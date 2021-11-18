Tipsheet: Pitching prices soar higher as Verlander re-signs in Houston

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The history of players of Verlander's ilk, in this situation, is uncertain. The Astros embraced that uncertainty when they declared their willingness to pay Verlander -- who has pitched in one big league game in the past two seasons and will be 39 on Opening Day -- $50 million for the next two years. Let's start with Verlander, for whom this contract is a coup. But if you buy into the buzz that has surrounded his free agency since his showcase in Florida last week, in which he dazzled representatives all over baseball with his stuff, the deal is not surprising. The Astros might have gone an extra million or two and been one of the few clubs offering the option year, but if Noah Syndergaard is getting $21 million for his first post-injury season, Verlander getting $25 million is rational. This really speaks to the value of the ace-level pitcher, who has shown the ability to throw a high number of innings. The Astros are coming off a postseason in which they fell two wins shy of a championship, an outcome that is fairly remarkable considering how badly they were scrambling to fill innings by the time the World Series wrapped up. It's not a stretch to say that with a healthy Verlander atop that pitching staff, the Astros would have taken those final steps and given Dusty Baker his first managerial championship.”