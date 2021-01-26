Tipsheet: Pirates to continue tanking while NL Central rivals stand pat

Cardinal fans are frustrated, just as fans of the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers are frustrated.
The National League Central title is there for the taking and none of these teams seem committed to grabbing it. In fact, the Cubs, Cardinals and Brewers are clearly taking a step back while cutting costs in the face of massive revenue losses.
Ah, but how about the fans in Pittsburgh? Can you relate to their suffering?
The Pirates are in full, unapologetic tank-and-rebuild mode, as they reiterated by trading pitcher Jameson Taillon to the New York Yankees for four prospects: pitchers Miguel Yajure and Roansy Contreras, outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba and shortstop Maikol Escotto.
It’s not that Taillon was too expensive to keep. Coming back from his second Tommy John surgery, he will make just $2.25 million this season with another year of arbitration coming in 2022.
The Pirates are taking a scorched earth approach to their rebuild. They are moving any player who can fetch more prospects. Jameson will join former teammate Gerrit Cole, an earlier castoff, on new team that's committed to winning.
“When I got drafted by the Pirates, you dream of coming up with the guys you get drafted with and come up through the system with,” Taillon told MLB.com. “You dream of winning with them and bringing that to Pittsburgh. Over time, guys start leaving, guys get traded, guys retire, guys get released, stuff starts happening.
“I feel like this is kind of the conclusion of that. We never proved we could win together.”
The Pirates posted a .426 winning percentage in 2019 followed by their epic .317 percentage last season. Expect more of the same this season as new general Ben Cherington tries to amass more young talent.
“It was more clear to us that, to get to where we really wanted to go, we just need lots more players and lots more opportunities,” Cherington told reporters Sunday. “They’re not all going to turn out. Not all the players in the minor league system before these trades are going to pan out, but we just need lots of them, and then we’ve got to really pour into development. Especially in deals like this, the acquisition is one half of it, and the development is just as important. We’ve got to pour into that now.”
This a great time for the Pirates to tank, since game attendance will be limited this season at best. And the 2022 season is looking iffy since the MLB Players Association still has a poor working relationship with the owners and contentious bargaining for a new collective bargaining agreement awaits them after this season.
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “This team was not going to win in 2021 even if the trade hadn’t been made; even in baseball’s most dismal division, ZiPS was projecting the Bucs as a 50-to-1 shot to make the postseason. If the Pirates are really in the same category as the Rays where ownership simply will not aggressively invest in the team, they have to pull off moves like this to become relevant again at some point. This is the challenge that new general manager Ben Cherington was brought in to conquer.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “If all goes well, it's not far-fetched to envision an October rotation of Cole, Taillon, [Corey] Kluber and [Luis] Severino who rotation. Then there is this sobering tidbit: In 2020, Taillon, Kluber and Severino threw a combined 18 pitches in big league games, all by Kluber. In landing Taillon, the Yankees have gone all-in with an upside over risk formulation for their 2021 pitching plan. As with Kluber, some of that calculation has to be economic since, for some reason, baseball's richest team is trying to keep spending down. Taillon signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on Dec. 20 for $2.25 million, avoiding arbitration. He has one more season of arbitration eligibility left beyond next season, giving him two campaigns before free agency to prove that he can stay healthy and that he is still the upper-rotation stalwart that he was on the verge of becoming in 2018, his last season of full health -- and the only full season he's logged as a big leaguer. Pirates starters of recent vintage have become sought-after trade assets, both because they are talented and because they have a habit of getting better after they leave Pittsburgh. Cole, Taillon's once and future rotation mate, is a prime example of that. The first pick of the 2011 draft, in his last two seasons for the Bucs, Cole went 19-22 with a 4.12 ERA and 8.3 K/9. In two seasons for the Astros, he was 35-10 with a 2.68 ERA, a 13.1 K/9 and two top-five finishes in AL Cy Young balloting. He continued that run of success last season, his first with the Yankees.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “It speaks multitudes about the Cardinals' devotion to building a playoff-worthy roster in 2021 that most of the buzz surrounding the team has been about whether they'll re-sign two veterans who are a combined 77 years of age. We speak, of course, of stalwart catcher Yadier Molina and his frequent battery-mate, Adam Wainwright. The two franchise legends are free agents, and there's seemingly been little movement toward bringing them back to St. Louis for the upcoming season. There's still time of course, and by most accounts the Cardinals remain the favorites to sign both. That, though, shouldn't be the priority. Rather, the priority should be repairing what projects as one of the NL's worst offenses.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “It is readily acknowledged that [Kolten] Wong, who won his second consecutive Gold Glove Award in 2020, is a gifted defender. But it’s his bat that ultimately compelled the Cardinals to decline his $12.5 million option for '21. Wong suffered a major power decline in '20, shaving 97 points off his slugging percentage. His OPS+ of 87 was 13 percent worse than league average. Compare that to his '19 mark of 108, which is 8 better than league average. If Wong can combine that glove of his with even an average production, he’s a really valuable player. Alas, his '20 batted-ball data was ugly. So ugly I won’t even cite it here. But his whiff and K rates remained among the best in baseball, making him a legit leadoff option, and the power output did improve slightly in the season’s final month.”
Emma Baccalieri, SI.com: “Who’s to say that last season, with its irregular schedule and unique pressures, wasn’t just an anomaly? It doesn’t take too much squinting to see a world where José Altuve and Yuli Gurriel bounce back after their dreadful seasons at the plate in 2020. The health issues that were so vexing for the team last year should be less pressing—Yordan Álvarez, who missed almost all of 2020 after being Rookie of the Year in 2019, should be back, and it’s hard to believe that the bullpen could be so ravaged by injuries that it would need to be patched up with a handful of rookies again. And while the rotation faces another year without Justin Verlander, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, this was generally a bright spot last season regardless and will see all of its members return. There are other reasons for optimism. There’s the fact that the Astros brought back [Michael] Brantley—a remarkably consistent performer at the plate and still a capable corner outfielder. And then there’s the lack of activity in the rest of the division. While the A’s are a stacked team, they’re not a particularly deep one, and it’s not too hard to imagine them being overtaken for the top spot with the right breaks. The Angels have been just about completely silent outside of acquiring closer Raisel Iglesias. Several of the other teams that should be fighting for control of the American League have been similarly dormant. This certainly doesn’t leave a clear path for the Astros, but it’s a markedly less cluttered path than it could have been, and it doesn’t take too much magical thinking to picture a deep run for Houston. The best-case scenario here is still not anything like the 2019 Astros—but, given the landscape, it doesn’t have to be.”