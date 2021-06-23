Tipsheet: Pitcher inspections trigger tempers, grind games to halt

Carmen Ciardiello, FanGraphs: “[John] Gant is walking batters nearly four times more often than the league average on plate appearances that reach 0–2 counts and almost three times more often on plate appearances that are 0–1 and 1–2. While not as drastic, the same trend persists across all counts except 3–0, where he is more likely to pitch in the zone. Correspondingly, he is failing to put batters away when he reaches advantageous counts because hitters feel comfortable leaving the bat on their shoulders. What does this mean for Gant going forward? Unless he makes drastic changes to how he attacks the opposition, he will continue to give out free passes and fail to put batters away via strikeouts, leading to traffic on the base paths and balls in play — the perfect recipe for opposing teams to put up crooked numbers. Is there a fix? He could start with throwing the ball in the strike zone more often, but if it were that simple, he would be doing it already. Maybe he lacks confidence in his stuff and fears what will happen if he lives in the strike zone at even a league-average rate. Or maybe he just does not have the control to be a starting pitcher.”