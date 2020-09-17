Tipsheet::Pirates roll over, play dead against Reds

Steve Richards, ESPN.com: “The Reds have been one of the most confounding teams of the season. A trendy pick to be a prime postseason contender, the Reds' offense has been dreadful, although the peripheral numbers indicate they've hit into some bad luck. (They're 15th in hard-hit rate, but dead last in BABIP and overall batting average, and 26th in runs scored.) Ultimately, the only numbers that really matter are the ones on the scoreboard, and based on them, Cincinnati has been a disappointment. Even so, whenever we're ready to write off the Reds for good, they get an outing like the one they got from Luis Castillo on Wednesday, or a sparkler from Trevor Bauer, and they again seem like a potential playoff team that could cause some trouble, particularly in a best-of-three series. Castillo blanked the Pirates for seven innings in a 1-0 victory (see, who needs offense?) that ran Cincinnati's winning streak to five games and pulled the Reds one percentage point ahead of the Cardinals and into second place in the NL Central, a spot that would get them into the postseason. Yes, four of the five wins came against the dreadful Buccos. But none of the teams the Reds are contending with for a playoff berth are world-beaters. The Phillies slipped below .500 after blowing a four-run lead in a 5-4 loss to the Mets. The Giants, while a nice story, can't be considered a postseason lock. The Cardinals are a game under .500 with their doubleheader-filled schedule taking a toll on their pitching staff. The Brewers? Meh.”