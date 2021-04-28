Tipsheet: Pirates rise, Cubs stumble fall during unpredictable first month

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Dick Monfort, whose family made its fortune in the cattle business, knows more about B.S. than anyone in baseball. For more than two decades, Monfort has been peddling a particular kind to the fans of the Colorado Rockies, the team he owns and runs. It goes something like this: The Rockies, under the stewardship of Monfort, want to win. No, really: The team that in its almost-30-year existence never has won a division title, that in the 23 years since Monfort took a prominent role has been better than .500 just six times, that is regarded throughout the industry as one of baseball's worst-run franchises, that still doesn't have a World Series ring (they were swept in the one Series they made) -- that team, Monfort says, wants to win. Like, for real, he actually says it. A lot . . . The Rockies' ability to confuse and confound is really unparalleled in Major League Baseball, which is saying something, seeing as the New York Mets continue to exist. Why hire a business-side guy with no experience to oversee the on-field product? Why send the St. Louis Cardinals $51 million for the privilege of trading them your franchise player, Nolan Arenado, as they did this winter? Why, in a high-altitude environment that begs for creative thinkers, so deeply alienate the research and development department that the majority of its staffers leave the organization, as happened within the past year? These are not rhetorical questions. They speak to the rot inside the Rockies' organization. What should be a bustling franchise in a gem of a city instead -- time and again -- provides an example of how mismanagement at the highest levels can kneecap any chance of doing what Monfort claims is the top priority.”