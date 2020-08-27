Tipsheet: Pirates hit town in full tank-and-rebuild mode

With the trade deadline nearing, the Pittsburgh Pirates would welcome inquiries from contenders looking for near-term help.
Scouts from around baseball will be tracking their doubleheader against the Cardinals Thursday.
The Pirates are playing the long game again. They are in full tank-and-rebuild mode after hitting the reset button in the offseason.
In case there was any doubt about that, the Pirates lost 17 of their first 21 games to concede this abbreviated season.
Individual players are still competing – as the Milwaukee Brewers discovered when the Pirates swept them over the weekend – but team management is looking to add long-term assets before the trade deadline to expedite the makeover.
Closer Keone Kela is of particular interest. He left last Friday’s game with forearm tightness and the Pirates will handle him gingerly. If healthy, he would offer welcome bullpen depth to any number of bidders.
Pitcher Derek Holland could also draw interest. First-year general manager Ben Cherington is open for business.
“I still don't know what this year will mean as far as volume of activity. I would expect there are deals to be made,” Cherington said last week. “It's possible teams will factor or weigh things differently, but I think the level of dialogue and information-sharing will be just as robust as ever, and that's already started.”
Cherington did an excellent job of building up the Boston Red Sox farm system and that has been a focal point in Year 1 of his regime in Pittsburgh.
“There are players on this team right now who are going to be part of this team when we’re good. I really do believe that. It doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee, but that’s what I believe,” he said. “And then, more globally, there’s good players in the Minor League system, good players in [the alternate training site in] Altoona right now. We certainly need to add to that. We need to be, every day, thinking about, 'How do we acquire more impact [talent]?'"
Cherington’s task is complicated by the shutdown of minor league baseball. The prospects on his watch list are either working out at home or playing simulated games at an alternate training site beyond the view of curious scouts.
Players at those camps can be traded this season, but we could see a lot of “future consideration” trades that allow teams to end up with prospects currently off the grid.
“I think we need to work as hard as we can to see if there’s opportunities between now and the deadline to get better and help ourselves, put ourselves in a stronger position going forward,” he said. “But we can’t force it. If you start thinking that you have to do something, it almost always leads to mistakes. We need to work as hard as we can to see if we can find opportunities to help us get stronger and put us in a better position, but I don’t feel like there’s anything we have to do.”
The Pirates will give some of their top prospects a test drive before the season ends. They also be looking to add players who might offer some long-term promise, such as pitcher Carson Fullmer.
They claimed him off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.
“Obviously he’s a guy who’s a former No. 1 pick from Vandy,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “We had the opportunity to claim him, and we’re going to see what we’ve got,” the manager said. “If you talk to him or you talk to people about him, people rave about him as a person. We’re really intrigued by the stuff and how to use it, and we’re going to sit down and develop a plan for him.”
The Pirates also acquired pitcher Austin Davis from the Phillies for the same reason.
Here is what folks are writing about the marketplace:
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “With the trade deadline just one week away, the Nationals can look outside the organization for better rotation help, but the competition for available starters could be intense. Every NL team besides the Pirates is within one game of at least a tie for a playoff spot, for example, and so it’s not hard to squint and pretend that any of those teams has a shot. For the Nationals, it’s not as though starting pitching is the only problem, either, not with closer Sean Doolittle sidelined due to right knee fatigue, fill-in Daniel Hudson carrying a 6.30 ERA and 4.74 FIP, and second baseman Starlin Castro recovering from surgery to repair a broken right wrist. The Nationals know about overcoming long odds to reach the playoffs, but that’s not to say that pulling off the feat again is going to be easy.”
Richard Justice, MLB.com: “What was one of baseball’s deepest pitching staffs has been decimated by injuries, and so (Yankees) general manager Brian Cashman is open to acquiring both rotation and bullpen help. He has enough farm system depth to swing pretty much any deal even though his specialty in recent seasons has been under-the-radar bargains. At this point, he and every other executive is wondering if the Indians are ready to move on from Mike Clevinger, or if the Giants will trade (Johnny) Cueto.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Mets are hovering around a wild-card spot but could jump into second place in the NL East with a series win over the Marlins. GM Brodie Van Wagenen has been extremely aggressive in his two seasons at the helm -- aggressive to the point of reckless, I'd say -- and I have no reason to believe he will be anything but aggressive at the deadline. The team is in the process of being sold and Van Wagenen knows the next owner may want his own GM. He's trying to win and save his job (or set up his next job) . . . The Mets are talented but flawed, like most teams in this sport, and Van Wagenen's history suggests he will attack that flaws by trading prospects. It's hard to say whether that will still be the case in the post-pandemic baseball landscape, but history does tend to repeat itself.”
Sam Miller, ESPN.com: “The Phillies, Rockies and Reds probably have the most to gain from improving right now. All are on the playoff bubble, and all could plausibly win the World Series if they make it to the playoffs. That's true of pretty much every bubble team, but the Phillies, Rockies and Reds in particular could rewrite their franchise trajectories from relative failure (or, at best, mediocrity) to relative greatness. The Phillies could justify the painful (and thus far failed) rebuilding process they went through from 2015 to 2017; the Rockies could win the first title in franchise history; and the Reds could put their six-year run of fourth- and fifth-place finishes behind them. It helps that these teams all have clear areas to upgrade: the Phillies and Reds in the bullpen, the Rockies at catcher and DH.”
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “I think most movement will be around the margins. With the expanded playoffs, at least two-thirds of the league believe they are buyers, and that seems likely to drive prices for high-end talent to prohibitive levels, especially considering that winning the 2020 World Series isn't going to feel quite like the real thing. So it'll be hard for teams to part with key players of their future in service of a present that is this bizarre and tenuous. There's also the issue that most scouting information on guys below the major league level is months old, which I would think would make teams more hesitant to deal. Of course, that will be just as true this offseason, so this weirdness could persist for a while.”
“We all have Twitter, so we know what goes on. I really enjoy coming to work, coming to the field and working out with everyone in that room. If we add anyone to that room, I’ll be excited about it. But I’ll be really bummed to see anybody go, to see myself go. I have no idea what’ll happen or what’ll go down. But we’re just trying to soak in and enjoy every moment we can. … Just trying to enjoy that and not getting freaked out about things you can’t control.”
Pirates infielder/outfielder Cole Tucker, on dealing with trade deadline speculation.
