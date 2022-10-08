Tipsheet: Phillies soar toward Game 2 while Cardinals try to regroup

While the Cardinals have to climb out of their Pit of Misery to play Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, the Philadelphia Phillies will be sky high coming into Saturday’s potential clincher.

Just ask Phillies second baseman Jean Segura. So what did it feel like to deliver the go-ahead RBIs in Game 1?

“It's a lot of adrenaline in my body,” Segura said during his postgame news conference “Just like when you give a little kid a toy and just jumping around and happiness. Like I mean, just it's such a great feeling when you go through and the situation like that, especially in the postseason.”

Segura was jacked up before Game 1, with the chance to finally play in the postseason at hand.

“I mean, I was ready today,” he said. “I wake up at 7 a.m. with adrenaline in my body knowing that I am going to play a post-season game today. I was like mentally focused on every play, every pitch prepared. I came prepared today.”

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was similarly focused, channeling his inner Ted Williams during pregame preparations.

"Before the game in the batting cage I was saying, 'We're not losing this game,'" Harper told reporters. “That was the mentality. I swear. I was saying it all morning. We're not losing today. It's just not going to happen. We're not going to lose this series. We're not going to lose this game. That's the mentality that we have. We want to go out there and win. Whatever that takes, we're going to play 27 outs. It doesn't matter how long you lead in a game as long as you have the lead at the end.

“Yeah, we were all talking about it. You have to speak it into existence, right?”

Expect more of the same Saturday as the Phillies try to pump themselves up for the clinch.

The Cardinals, conversely, are recovering from the gut punch of allowing six runs in the ninth inning Friday night as their 2-0 lead evaporated.

Manager Oliver Marmol was slow to react to the sudden deterioration of closer Ryan Helsley and the team’s infield defense couldn’t help fellow reliever Andre Pallante.

Here is what folks were writing about that meltdown:

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Cardinals had it all lined up. Jose Quintana, who would have been considered an unlikely playoff Game 1 starter when the season began, matched Phillies ace Zack Wheeler zero for zero. Rookie manager Ollie Marmol pulled the right lever in the seventh, as pinch-hitter Juan Yepez wrapped a Jose Alvarado pitch around the left-field foul pole for a two-run homer, breaking a scoreless tie. All-Star closer Ryan Helsley came on to close it out . . . but whether it was a bad game or a physical problem, Helsley simply lost command. He was charged with four Philadelphia runs during a nightmarish ninth-inning in St. Louis. That's playoff baseball: The margin for error for every team is nil. And now the Cardinals have to win on Saturday or the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina will be over.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Phillies are the first team in postseason history to score at least six runs in the ninth inning after being held scoreless in the first eight innings. Cardinals righty Ryan Helsley was simply one of the most dominant relievers in baseball this season. He struck out 94 and pitched to a 1.25 ERA in 64 2/3 innings, which are the sort of numbers you put up when you throw 102 mph with a nasty breaking ball. Helsley was a deserving All-Star and as good as relievers get in 2022. The Cardinals led 2-0 when Helsley entered with a runner on first and one out in the eighth inning Friday. He then struck out Brandon Marsh and got Kyle Schwarber to pop up to third base to escape the jam. Helsley then fanned Hoskins to begin the ninth. The Cardinals were two outs away from a win when Helsley's control betrayed him. After the Hoskins strikeout, Helsley went single (J.T. Realmuto), walk (Bryce Harper), walk (Nick Castellanos), hit-by-pitch (Alec Bohm) to load the bases with one out and force in a run. Only six of his final 17 pitches were strikes and it's not like he missed just off the plate. Helsley went from looking locked in to completely losing the plate. It should be noted Helsley jammed his right middle finger protecting himself from a shard of broken bat in the regular season finale.”

Emma Baccellieri, SI.com: “The Cardinals had two choices warming up to replace [Helsley]: Jack Flaherty, the starter recently converted to a relief weapon, or Andre Pallante, the rookie ground-ball specialist. But the men on base made it an ideal situation for the latter. With this vaunted infield defense, after all, a double play should have been no problem. And so Pallante did more or less what had been asked of him. Facing the Phillies’ speedy Jean Segura, he threw a low slider that could have been a grounder to second baseman Tommy Edman, who ranks among the best fielders on this squad . . . It was the sort of play that Edman makes regularly—not easy, certainly, but something that might seem routine in the hands of a defender this capable. But this one? It passed him by . . . Two runs scored. The Cardinals’ lead was gone in the most unexpected way possible. A collapse by their most consistent reliever had been surprising. But this subsequent defensive misplay seemed downright inconceivable. Asked if Segura’s hit might have been saved if the infield had been positioned any differently—further back, perhaps—Marmol insisted they were in the right place. His fielders did, too: This was how they said they would have set up for this situation at any point this season . . . Yet it got worse. And worse. Three more runs would score in an inning full of bad looks and shoddy defense—including, most stunningly, one on a missed play from nine-time Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “There was really nothing they could say to soothe their misery or make it all magically go away. So, most of the St. Louis Cardinals fled early in the aftermath of their stunning 6-3 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies, before reporters entered their deathly quiet clubhouse. The players who stayed, or couldn’t get away before it was too late, talked barely above a whisper, trying to explain what happened. And the one Cardinal everyone wanted to speak with, wondering why he was even pitching, and whether he could pitch again this year, was gone getting X-rays at a local hospital. The Cardinals have had some brutal losses in their 141-year history, but what occurred Friday afternoon in front of a shocked sellout crowd at Busch Stadium, well, is something no one has ever witnessed. The Cardinals have been to the postseason 31 times but never before had they blown a game like this. The Cardinals had a 93-0 record when leading by two or more runs in a postseason game. They now are 93-1 . . . The Cardinals had a 2-0 lead over the Phillies, needing just two more outs, with the crowd stomping their feet and ready to dance in the aisles. Twenty minutes later, they were trying to explain how the Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning, turning a 2-0 defeat into a 6-3 victory in Game 1 of the National League wild card series. In a magical Cardinals season, with Albert Pujols electrifying a city one last time, their 9th inning could be a nightmare that haunts them all of the way until opening day. The Cardinals can still take the best-of-three series, of course, by winning the next two games at Busch Stadium. But they blew this game in such dramatic fashion that it may not be so easy to recover.”

Howard Megdal, Baseball Prospectus: “Where it appeared the Cardinals had weathered a potential storm heading into the series re: Ryan Helsley’s injured finger, the skies darkened and then opened up in the ninth yesterday . . . don’t be surprised if he’s unavailable: he didn’t quite look right trying to obtain a five-out save and threw 33 pitches in the process. Giovanny Gallegos is a stellar setup man who might need to close after firing 19 pitches of his own, should a save situation arise. Don’t be surprised if the just-returned Jack Flaherty logs some vital relief innings after looking electric in his lone bullpen stint on Tuesday. Steven Matz, lefty specialist, is a thing, too. Still, this is was not a deep bullpen in the first place, and it will be under considerably more stress if Miles Mikolas can’t go deep today.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “There are a lot of hard ways to lose a postseason game, but giving up six runs in the ninth inning of a game you led 2-0 is a one of the worst ones. But it’s not just that. Part of the problem with the Cardinals’ brutal 6-3 loss to the Phillies is that the Cardinals emptied the bullpen of all their best pitchers while trying to secure that win. The triumvirate of Jordan Hicks, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley was supposed to be the Cardinals' path to victory, their obvious advantage over the Phillies. Now, Hicks (who only pitched one game in September after hitting the injured list) threw a tough two-thirds of an inning, Gallegos went more than a full inning (a rarity for him) and Helsley, well, Helsley may be out for the whole postseason now with a finger issue … however long that postseason might go. That’s not even mentioning the emotional devastation that comes with a loss like that: That’s one of those games where, when your team loses, you not only need a break from baseball for a few hours, you almost don’t want to look at anything round. Or diamond, for that matter. Oh, and now the Cardinals have to go up against Aaron Nola, the Phillies’ other ace. The Cardinals had great vibes heading into the postseason, but all it took is one game -- one half inning -- to turn all that around. The Phillies are the aggressor now, and everything looks to be in their favor. Can the Cardinals recover? Would you be able to recover?”

MEGAPHONE

“His stuff was explosive. Really from the start, I could tell in the bullpen when he was warming up, his body felt good, he was excited, he had the adrenaline, obviously. When he’s got his stuff going like that -- he’s able to throw the ball in the strike zone and pound the zone and get ahead of guys -- he’s really tough to hit.”

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, on Zack Wheeler’s Game 1 performance.