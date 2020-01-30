Tipsheet: Pirates descend into a painful tank-and-rebuild period

Mike Oz, ESPN.com: “The entire economy of baseball is set up to suppress wages until a player becomes a star and hits free agency, which is when they can really cash in. And even then, as the Kris Bryant saga proves, teams have tricks up their sleeves to pre-emptively delay that. This is why players are starting to stand up and speak out. This is why the next collective-bargaining agreement could be a fight. This is why the entire economic model may need to be overhauled. Players like Kris Bryant realize the power structure isn’t in their favor. Yet MLB became a $10 billion business that includes things like streaming deals and stadium naming rights that are built on the backs of players. So if players have the opportunity, after all that time, to get the $300 million contract or even the $100 million contract, then more power to them. Fans shouldn’t disparage them as being ‘overpaid.’ Fact is, after years of being a commodity on a spreadsheet, free agency is when they’re finally able to get their piece of the pie. And that — as Kris Bryant showed, win or lose — is worth fighting for.”