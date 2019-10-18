For the past few season baseball executives have looked to hire younger managers fresh from their playing days or loyal organizational soldiers.
Teams passed high-profile veteran managers again and again.
But the Philadelphia Phillies appear ready to break that trend after their unhappy experience with goofy Gabe Kapler, an ultra-intense New Age manager whose on-the-job training became quite the adventure.
So this time around the Phillies are looking at 900-year-old Dusty Baker along with Joe Girardi and Buck Showalter. Baker got a second interview, so he clearly is among the favorites.
"They got a good team, great city, I've been coming here for years," Baker told NBC Sports. "The fans are great. So it's a great place to possibly come and work."
Phillies president Andy MacPhail is guiding the selection process and he has comfort with Baker, Showalter and Girardi. Ultimately, general manager Matt Klentak and managing partner John Middleton will have to agree on the favorite -- and they didn't agree about Kapler's fate.
“I have John. I’ve got Matt. They’re on different sides here. I gave them my opinion,” MacPhail told reporters. “But then my chief responsibility came when we’ve got to find a process here to get everybody back together and unified and all get on the same page going forward.
"Now we just go back again and we retool and we find the next manager.”
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here's what folks were writing about the Astros and the Yankees in the ALCS:
Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports: "The complete implosion of the New York Yankees, a 103-win team that spent Game 4 of the American League Championship Series looking like a 103-loss team, ended Friday at 12:28 a.m. local time. Remaining at Yankee Stadium were maybe 5,000 fans. They stayed to boo. Over the previous 3½ hours, they had watched the Yankees bungle balls in the field and squander opportunities at the plate and serve up home run balls on the mound. They saw CC Sabathia, the heart of the team, walk off the field because of a shoulder injury likely to end his career. They witnessed an excellent team demoralized by a better one. The Houston Astros had left the savages in the box famished. The ALCS wasn't over following the Houston's 8-3 victory that gave the Astros a three-games-to-one lead in the best-of-seven series, but it felt like it . . . The Astros have Justin Verlander lined up to pitch Game 5 on full rest. If the Yankees win, they need to go into Houston, with a taxed relief crew, and win a battle of the bullpens in Game 6. Should that happen, they'll have to beat Gerrit Cole, and the Astros haven't lost a game started by Cole since July 12, a span of 16 starts. After winning Game 1 in Houston, the Yankees have married nonexistent clutch hitting with mediocre pitching, and in Game 4, they added to it butchery in the field."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "They screamed obscenities, taunted the Houston Astros throughout the night Thursday, and of course, accused them of cheating. By the end, the Astros heard nothing but the sweet sound of silence with Yankee Stadium virtually deserted. The Astros, winning 8-3 over the New York Yankees, are on the brink of returning to the World Series, leading 3 games to 1 in the American League Championship Series. The cold reality is that the series is over, and should officially end Friday night with Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander on the mound for the Astros. Sweet revenge has never felt so good."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "They manufacture villains here. They generate grudges out of the night sky. After the baseball, that’s what they’re best at. First you are unworthy. That’s how it starts. See the banners? See the monuments? Smell the history? Then, show a little fight, win a game or two, put a few people in this joint, gets dark, man. Gets mean. Gets desperate. Gets personal. Gets beautiful. Also, a little grabby. Maybe too generous with the miscellaneous items that have some carry to them. Profane at times. But, up in the shadows of the frieze, down in the cacophony of the bleachers, along the lines where they pound the padding with hands reddened by the cold, that’s where the 1 or 2 percent that isn’t just the baseball lives. The glorious, raw, beautiful ugliness of it all. To win games at Yankee Stadium in October, even with the better squad, requires a certain constitution and, turns out for the Houston Astros, a couple three-run homers. To win games like Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday night, to play to the verge of the World Series, you have to look around, take it in, pull up your collar, and kind of like it. Decide, man, this is the greatest."
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: "The greatest indignity Yankees fans suffered on Thursday night was not one of the four errors or 13 strikeouts or 17 men left on base in an 8-3 drubbing that never felt that close. No, the cruelest moment of Game 4 of the ALCS came in the bottom of the ninth, four hours and 18 minutes into the most pitiful showing by a group of New Yorkers since Bill de Blasio’s presidential campaign, when centerfielder Aaron Hicks worked a two-out, eight-pitch walk. Mercifully, second baseman Gleyber Torres skied the next pitch to rightfield to put both remaining fans out of their misery. The Astros clobbered a dozen New York pitches, but the most impressive exit velocity on the night was the speed of the crowd departing in the late innings. Even perpetually positive radio broadcasters Suzyn Waldman and John Sterling, also known as Ma and Pa Yankee, could find just one silver lining by the ninth: They would face no traffic leaving the parking garage. There’s no shame in losing to the Astros, the consensus best team in baseball. But the Yankees didn’t lose to the Astros on Thursday. The Yankees lost to the Yankees."
MEGAPHONE
“There could be atmospheres where it’s loud, it’s electric and the outfield bleachers aren’t really saying unnecessary stuff at you or your whole team. There are places you go like Tampa. Tampa was a loud (playoff) atmosphere, and nobody was yelling, obscene gestures about my wife, or my mother out there. That’s definitely something you get when you come here. They’re going to find anything they can on you whether its them using Google to the best of their abilities or just picking on you with what they have at any given time.’’
Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick, to USA Today, on Yankee Stadium fans.