Tipsheet: Pirates rise, Cubs stumble fall during unpredictable first month

Here’s more evidence of the topsy-turvy baseball we’ve seen in April: The Chicago Cubs have slipped to 10-13 while the tanking-and-rebuilding Pittsburgh Pirates have surged to 12-11.
The Cubs have lost four consecutive games, with two of the losses coming by shutout.
The Pirates have won their last three games to remain within two games of the National League Central lead.
Maybe you saw the Cubs’ issues coming, since the team traded away pitching ace Yu Darvish while edging closer to a rebuild.
But what’s with the Pirates? They lost 41 of 60 games last season. More of the same futility was projected for 2021.
Right now they are on an 11-5 tear. This surge came after the Pirates got swept in Cincinnati by a 30-7 margin – the sort of utter failure we expected from them.
“We went into Cincinnati, and they beat us in all facets of the game,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “Our guys didn't get discouraged.”
Colin Moran (17 RBIs), Bryan Reynolds (.835 on-base plus slugging percentage) and Adam Frazier (.370 on-base percentage) are all off to excellent offensive starts for the Pirates.
As for the Cubs, their rotation is iffy with Zach Davies (1-2, 9.47 ERA), Kyle Hendricks (1-2, 5.68 ERA) and Adbert Alzolay (0-2, 5.40 ERA) all struggling.
Their bullpen is questionable too, other than late-inning stalwarts Craig Kimbrel and Dan Winkler.
“We definitely have to be better, and keep the game closer when the guys battle all game and keep it right there, so we can have some sort of rally there later in games,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
“We're still trying to figure out, when we're behind in games, guys that we can use to keep it right there. I think we've got some guys that have built some trust when we're tied or ahead.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Dick Monfort, whose family made its fortune in the cattle business, knows more about B.S. than anyone in baseball. For more than two decades, Monfort has been peddling a particular kind to the fans of the Colorado Rockies, the team he owns and runs. It goes something like this: The Rockies, under the stewardship of Monfort, want to win. No, really: The team that in its almost-30-year existence never has won a division title, that in the 23 years since Monfort took a prominent role has been better than .500 just six times, that is regarded throughout the industry as one of baseball's worst-run franchises, that still doesn't have a World Series ring (they were swept in the one Series they made) -- that team, Monfort says, wants to win. Like, for real, he actually says it. A lot . . . The Rockies' ability to confuse and confound is really unparalleled in Major League Baseball, which is saying something, seeing as the New York Mets continue to exist. Why hire a business-side guy with no experience to oversee the on-field product? Why send the St. Louis Cardinals $51 million for the privilege of trading them your franchise player, Nolan Arenado, as they did this winter? Why, in a high-altitude environment that begs for creative thinkers, so deeply alienate the research and development department that the majority of its staffers leave the organization, as happened within the past year? These are not rhetorical questions. They speak to the rot inside the Rockies' organization. What should be a bustling franchise in a gem of a city instead -- time and again -- provides an example of how mismanagement at the highest levels can kneecap any chance of doing what Monfort claims is the top priority.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Braves are the biggest head-scratcher. They have far too much talent to keep playing this poorly. Then again, do you remember the 2018 Red Sox? One of the best teams we've seen this millennium, right? They won 108 regular-season games and never faced elimination in the playoffs. They also lost six of eight in the middle of August. Had they started 2-6, would everyone have freaked out? Probably! It's just a nice reminder how long our season is.”
Juan Torobio, MLB.com: “During the Dodgers’ current funk, the offensive struggles have been at the forefront of a lot of their issues. In Tuesday’s 6-5 loss to the Reds at Dodger Stadium, the offense performed slightly better, putting up five runs on the board for just the third time in their last nine games, but the pitching wasn’t quite up to Los Angeles’ standards. The loss marked the first time since Aug. 29-31, 2019, that the Dodgers have dropped three in a row. They’re 2-7 in their last nine games and are 9-8 on the season against teams that aren’t the last-place Rockies.”
Gabe Lacques, MLB.com: “With his handful of national endorsement deals, his ability to command the nightly highlight shows with stupendous athleticism and the baseball-loving public's thirst to celebrate his many feats, it's easy to forget that Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to even complete a full season in the major leagues. His three years with the San Diego Padres have been curtailed by hamstring, back and wrist injuries sandwiched around the COVID-19 pandemic that limited the 2020 season to 60 games. Yet Tatis, now 23, is approaching a milestone — 162 games played — that makes his accomplishments easier to contextualize. And they are historic. Tatis on Sunday played his 158th career game and it was a memorable one — he homered for the fifth time in three games at Dodger Stadium and stole a base that set up the go-ahead run in the 11th inning as the Padres won another epic over the Dodgers. Now, 158 games in, Tatis' career totals would make for a phenomenal season: 46 home runs, 31 stolen bases, 107 RBI, a .957 OPS, a 156 adjusted OPS. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Tatis is the only player in history with at least 40 homers, 100 RBI and 20 stolen bases through his first 162 games.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “It doesn’t take a detailed statistical or biomechanical analysis to appreciate what [Jacob] deGrom is doing; anyone with even a cursory understanding of the rules of baseball can see how dominant deGrom has been this season and how easy he’s making it look. So far in 2021, deGrom is leading all MLB starters in ERA (0.31) and average fastball velocity (98.9 mph), and is second in strikeouts (50) and opponent expected wOBA (.189). My favorite number attached to deGrom this year is his strikeout rate of 49.5 percent. Not only because he’s striking out basically half of the batters he faces, but because such a feat has been achieved only by one-inning relievers like Aroldis Chapman and Craig Kimbrel. DeGrom, by contrast, is facing an average of 25 batters and change every start. Imagine Usain Bolt running his 200-meter world record pace for a full mile.”
MEGAPHONE
“I’m feeling very blessed right now. Hitting two homers against a legend like that, it’s unbelievable what I’m feeling right now.”
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., on hitting two homers off Max Scherzer during his three-homer, seven-RBI game.