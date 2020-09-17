Tipsheet::Pirates roll over, play dead against Reds

The dreadful Pittsburgh Pirates offered no resistance to the surging Cincinnati Reds this week.
They absorbed a four-game sweep by the combined score of 17-6. Their prone bodies gave the Reds a boost up into second place in the National League Central.
“We’ve got to get out of here,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said after his team fell 1-0 to the Reds in Cincinnati on Wednesday. “This didn’t work out very well for us. So, we’ve got to get home, kinda refresh and try to finish the season strong.”
The Pirates have lost eight games in a row to fall 20 games below .500 — which is really hard to do during a 60-game season.
The Cardinals hope to add to their misery, of course, during their five-game series in Pittsburgh.
Will the Pirates put up a good fight this weekend or will they remain resigned to their sorry fate? We’ll see, but on paper this series looks like just the opportunity the Cardinals need to finally gain some traction.
As MLB.com notes, the Pirates rotation produced just two quality starts through 48 games. Their starting pitchers failed to work at least five innings 25 times.
“In all honesty, it's just been one of those years for us,” said Pirates pitcher Steven Brault, who will start Thursday’s series opener. “I haven't been able to go deep in games because I've been getting deep into counts, not finishing people early enough. I think that it will be a focus not only the rest of the season, but also in the offseason. Whatever mentally we have to change, physically we have to change, to make sure that next year we'll be more consistent with it."
The Pirates have been equally bad offensively, scoring just 173 runs while producing a .218/.281/.344 slash line. Their run differential this season is minus-84.
Josh Bell has finally heated up at the plate, but he’s about the only one.
“We definitely saw some good arms of late,” Bell said. “It seems like every out feels like two or three, and you’re searching for hits instead of searching for quality at-bats.
“But all it takes is a big hit in a big situation to turn things around, and hopefully that starts tomorrow.”
Here is what people are writing about Our National Pastime:
Steve Richards, ESPN.com: “The Reds have been one of the most confounding teams of the season. A trendy pick to be a prime postseason contender, the Reds' offense has been dreadful, although the peripheral numbers indicate they've hit into some bad luck. (They're 15th in hard-hit rate, but dead last in BABIP and overall batting average, and 26th in runs scored.) Ultimately, the only numbers that really matter are the ones on the scoreboard, and based on them, Cincinnati has been a disappointment. Even so, whenever we're ready to write off the Reds for good, they get an outing like the one they got from Luis Castillo on Wednesday, or a sparkler from Trevor Bauer, and they again seem like a potential playoff team that could cause some trouble, particularly in a best-of-three series. Castillo blanked the Pirates for seven innings in a 1-0 victory (see, who needs offense?) that ran Cincinnati's winning streak to five games and pulled the Reds one percentage point ahead of the Cardinals and into second place in the NL Central, a spot that would get them into the postseason. Yes, four of the five wins came against the dreadful Buccos. But none of the teams the Reds are contending with for a playoff berth are world-beaters. The Phillies slipped below .500 after blowing a four-run lead in a 5-4 loss to the Mets. The Giants, while a nice story, can't be considered a postseason lock. The Cardinals are a game under .500 with their doubleheader-filled schedule taking a toll on their pitching staff. The Brewers? Meh.”
Nick Selbe, SI.com: “Take a trip back in time with me, if you will, way back through history. The date is Sept. 8, 2020, and the Yankees simply cannot win. At this point, they’ve lost five straight games and 15 of their last 20, reaching what the local media would deem ‘rock bottom.’ They were beat up, scuffling and trying desperately to cling to a playoff spot after entering the season as World Series contenders. Eight days and 61 runs later, the Bronx Bombers are clicking into place. The Yankees—fresh off a four-game sweep of the Orioles after some were foolish enough to suggest Baltimore could leapfrog the Yankees a wild-card spot—ran their winning streak to seven games Wednesday night. In their first two games of their current series against Toronto, they’ve outscored the Blue Jays 33-8. They became the fifth team since 1901 to hit six or more homers in back-to-back games, with Wednesday’s outburst highlighted by a three-home run night from Kyle Higashioka.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Basically, the White Sox and Padres haven't benefited unduly from good luck this season, and if anything they've been slightly unlucky. Their success in the standings is backed up strongly by underlying indicators. Run differential and BaseRuns typically do a much better job of predicting a team's record going forward than does that team's actual current record. As such, the best guess is that the White Sox and Padres would've continued playing at this high level across the typical 162 games (barring major injuries, of course). Furthermore, know that the White Sox right now rank sixth in MLB when it comes to opponents' average winning percentage this season. The Padres rank 10th in that same category. So they've put together these impressive bodies of work against tough schedules.”
Gabe Lacques, ESPN.com: “Through it all – disease, injuries and insolence – Major League Baseball is on the doorstep of completing its 60-game season. Just 12 days remain in this sprint through a pandemic, and while not everyone will hit the desired 60-game mark, it’s nearly safe to say they pulled it off. Just know that it was a bit more taxing than it may appear. Sure, the statistics in a 60-game season look laughably skinny – just multiply by two or three and they may look normal – and aces’ arms may not be as extended after 13 or so starts than after 33 starts. But the mere act of getting this campaign off the ground – from the long wait, to a second training camp, to the wholesale disruption to routine in a sport inextricably wedded to it – has made this appetizer of a season feel like more than a full meal.”
MEGAPHONE
“I think it caught us all by surprise — we were so focused on winning the series. I think word will travel on the plane. But it should be celebrated, for sure.”
• Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, after his team clinched a postseason berth.
