benefits to playing for the Cardinals. In marked contrast with Colorado, St. Louis is a very stable organization that is almost always a contender. And being the successor to Ken Boyer, Scott Rolen and Joe Torre likely has some draw if Arenado has any interest in how his legacy may fit in major league history. St. Louis is one of the places where his glove is most likely to be fully appreciated by both the franchise and the fanbase.”

MEGAPHONE

“Rob Thomson does a great job for us. He's our leader at the top. He's done a great job making sure that we all stay even-keeled each day. That when you go on a winning streak or losing streak you just keep going, you flush the day before and you understand that you have more and more each day. I think he's a big reason why we're here right now.”

Bryce Harper, on the Phillies’ managerial change.