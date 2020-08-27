Tipsheet: Pirates hit town in full tank-and-rebuild mode

Richard Justice , MLB.com : “What was one of baseball’s deepest pitching staffs has been decimated by injuries, and so (Yankees) general manager Brian Cashman is open to acquiring both rotation and bullpen help. He has enough farm system depth to swing pretty much any deal even though his specialty in recent seasons has been under-the-radar bargains. At this point, he and every other executive is wondering if the Indians are ready to move on from Mike Clevinger , or if the Giants will trade ( Johnny ) Cueto .”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Mets are hovering around a wild-card spot but could jump into second place in the NL East with a series win over the Marlins. GM Brodie Van Wagenen has been extremely aggressive in his two seasons at the helm -- aggressive to the point of reckless, I'd say -- and I have no reason to believe he will be anything but aggressive at the deadline. The team is in the process of being sold and Van Wagenen knows the next owner may want his own GM. He's trying to win and save his job (or set up his next job) . . . The Mets are talented but flawed, like most teams in this sport, and Van Wagenen's history suggests he will attack that flaws by trading prospects. It's hard to say whether that will still be the case in the post-pandemic baseball landscape, but history does tend to repeat itself.”