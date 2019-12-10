Remember when the free-agent market for pitchers collapsed last winter? Yeah, that was something.
Poor Dallas Keuchel didn't sign until midseason. Closer Craig Kimbrel suffered the same fate.
This offseason has been markedly different. Pitchers are getting early offers and they are significant. Injury-prone Zack Wheeler got a $118 million contract from the Philadelphia Phillies, for goodness sakes.
“The value for what we thought the investment [was] didn’t line up,” New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told Newsday. “The projections that we had for Zack both short-term and long-term didn’t quite match up to the market he was able to enjoy.”
Cole Hamels, who has been running on fumes, got $18 million on a one-year deal from the Atlanta Braves.
The latest is the eye-popping $245 million over seven years that Stephen Strasburg will collect from the Washington Nationals. Agent Scott Boras worked his magic once again.
Opting out of the remaining $100 million in his previous contract worked out quite well for Strasburg. According to reports $80 million of his new contract is deferred with interest, but this is still real money.
These contract terms bode well for Gerrit Cole, who will get a lot more than Strasburg did in the market, and Madison Bumgarner -- who will do better than most experts would have guessed back in July.
How does this impact the Cardinals? It likely lowers John Mozeliak's target as he shops for starting pitching insurance and it makes him grateful for the young pitching depth he has in place.
Here is what folks are writing about the high end of the pitching market:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "Hey, it's not my money! This guy just carried your team to a World Series title, but that's also a very large chunk of change for a pitcher who just topped 176 innings for the first time since 2014. There's nothing wrong with bringing him back and continuing to construct your team around the big three of Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin, but at this price I'd rather have Anthony Rendon and the more predictable outcome of a position player. Of course, it's also possible that Strasburg stays healthy and has five or six more dominant seasons -- much like his teammate Scherzer has done in his 30s. In fact, if Strasburg continues to pitch well throughout this contract, he's a sleeper Hall of Fame candidate, as he does have 112 career wins, 32.6 WAR and a great record in the postseason."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "There are no opt-outs or options in the contract, a source said. Some of the contract money is deferred. Gauged before the deferrals are assessed, the contract carries the highest average annual value — $35 million — for a pitcher and tops the prior record for total value for a pitcher — David Price's $217 million — by $28 million. Those records are expected to be short-lived, as Gerrit Cole remains unsigned and is being pursued by the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels, among others. After a regular season in which for the first time in five seasons (and the second time in his career) he made more than 30 starts and posted more than 200 innings, then followed that with a dominating postseason, Strasburg traded $100 million in guaranteed salary for his first chance, at 31, at free agency."
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: "If it's a choice between Strasburg and Rendon, I guess I'd have gone for Rendon. But for all we know at the moment, it's a choice that might not have existed. Strasburg has made about 85 percent of his starts since his first full season after Tommy John surgery, though he's hit 200 innings only twice. It's that lesser track record of durability that separated him from Gerrit Cole in my mind, so I was thinking five or six years for Stras as opposed to seven or eight for the latter. But no one knows him better than the Nats and if they think he's ready to reel off a string of 15-20 win seasons, then they can figure out the back end of the deal later. Pitchers this good are just so scarce."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "The Strasburg deal leaves massive repercussions in its wake, starting with the likely departure of All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon, a $300 million contract-in-waiting for pitcher Gerrit Cole, and an enhanced marketplace for the rest of the free-agent pitching class. Remember, Strasburg already had four years and $100 million remaining on his original contract when he opted out. He had a spectacular season -- going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and league-leading 209 innings. He topped that by winning the World Series MVP. Still, no one was quite sure how much more he could command on the open market. He turned it into an extra $145 million over three years, a cool $48.3 million a year. Why, even at $245 million over seven years, Strasburg sets the record of $35 million a year for a pitcher, eclipsing Zack Greinke’s $34.3 million annual average salary with the Arizona Diamondbacks . . . It certainly is a financial bonanza, too, for free-agent starter Madison Bumgarner, whose request for a $100 million deal no longer seems unreasonable."
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: "Now that the Winter Meetings have begun, it seems possible Cole will become the first $300 million pitcher in baseball history. He is poised to obliterate Price's total guarantee record and move the average annual salary bar up quite a bit as well . . . Over the last two years Cole pitched to a 2.68 ERA with a 37.3 percent strikeout rate in 412 2/3 innings. Strasburg had a 3.48 ERA and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate in 339 innings during the same period, and remember, he was in the non-DH league. Cole has been the objectively better pitcher and his age and health make it reasonable to believe he'll be the better pitcher going forward. Now that the 31-year-old Strasburg has signed a seven-year deal with his injury history, it's not hard to envision the 29-year-old Cole getting eight guaranteed years. Nine years might even be within reach, though I think that's unlikely. Eight years and $36 million per year is $288 million total. Would a team really consider an extra $12 million a dealbreaker? Point is, Cole is no longer chasing Price and Greinke for the contract records. Strasburg moved the goalposts."
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: "Cole is two years younger than his fellow Scott Boras client, so the idea of him landing a nine- or 10-year deal is quite realistic. It’s also very possible that Cole’s deal will now exceed $300 million, a number previously reached by only (Manny) Machado, (Bryce) Harper, Mike Trout and Giancarlo Stanton, none of whom are pitchers. The Dodgers and Angels remain in the mix for the SoCal native. Cole told the Yanks during their meeting that despite the perception that he’s intent on signing with a West Coast team, he’s open to the idea of playing in New York. History suggests that when the Yankees set their sights on a player, they do whatever it takes to get him. That was the case 11 years ago when Cashman recruited CC Sabathia, another California native who was thought to want to head West. Masahiro Tanaka, Mike Mussina, Jason Giambi … the list goes on and on. The Yanks know what it will take to land Cole, and that’s precisely what nearly everybody in the industry expects will happen."
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: "In recent winters, a lot of the big free agents have lingered on the board into February and March, with a large portion of them being Boras clients, like Harper and Jake Arrieta -- and in some cases, they've been left behind. Because Boras represents so many of the best free agents this winter, he has seemingly made an adjustment and been getting some of them off the board relatively quickly. Boras client Mike Moustakas got a four-year, $64 million deal before Strasburg, and the conversations around Cole and Boras guy Anthony Rendon seem to be moving with alacrity. The Boras Corp can build another legacy wing with the contracts signed this winter."
"He's very bright, and he's not afraid to ask you a question . . . And he has definite ideas on what it takes to be successful, and it's really apparent in his game also. This guy really knows what he wants to do and how he wants to do it, and what you see in the World Series was no joke and was not an accident. He was prepared to do that. So, I really enjoyed the conversation. I really enjoyed his intellect. Hopefully, I'll get to enjoy it more consistently every fourth or fifth day."
New Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, to ESPN, on Cole.