Tipsheet: Pitcher inspections trigger tempers, grind games to halt

Baseball’s crackdown on baseball doctoring is creating quite the sideshow. Our Town’s Max Scherzer took center stage Tuesday as his Washington Nationals played the Philadelphia Phillies.
The umpiring crew checked Scherzer twice and found nothing in his cap or glove. The real fun started when Phillies manager Joe Girardi demanded a third inspection, this time asking the arbiters to examine Scherzer’s hair.
“I’d have to be an absolute fool to use anything tonight when everyone’s antennae are so high,” Scherzer told reporters afterward.
When the umpiring crew came to the mound for a third time, Scherzer dropped his cap and glove in exasperation.
"I wasn’t heated, I was just trying to show I have absolutely zero on me,” Scherzer said. “I have nothing on me, check whatever you want. I’ll take off all my clothes if you want to see me. I have nothing on me.”
To that end, Scherzer started unbuckling his pants before the umpires made him stop.
So what was Girardi’s beef?
“I’ve seen Max a long time, since 2010,” Giradi said during his postgame media session. “Obviously, he’s going to be a Hall of Famer. But I’ve never seen him wipe his head like he was doing tonight. Ever. So it was suspicious for me. He did it about four times. It was suspicious. I didn’t mean to offend anyone. I just have to do what's right for our club.”
In the old days, a pitcher might have put some gunk on a ball to make it dance. A little dab would do it.
These days the cheating involves adhesives that allow a pitcher to apply more spin to the ball.
But these days pitchers also seek better grip on the ball to maintain control. Using the rosin bag is still legal, as is licking fingers while off the mound.
“I was just using rosin tonight,” Scherzer said. “Typically, I like to lick my hands, that kind of gets some tack. But like I said, I was using a lot of rosin tonight, so I was eating rosin. I was like, 'All right, I don't want to eat rosin, it tastes gross.' That's when I was like, 'OK, the only sweaty part on me is my hair,' so that's where I was just trying to get that moisture to mix with rosin. But even that wasn't working. I had zero feel of the baseball tonight whatsoever.
“For me, that's the confusing part; I'm just trying to get a grip of the ball, and even watching the previous at-bat, the ball slipped out of my hand and I almost drilled somebody in the face.”
All of that makes perfect sense, but in the heat of competition Scherzer didn’t have an opportunity to explain his hair rubbing to the Phillies.
Instead, he stared at Girardi while coming off the mound after his final inning. Once Scherzer got to the dugout he demonstratively held out his hat and glove toward the Phillies dugout.
This led to some yelling and arm-waving between the two benches before Girardi was ejected from the game.
“I wasn't challenging their club,” Girardi said. “There were some coaches that were screaming at me. Coaches that I know. And it bothered me. Right? I mean, I'm not playing games. I'm trying to win games here. I'm not playing games. I have respect for the other people over there. I have respect for what Max has done in his career. Again, I have to do what's right for our team.”
The Nationals ultimately won the game 3-2 in, ahem, 3 hours and 52 minutes. Brace yourself for more of this time-wasting ridiculousness this summer.
Tipsheet expects umpires to detect foreign substances on pitchers at the same rate hapless referees detect foreign objects on professional wrestlers. Which is to say, almost never.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “I can't remember the last time the Cardinals traded away veterans, and it's unlikely they will collapse to make that the case in 2021 -- but an honest assessment suggests this is a mediocre team, despite the better-than-expected results from Ty;er O’Neill, Dylan Carlson, Yadier Molina, and the back of the bullpen. They need more offense, or really, need Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong to hit better, and the rotation depth is a concern with Jack Flaherty out. Still, anything can happen in the NL Central. While Scherzer-to-St. Louis rumors are hotter than the turf at the old Busch Stadium, the Cardinals may not want to trade some of their top prospects for a longshot World Series chase. [Joey] Gallo would fix the hole in right field, where St. Louis has the second-lowest OPS in the majors, and provide a lefty bat in the middle of a lineup that is right-handed with Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Molina and O'Neill -- plus he would be under control for 2022.”
Carmen Ciardiello, FanGraphs: “[John] Gant is walking batters nearly four times more often than the league average on plate appearances that reach 0–2 counts and almost three times more often on plate appearances that are 0–1 and 1–2. While not as drastic, the same trend persists across all counts except 3–0, where he is more likely to pitch in the zone. Correspondingly, he is failing to put batters away when he reaches advantageous counts because hitters feel comfortable leaving the bat on their shoulders. What does this mean for Gant going forward? Unless he makes drastic changes to how he attacks the opposition, he will continue to give out free passes and fail to put batters away via strikeouts, leading to traffic on the base paths and balls in play — the perfect recipe for opposing teams to put up crooked numbers. Is there a fix? He could start with throwing the ball in the strike zone more often, but if it were that simple, he would be doing it already. Maybe he lacks confidence in his stuff and fears what will happen if he lives in the strike zone at even a league-average rate. Or maybe he just does not have the control to be a starting pitcher.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Mets have the biggest lead in the league, but are they really going to run away and hide from the field here? I don't think they will. The Braves have badly underachieved but have plenty of talent. The Phillies are so hot and cold that if they hang around until September, one last hot streak could be enough to win it. The Nationals are on fire right now and can't be counted out. The Marlins have a positive run differential and have shown flashes of being contenders. The odds of all five teams being in contention heading to the last month of the season are pretty bad, but we can dream, right?”
Chris Bumbaca, USA Today: “The Wander Franco hype started well before his 16th birthday. Players from outside the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico (Franco is a native of the Dominican Republic) are eligible to sign with MLB teams at 16 or as long as they turn 16 prior to Sept. 1 of the signing period. Tampa Bay signed the shortstop for $3.825 million on July 2, 2017, the earliest a team could ink Franco. By the next season, he was the MVP of the rookie-level Appalachian League as a 17-year-old after batting .351 with 11 home runs and 57 RBI. He kept up the torrid pace in 2019, hitting .327/.398/.487 (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) between the Class A and Class A Advanced levels. But the minor league season was canceled in 2020, forcing Franco and other minor leaguers to alternate training sites where they could spend time with big league players, or those closer to the show . . . In 39 games and 177 plate appearances this season for Class AAA Durham,, Franco has hit seven homers, while posting a .954 on-base plus slugging percentage. But the off-field progression is what spurred Rays executives to determine Franco was prepared for the rigors of the bigs.”
“The way he controls the at-bats, for how young he is. And this building behind him, I’ve never seen anything like this -- like that -- in this building. For him to slow down the game, they have a special one.”