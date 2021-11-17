Tipsheet: Pitching prices soar as Berrios, Syndergaard sign for big dollars

Joel Sherman, New York Post: “Verlander will pitch at 39 next season. But the last time he was healthy, 2019, he won his second AL Cy Young Award. He likely doesn’t have to throw another pitch to be a Hall of Famer. Word is that the teams that were in on Syndergaard also have interest in Verlander. That includes three AL East clubs — the Yankees, Blue Jays and Red Sox. Toronto and Boston made aggressive offers for Syndergaard. It is not publicly known if the Yanks did. But the Yankees seem more serious about Verlander and could have advantages. A few interested clubs said they perceive Verlander would prefer the East Coast to the West Coast. Verlander has been rehabbing at Eric Cressey’s Florida facility. Cressey is the Yankees’ director of player health and performance. Last year, another two-time AL Cy Young winner, Corey Kluber, rehabbed with Cressey after missing most of the previous two seasons and the Yanks signed the righty to a one-year, $11 million pact. As with Kluber, the Yanks will believe that via Cressey they will have as much information about Verlander’s health as anyone. In addition, Verlander played with Gerrit Cole on the 2018-19 Astros and the two — and also their spouses — were said to get along well; just in case recruiting becomes an issue. But clearly this comes down to money and, while the Yanks want to add a starter, their priority is shortstop, with catcher and center field also target areas. Just how much will Hal Steinbrenner inflate payroll to address those needs and at what financial levels?”