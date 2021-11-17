Tipsheet: Pitching prices soar as Berrios, Syndergaard sign for big dollars

The market for starting pitchers is as hotter than ever.
Jose Berrios underscored that by signing a seven-year, $131 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays. This came on heels of Boston Red Sox hurler Eduardo Rodriguez signing for five years and $77 million with the Detroit Tigers.
These are good times to be a free agent hurler or an elite pitcher nearing free agency and seeking a long-term extension. For instance, Jack Flaherty has to love where pitching salaries are going.
These are difficult times for teams, like the Cardinals, that are trying to find a value addition for the middle of their rotation.
Many high-end pitchers available are eager to get their contract resolved ahead of the looming MLB lockout. That will keep baseball executives on their toes for the rest of the month.
Noah Syndergaard bet on himself by signing with the Angels for one year and $21 million coming off his surgical repairs. Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander appears to be more ambitious with his ask; he is seeking at least a two-year deal.
Our Town’s Max Scherzer can reasonably expect a three-year contract, with the New York Post pegging the annual value at (gulp) $45 million. The Los Angeles Dodgers can clearly afford that, so why not demand it?
Robbie Ray is pushing for a six-year contract and Marcus Stroman can expect to get five years from somebody.
These last two are the sorts of pitchers the Cardinals like to target, but are they willing to gamble those dollars having so many of their big-dollar pitchers fail to pitch well and/or stay healthy over the years?
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering why the Blues’ sense of urgency suddenly disappeared:
- Will Mizzou fans turn out for the compelling showdown with Florida Saturday or will the Tigers once again play before an expanse of empty seats?
- Will Cuonzo Martin come to Roos the day the Tigers let Kansas City came to town and dominate them?
- Now that SLU has experienced what Top 10 basketball feels like – thanks to its trip to Memphis -- how will the Billikens respond?
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about the Hot Stove League:
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Angels have made little secret that they are after pitching this offseason. They could spend a lot, too. They've already gotten started, signing Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $21 million deal on Tuesday in the biggest move of the offseason so far. We know the Angels have the financial capability to spend as much as anyone. They've outspent for big names before, from Albert Pujols to Josh Hamilton to the recent Anthony Rendon signing. They do have plenty of money on the books, but there's room to add. Right now the estimated payroll for 2022 including arbitration raises, the Thor deal and everything else is $148.1 million, per Baseball-Reference. If owner Arte Moreno is motivated to keep throwing money at this thing, they could easily top $200 million, which means they absolutely have the wherewithal to shop on the top shelf. That means if the Angels so desire, they can look at the likes of Robbie Ray, Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, Justin Verlander, Marcus Stroman etc. In light of the Syndergaard deal, would they still do this? It's possible. Heading into the offseason, we knew they needed at least two starters and it felt like they needed a proven ace along with a depth piece.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Syndergaard is still relatively fresh off Tommy John surgery, having made all of two appearances over the last two seasons. But he represents the first true high-upside gamble the Angels have made for their rotation in a long time, and he has the ability to become their first true ace since Jered Weaver, who essentially stopped being one nine years ago. The Angels probably aren't -- and definitely shouldn't be -- done addressing their pitching staff. But this is the type of move they needed to make, coming off six consecutive losing seasons, the last of which ended with noticeable frustration from both Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Trout, who has famously not won a single postseason game in an otherwise brilliant 11-year career, is heading into his age-30 season and missed the last four months of 2021 with a nagging calf injury. Ohtani, 27, is on the books for only two more years, with no certainty that he can continue to be a two-way powerhouse. Anthony Rendon, signed to a seven-year, $265 million contract two offseasons ago, is now a 31-year-old coming off hip surgery.”
Ginny Searle, Baseball Reference: “As much as all free agency, all player projection, is a task of divination, nowhere is the preeminence of separating signal from noise more obvious than in a prove-it deal like the one to which Syndergaard agreed. Regardless of who is helming the Mets’ front office, tendering a qualifying offer was a relatively obvious move given the flamethrower’s career 3.32 ERA (if you prefer DRA-, his 78 is borderline ace-level). Perry Minasian’s front office is putting its neck out there a bit more between the loss of a draft pick and the club’s continual unwillingness to tender pitchers long-term contracts—by average annual value, this is the richest contract for a pitcher in club history, supplanting the CJ Wilson contract from 2011. By AAV, this contract comes in just a few million below one—Zack Wheeler’s five-year deal after the 2019 season—that has been referenced as a potential framework for both Robbie Ray and Marcus Stroman. For the Angels to sign a pitcher near the top of the market at this point would represent an about-face from how they’ve operated for a decade. With the Angels’ needs, it’s fair to conclude a more known quantity would be a better fit. In his seven years as a big leaguer, Syndergaard has had four seasons in which he pitched at least 150 innings. In the other three, he totaled 32 ⅓ innings. A number of pitcher careers can be spliced that way, but given the club’s present rotation options it seems another volatile addition to an unstable brew.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “Verlander will pitch at 39 next season. But the last time he was healthy, 2019, he won his second AL Cy Young Award. He likely doesn’t have to throw another pitch to be a Hall of Famer. Word is that the teams that were in on Syndergaard also have interest in Verlander. That includes three AL East clubs — the Yankees, Blue Jays and Red Sox. Toronto and Boston made aggressive offers for Syndergaard. It is not publicly known if the Yanks did. But the Yankees seem more serious about Verlander and could have advantages. A few interested clubs said they perceive Verlander would prefer the East Coast to the West Coast. Verlander has been rehabbing at Eric Cressey’s Florida facility. Cressey is the Yankees’ director of player health and performance. Last year, another two-time AL Cy Young winner, Corey Kluber, rehabbed with Cressey after missing most of the previous two seasons and the Yanks signed the righty to a one-year, $11 million pact. As with Kluber, the Yanks will believe that via Cressey they will have as much information about Verlander’s health as anyone. In addition, Verlander played with Gerrit Cole on the 2018-19 Astros and the two — and also their spouses — were said to get along well; just in case recruiting becomes an issue. But clearly this comes down to money and, while the Yanks want to add a starter, their priority is shortstop, with catcher and center field also target areas. Just how much will Hal Steinbrenner inflate payroll to address those needs and at what financial levels?”
MEGAPHONE
“Those guys set the tone and said, ‘We want to win the National League West; we have no interest in trying to sneak into the postseason via the Wild Card. At that point, I felt we had the right kind of winning, unselfish mindset. I think we just started to support it at that point and throw all our resources behind supporting that vision that those guys had.”
National League manager of the year Gabe Kapler, on the San Francisco Giants.