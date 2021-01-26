Tipsheet: Pirates to continue tanking while NL Central rivals stand pat

Emma Baccalieri, SI.com: “Who’s to say that last season, with its irregular schedule and unique pressures, wasn’t just an anomaly? It doesn’t take too much squinting to see a world where José Altuve and Yuli Gurriel bounce back after their dreadful seasons at the plate in 2020. The health issues that were so vexing for the team last year should be less pressing—Yordan Álvarez, who missed almost all of 2020 after being Rookie of the Year in 2019, should be back, and it’s hard to believe that the bullpen could be so ravaged by injuries that it would need to be patched up with a handful of rookies again. And while the rotation faces another year without Justin Verlander, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, this was generally a bright spot last season regardless and will see all of its members return. There are other reasons for optimism. There’s the fact that the Astros brought back [Michael] Brantley—a remarkably consistent performer at the plate and still a capable corner outfielder. And then there’s the lack of activity in the rest of the division. While the A’s are a stacked team, they’re not a particularly deep one, and it’s not too hard to imagine them being overtaken for the top spot with the right breaks. The Angels have been just about completely silent outside of acquiring closer Raisel Iglesias. Several of the other teams that should be fighting for control of the American League have been similarly dormant. This certainly doesn’t leave a clear path for the Astros, but it’s a markedly less cluttered path than it could have been, and it doesn’t take too much magical thinking to picture a deep run for Houston. The best-case scenario here is still not anything like the 2019 Astros—but, given the landscape, it doesn’t have to be.”