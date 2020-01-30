Tipsheet: Pirates descend into a painful tank-and-rebuild period

The Pittsburgh Pirates have jumped into tank-and-rebuild mode with all of their feet. They had a nice run of relevance under manager Clint Hurdle, but they suffered losing seasons in three of their last four years.
The teardown started last season, when the team won just 69 times, and it continued with the recent trade of outfielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks for prospects Brennan Malone and Liover Peguero.
"We're excited about adding two young players of this caliber and the opportunity we'll have to help them continue to grow," new general manager Ben Cherington said. "In addition, we now have a greater ability to acquire impact type talent in this year's international free agent market. We have a foundation of talent in Pittsburgh and in our system that we feel will be a key part of our success. We also know that we need more of it if we are going to realistically be able to compete deep into September and October."
The Pirates could open the season with a payroll under $50 million, since reliever Felipe Vazquez is unlikely to collect his $5.75 million given the magnitude of criminal charges against him.
Writing for CBSSports.com, Mike Axisa assessed the Pirates:
The Pirates wiped the slate clean earlier this offseason -- in addition to hiring Cherington, they also hired a new manager (Derek Shelton) and a new team president (Travis Williams) -- and the Marte trade was Cherington's first significant move in what will surely be a multi-year rebuild.
Pittsburgh lost 93 games in 2019 and FanGraphs projections peg them as a bottom-10 team in 2020. It stands to reason Cherington will continue moving veterans for prospects, though he doesn't have much left to sell. Chris Archer is coming off the worst season of his career and Gregory Polanco had an injury-marred 2019.
Nominal closer Keone Kela was at the center of some clubhouse discord late in the season. Their value is down across the board and the Pirates don't want to sell low.
Trading Marte was the most pressing item on Cherington's agenda. Marte has two years of team control remaining and his trade value would only decrease the closer he got to free agency. Trading him now was the best way to maximize the return.
Polanco, Archer and Kela are the trade chips Cherington may play during the season. Meanwhile, one of America’s best baseball stadiums could sit mostly empty this season while fans wait out what could be a years-long rebuild.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
AJ Casavelli, MLB.com: “The odds still seem stacked against it. But there's a growing belief that the Red Sox and Padres have the same basic objectives in mind, meaning there's at least a path for a trade to take place. If the Red Sox are looking to duck below the luxury-tax threshold, then trading (Mookie) Betts -- who is owed $27 million next season -- gives them an avenue to do so. They'd also be able to extract some value from Betts before he inevitably hits the free-agent market in search of a nine-figure deal next winter. The Padres, meanwhile, have explored a number of trades for impact bats this winter. Aside from the Tommy Pham deal, nothing came to fruition. That's mostly been a product of high asking prices set by teams with leverage. Things might be different for the Red Sox, who would almost certainly need to trade Betts before the season to extract maximum value from him.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “With Betts, Boston is following the blueprint Arizona used to trade Paul Goldschmidt with one year of control. The Diamondbacks received two major-league ready young players (pitcher Luke Weaver and catcher Carson Kelly), a minor league infielder (Andy Young) and a draft pick. Arizona won 85 games last season, a three-game improvement. The price for Betts, the better player, is higher. San Diego has a loaded farm system (keep an eye on catcher Luis Campusano) and is desperate to be relevant under owner Ron Fowler, who in seven seasons never has fielded a team that won more than 77 games or finished closer to first place than 16 games. Los Angeles, as it proved throughout free agency, is content with its roster and five-year outlook. Betts, however, is the kind of great player, like Gerrit Cole, that is tempting the Dodgers to make the big move. Betts is a difference maker. In an industry that has come to over-value ‘controllable years’–i.e., future wins over current ones–Betts provides an opportunity to win now that only a handful of players can match.”
Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “As late as it is in the offseason, the Cubs really haven't done anything of major note yet, so it's not like any roster makeover is necessarily complete. The bottom line is if there's a deal to be made, the date on the calendar won't prevent it from getting done. The Braves, Nationals, Rangers and Dodgers, among others, still have questions at third base and/or elsewhere on their rosters. So, yes, a (Kris) Bryant trade could very well still happen despite February's rapid approach.”
Mike Oz, ESPN.com: “The entire economy of baseball is set up to suppress wages until a player becomes a star and hits free agency, which is when they can really cash in. And even then, as the Kris Bryant saga proves, teams have tricks up their sleeves to pre-emptively delay that. This is why players are starting to stand up and speak out. This is why the next collective-bargaining agreement could be a fight. This is why the entire economic model may need to be overhauled. Players like Kris Bryant realize the power structure isn’t in their favor. Yet MLB became a $10 billion business that includes things like streaming deals and stadium naming rights that are built on the backs of players. So if players have the opportunity, after all that time, to get the $300 million contract or even the $100 million contract, then more power to them. Fans shouldn’t disparage them as being ‘overpaid.’ Fact is, after years of being a commodity on a spreadsheet, free agency is when they’re finally able to get their piece of the pie. And that — as Kris Bryant showed, win or lose — is worth fighting for.”
MEGAPHONE
"I need a championship and I'd like to bring a championship to this team."
• New Astros manager Dusty Baker.