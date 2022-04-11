Tipsheet: Pitchers suffer predictable abuse after abbreviated spring training

Big league managers feared that the abbreviated spring training would leave starting pitchers vulnerable early in the season – and their fears have been realized.

Cardinals pitcher Steven Matz is not alone in his first-start suffering. Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff allowed seven runs on six hits, three walks and two hit batters in a 9-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs Saturday.

As MLB.com reports, he threw 40 pitches in the first inning and got three swing and misses. Of his first 17 pitches, only five were strikes.

“I don't want to put anything on the shortened spring training,” Woodruff said. “Warming up before the game, I felt great.”

Poor command was a common theme during the opening weekend. Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales, a former Cardinal, allowed six runs (but just two earned) in two innings Sunday in a 10-4 loss to the Twins.

He allowed six hits, three of them homers, and walked two. He started with a 1-0 count on 10 of the 14 batters he faced and struggled to command his curveball.

“He needs to pitch ahead in the count probably as much as anybody,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “All our guys do, and just controlling counts, getting ahead in the 0-0, 1-1 counts, and we didn't do that today.”

Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic retired two batters and allowed five runs on three hits and two walks Sunday in a 17-3 loss to the Guardians.

“It sets the tone for everything, getting ahead in the count,” Bubic said. “You’re able to use every pitch. I didn’t use any sliders today. But really didn’t feel like I had the chance to because I had my back against the wall right away. All self-inflicted, of course."

Here were some of the other rough starts in the season’s first weekend:

Jose Berrios, Blue Jays: Retired one battered and allowed four runs on three hits, two walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch.

Retired one battered and allowed four runs on three hits, two walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch. Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays: Allowed six runs on five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Allowed six runs on five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. Ian Anderson, Braves: Allowed five runs on three hits and five walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Allowed five runs on three hits and five walks in 2 2/3 innings. Jose Urias, Dodgers: Allowed three runs on six hits and two walks in two innings.

Allowed three runs on six hits and two walks in two innings. Kyle Freeland, Rockies: Allowed five runs on five hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Allowed five runs on five hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. Spencer Howard, Rangers: Allowed six runs on six hits – four of them homers – in three innings.

Allowed six runs on six hits – four of them homers – in three innings. Brady Singer, Royals: Allowed four runs on six hits and a walk in three innings.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

R.J Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Milwaukee remains the overwhelming favorite in the NL Central. That doesn't mean this weekend's series versus the Cubs was easy to stomach for Brewers fans, who had to watch their club lose a one-run game on Opening Day then get blown out on Saturday. Thankfully, the Brew Crew edged the Cubs for their first win on Sunday. The immediate road will get easier for the Brewers, who will conclude a brief road trip with three games in Baltimore against the Orioles.”

Jay Jaffe, Fan Graphs: “Judging by their 69-win projection and negligible odds of winning the World Series, the Pirates don’t have a great deal to look forward to from a competitive standpoint in 2022. But Opening Day is a time for celebration and optimism nonetheless, and early on Thursday afternoon, FanSided’s Robert Murray reported that the team had agreed to an eight-year, $70-million extension with third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, the largest contract in Pirates history . . . There’s risk involved in any long-term deal; the key is whether that risk is distributed fairly. Hayes, as a player five years away from free agency and two years away from arbitration eligibility, did not have a tremendous amount of leverage here, and may well have been better served by going year to year, particularly in an organization that hasn’t consistently demonstrated a commitment to winning, to say the least. But if he and the Pirates wanted to make a positive statement about the team’s future, including the coming wave of prospects such as Cruz, catcher Henry Davis (no. 22) and righty starter Roansy Contreras (no. 41), this is a good start.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Heading toward free agency this winter, having turned down the kind of Yankees contracts of which most players dream, he will need all of that self-assuredness. Aaron Judge -- at 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, the largest position player in the history of major-league baseball -- is betting big on himself . . . The Yankees and Judge were not close to reaching an agreement in their negotiations, according to sources; in fact, they weren't really even in the same financial universes. In speaking with reporters Friday, Cashman outlined the Yankees' extension of $213.5 million over seven years, or $30.5 million a year -- and sources said that total package was about 60 to 70% of the range that Judge sought: $36 million annual salary over a contract length of nine or 10 years. In designing their offer to Judge, industry sources say, the Yankees considered the contracts among the big league's four highest-paid outfielders: Giancarlo Stanton, Judge's teammate, signed his 13-year, $325 million deal at age 25. Bryce Harper signed his 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies at age 23 -- for an average annual salary slightly above Stanton's, about $25.4 million annually.”

Ben Carsley, Baseball Prospectus: “The Padres’ true core is composed of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, of course, and those two are locked up for what figures to be the rest of recorded history. But thanks in large part to A.J. Preller’s affinity for wheeling and dealing—see Thursday’s opening day trade for Rogers—a solid contingency of Friars are likely entering their last (and in some cases, first) seasons in San Diego. A solid 60 percent of the rotation can walk via (Mike) Clevinger, (Joe) Musgrove, and the recently acquired (Sean) Manaea. While the Padres have more depth here than most orgs (assuming MacKenzie Gore actually exists), they’ll still face a tall order in replacing all these arms thanks to what is now a fairly barren farm system. Prominent relievers like (Taylor) Rogers, (Craig) Stammen, and potentially (Nick) Martinez can leave, too, cutting into one of San Diego’s biggest strengths. And then there’s the offense. It feels as though (Wil) Myers has been on the West Coast since the first Bush administration, but the 31-year-old is finally likely to be a free agent come October, as his $20 million club option seems like an easy decline barring a dramatic bounceback.”

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “Ah, yes, how quickly the Braves fans who bemoaned (Freddie) Freeman’s departure have cast those fond memories into the recycle bin now that (Matt) Olson is 8-for-14 with a dinger, two doubles and three walks. Can’t really blame them. Put yourself in Olson’s shoes. He was traded just three weeks prior to Opening Day and placed in the dual pressure cooker of both playing for his hometown team and replacing one of the game’s most beloved players. In his first weekend on the job, his new team unveiled a banner honoring the World Series he didn’t win and handed (almost) everybody else an extremely gaudy ring he can’t wear (and honestly, nobody should wear it for any real length of time, because that can’t be good for the finger ligaments). Yet all he did was show up and rake. And given Olson’s pedigree as a bona fide slugger who has made the adjustment to reduce his K rate and has moved from the cavernous Oakland Coliseum to a more palatable power platform in the Battery, get used to it.”

Luis Paez-Pumar, The Defector: “I am begging the Angels, though: please don’t do this again. As depressing as it was to watch (Shohei) Ohtani craft one of the most incredible campaigns in the history of the sport while his team kept losing games last season, it would be much worse to watch the same thing happen this time around. Nobody really knew for sure that Ohtani was a legitimate baseball deity until last year, but now that we’ve all seen what he can do, it’s impossible not to expect more than 77 wins. Maybe it’s crazy to say this, but it feels like we are owed healthy and productive seasons from (Mike) Trout, (Anthony) Rendon, (Noah) Syndergaard, and the rest of the Angels roster. Because who knows how long Ohtani will be able to perform at the level he is right now? It will be such a shame if a player like him never gets to see the postseason while his powers are at their peak.”

MEGAPHONE

“I felt great out there. I felt like I was at home. A lot of people were like, ‘Don’t look up.’ But I looked up right when I got out there. I wanted to take it all in and enjoy it. I felt really comfortable out there. I’m really happy with today."

Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene, after winning his big league debut.

