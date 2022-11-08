Tipsheet: Pitching market shrinks, hitting market expands ahead of free agency

This week baseball executives are getting a clearer read on the winter marketplace.

Teams with potential free agents are taking one last stab at keeping them. That’s what the big-spending New York Mets did while securing closer Edwin Diaz with a five-year. $102 million contract.

That’s real money in the current climate, where teams have reconsidered the closer role while embracing the need for bullpen depth and versatility.

Teams with contract options on players must decide whether to pick them up, as the Chicago White Sox did with shortstop Tim Anderson (at $12.5 million), the New York Yankees with did starting pitcher Luis Severino (for $15 million), the Philadelphia Phillies with Aaron Nola ($16 million) and Minnesota Twins did with Sonny Gray (at $12.7 million).

Severino, Nola and Gray would have added depth to the free agent marketplace for starting pitching, but they are staying put. And teams that could use more starting pitching – like the one in the STL – have less to choose from.

Players with contract opt-outs are deciding whether to exercise them, as starting pitchers Jacob deGrom (Mets) and Carlos Rodon (San Francisco Giants) and shortstops Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox), Carlos Correa (Twins) and Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) did.

Meanwhile outfielder Aaron Judge (Yankees) is racing toward free agency along with star shortstops Trea Turner (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Dansby Swanson (Atlanta Braves).

The top end of the market offers impressive talent this time around. We may see more franchises bidding on high-end players since the industry has moved past its pandemic losses and resumed raking in revenues.

Scott Boras and his fellow agents certainly hope so.

As for the trade market, the man on every fan’s dream list, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/slugger Shohei Ohtani, is not currently available via trade. Ohtani can become a free agent next season and the Angels are up for sale, so the uncertainty for both the player and team has fueled speculation.

“Because he's obviously such a good player, we're not moving him. Ohtani is not getting moved,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian told the Los Angeles Times. “He'll be here to start the season. I know there's been rumors and all types of things, but he will be part of the club. We love the player and I think the goal is for him to be here for a long time.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about the baseball marketplace:

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “Díaz was absolutely dominant this season, striking out nearly two batters an inning, resulting in a FIP under 1.00, and avoiding any of the walk or home run flurries that occasionally have marred his résumé. While I’m not particularly a fan of the save stat or the conclusions drawn as a result, him only blowing three saves in 2022 accurately reflects his dominance; he only allowed multiple runs in a single appearance all year, and all three of his blown saves occurred with one-run leads. The deal comes with a $12 million signing bonus, a team option at $20 million for a sixth season, a no-trade provision, and an opt-out after 2025. Generally speaking, when a pitcher has a microscopic ERA, there’s some measure of luck involved; nobody’s long-term baseline expectation is an ERA of 1.31. So it naturally amuses me that Díaz arguably underperformed his peripherals this season. How often does a pitcher with an ERA that excellent actually have a FIP nearly half a run lower? Not very.”

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “Have yourself a walk year, sir. When Judge turned down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer at the start of the season, it was an enormous bet on himself, given his age and injury history. But Judge went on to have an enormous, history-making year. What he did at the plate was astounding. But the 6-foot-7, 282-pound Judge was also serviceable in center field and adept on the basepaths, which only adds to his allure. It will be fascinating to see how much the Yankees are willing to go above and beyond their initial offer if a bidding war breaks out with another club, such as Judge’s hometown(ish) San Francisco Giants.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “It reads oddly given deGrom's excellent track record, but he might be the biggest risk-reward proposition in the class. He's been one of the best pitchers in the sport since he debuted in 2014, of course, amassing two Cy Young Awards and four All-Star Games appearances along the way. There's no questioning his legacy, or his ability to throw a baseball with great efficacy when he's healthy -- therein lies the rub: how often will he be healthy heading forward? Injuries have limited deGrom to 26 starts over the last two seasons, and he's now a half-year shy of turning 35. Pitchers do not tend to stay healthier as they age. Seeing as how deGrom opted out of a one-year pact that would have paid him $32.5 million, it's likely that he's seeking a deal with an AAV closer to the $43 million Max Scherzer received last winter. Someone will undoubtedly pony up for a chance at adding a bonafide ace to their rotation, but they may end up experiencing buyer's remorse if deGrom's body continues to fail to comply.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Turner has always been a star, but he’s reached another level offensively in the last three seasons. He’s also been remarkably durable, which wasn’t a given earlier in his career. He trails only Judge in WAR among position players over the past three seasons; as it turns out, a great-hitting, average-fielding shortstop with top-end baserunning value is a great player. The downsides? A lot of vague worries about the aging curves of speed-first players, Turner’s early-career injury issues, a potential eventual move to second and not much else. The natural fit for Turner is the Dodgers, but I expect plenty of big-market teams to come calling. The Red Sox will likely be looking for a shortstop. The Braves have enough financial flexibility to sign another star and love signing players born in the southeast – though to be fair Turner isn’t from Georgia. The Cardinals have the right payroll space and roster construction, though they don’t usually splash around in these waters. The Giants are in the market for a big name. If you’re tired of seeing a team in the playoffs, there’s a good chance that team is calling Turner’s agent.”

Brian Murphy, MLB.com: “It's not a stretch to say that Xander Bogaerts is one of the best players in the long, decorated history of the Boston Red Sox. A two-time World Series champion, only four Red Sox have accrued more WAR since 2000: David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts. The four-time All-Star was in the middle of a six-year, $120 million deal that he signed in April 2019. However, that pact included an opt-out clause after the 2022 season, which Bogaerts has officially exercised in order to become a free agent. The Red Sox's brass has said signing their longtime shortstop to an extension is a top priority, but many clubs will be interested in a 30-year-old middle infielder with a potent bat and improving defensive skills.”

Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Correa was here just last year and decided to take the contract that allowed him to try again. He’s once again in competition with a raft of stellar shortstops, but he should find a long-term home this time. The knock is a penchant for minor but persistent injuries. The appeal is an all-around player who’s coming off posting 4.4 WAR in 136 games, with a 144 wRC+ (a park-adjusted measure of offensive production) that ranked first among the shortstops on the market. His A-Rod style body contains the most physical potential — and portends the most long-term stability — of the group. His maximum exit velocities are the highest. His defensive work at shortstop is actually the most consistent of the bunch, and his superior arm will allow him to move to third base the most easily. Add in Correa’s age (he’s the youngest) and renowned clubhouse intellect, and he’s the best option among several truly excellent ones. If you have one shot, this is the shortstop to throw your lot in with. I’m guessing someone will do that to the tune of a Corey Seager-esque deal of $33 million or more per year.”

MEGAPHONE

“This is all I know. I’m very thankful for everyone that has helped me be the player that I am today. The Red Sox have obviously given me the opportunity to make my big league debut, giving me my extension. They blessed me and my family in that aspect also. I’m very thankful to front office and ownership. They’ve also blessed me with really good teammates throughout my years. But, I mean, just the business part of it, I’ve never pretty much been in this situation before. So we'll see what happens.”

Bogaerts, on possibly returning to the Red Sox as a free agent.