Tipsheet: Pitching prices soar higher as Verlander re-signs in Houston

The frantic shopping for pitching help continues in the basketball marketplace. Prices remain extremely high.
Justin Verlander, 38, has pitched just once in the past two years due to an elbow injury. But he was popping fastballs during his showcase workout for about 20 teams, so the Houston Astros decided to bring him back for big money: $25 million for 2022, with a player option for 2023 for another $25 million,
Such is the desperation teams feel for pitching these days.
Back when he was healthy, Verlander paid big dividends for the Astros. He is 43-15 with a 2.45 earned-run average and 640 strikeouts in 74 starts for them.
He earned AL Championship Series MVP honors by going 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA in the Astros' seven-game series victory over the New York Yankees in 2017.
But that was then, this is now. Verlander is attempting to comeback from elbow reconstruction at an advanced age.
While it’s not surprising that the Astros would want him back, it is a bit surprising to see the team assume all the expensive risk in his return.
Then again, teams were lining to sign him. So it goes in this market.
“I think one of the key drivers is the recognition that it will be very tough on clubs and agents to accomplish all of their offseason goals if they wait until a new [Collective Bargaining Agreement] is agreed upon,” a National League executive told MLB.com. “If there is a work stoppage, then the majority of what remains to the offseason will be limited to a few weeks’ stretch right before the potential start of Spring Training. That outcome would be rough for everyone -- players, agents and front-office personnel.”
So the bidding for free-agent pitchers Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, Robbie Ray, Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodon continues. Which pitcher will be the next to lock in a nine-digit contract?
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The history of players of Verlander's ilk, in this situation, is uncertain. The Astros embraced that uncertainty when they declared their willingness to pay Verlander -- who has pitched in one big league game in the past two seasons and will be 39 on Opening Day -- $50 million for the next two years. Let's start with Verlander, for whom this contract is a coup. But if you buy into the buzz that has surrounded his free agency since his showcase in Florida last week, in which he dazzled representatives all over baseball with his stuff, the deal is not surprising. The Astros might have gone an extra million or two and been one of the few clubs offering the option year, but if Noah Syndergaard is getting $21 million for his first post-injury season, Verlander getting $25 million is rational. This really speaks to the value of the ace-level pitcher, who has shown the ability to throw a high number of innings. The Astros are coming off a postseason in which they fell two wins shy of a championship, an outcome that is fairly remarkable considering how badly they were scrambling to fill innings by the time the World Series wrapped up. It's not a stretch to say that with a healthy Verlander atop that pitching staff, the Astros would have taken those final steps and given Dusty Baker his first managerial championship.”
Mike Petriello, MLB.com: “If $21 million, plus the loss of a 2022 second round Draft pick, sounds like a whole lot of risk for a pitcher who has thrown two innings in the last two seasons, then perhaps that shows you that the Angels are finally, finally serious about adding pitching to support Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on their path back to the playoffs. Last year, the Angels had a 4.68 ERA, ninth-worst, but even that undersells the problem, because their two best non-Ohtani pitchers (Alex Cobb, 3.76 ERA, and Raisel Iglesias, 2.57 ERA) are each currently free agents. Conservatively, this team was going to need something like a half-dozen new pitchers at a minimum, and if you need that much pitching, well, risk comes with the package. Syndergaard is a piece of the puzzle, not the full solution to it, though the Angels rotation at least looks more interesting with him alongside Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, José Suarez, Reid Detmers, Jaime Barría, and Griffin Canning, in whatever chunks of innings their health and productivity will allow.”
Dan Syzmborski, FanGraphs: “A busy early offseason continued apace on Tuesday, with the Blue Jays coming to terms with pitcher José Berríos on a seven-year deal worth up to $131 million, pending the usual physical. The new pact buys out the last year of his arbitration eligibility and includes limited trade protection and an opt-out clause that the former Twins ace can exercise after the 2026 season . . . Berríos hasn’t developed into a superstar, but he’s been consistently in that 110–120 ERA+, borderline-ace territory since being promoted to Minnesota for good in early 2017. And he has one thing that many other star pitchers lack: a nearly flawless record of avoiding injury; as a major leaguer, he hasn’t made an appearance on the Injured List or missed a single start due to injury. The most he’s been nicked up was being pulled from a start because of a blister in 2019 and some abdominal tightness this September. It’s not just luck; injury time is a useful predictor of future injury time.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “Noah Syndergaard began the free agency period with an $18.4 million qualifying offer in hand and New York in his heart. His intention was not to leave the Mets. But in the intermediate period between being given the qualifying offer on Nov. 7 and Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline to accept or reject, Syndergaard experienced radio silence from the only team for which he had ever played in the majors while other clubs began to woo him. No team more than the Angels. Their general manager, Perry Minasian, insisted on a sit-down meeting and flew cross-country to have dinner last Friday night with Syndergaard. During that meal, Minasian put on a full-court press, explaining how the Angels envisioned deploying him, keeping him healthy and improving him. Of course, the money mattered. Ultimately, the sides agreed at $21 million. But that Syndergaard’s camp did not even go back to try to get the richest owner in the sport, Steve Cohen, to match or exceed that before he said yes to the Angels showed how far the right-hander had drifted in a week. He went from thinking about the Mets only to the need to get away to maximize what will become a platform season for Syndergaard to re-enter free agency next offseason.”
Dayn Perry, CBBSports.com: “The Mets had very likely been hoping that Noah Syndergaard would accept the qualifying offer . . . At present, the Mets' rotation is Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco, and, presumably, David Peterson and Tyler Megill. For as otherworldly as deGrom is these days, he remains a substantial injury risk. The same goes for Carrasco, and at the back end Peterson and Megill provide no guarantees that they'll prevent runs at an adequate level. The Mets need help here . . . Marcus Stroman was the rotation linchpin in 2021, as he put up a 3.02 ERA and was the only Mets pitcher to log a qualifying number of innings. For his career, Stroman owns an ERA+ of 116, and since the start of the 2019 season that ERA+ figure is an even more impressive 133. Stroman's increased willingness to pitch inside plus his new splitter raise hopes that he can be of ace quality moving forward. He's what the Mets need, and they should do what it takes to get Stroman back in Queens.”
