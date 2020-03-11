Tipsheet: Player rankings reflect Cardinals' lack of star power

You hear lots of complaining in Cardinals Nation, including legitimate concerns about this team’s lack of a star hitter.
And that has been reflected in preseason player rankings by ESPN.com and MLB.com. The team’s top-ranked hitter, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, was 13th in ESPN’s Top 100 in 2019.
This season he is down at No. 64.
MLB.com had Goldschmidt at 16th last season. This season he is down at No. 46.
Shortstop Paul DeJong slid onto the ESPN.com list at No. 92, but he did not make the cut for MLB.com’s list. And that's for Cardinals position players.
Oh, and former Cardinal agitator Tommy Pham made both lists. So there’s that.
The good news is that both outlets have pitcher Jack Flaherty high on their list – No. 22 on ESPN and No. 28 on MLB.com.
Here is what ESPN wrote about Flaherty:
In his age-23 season, Flaherty had a 4.64 ERA at the All-Star break, then broke out with an absurd second half in which he led baseball in ERA (0.91, third best in MLB history), WHIP (0.71), batting average allowed (.142) and HR/9 IP (0.45). For the season, he was the best in baseball at inducing soft contact (23.6%).
Here is what ESPN wrote about Goldschmidt:
In his first year with the Cardinals, Goldschmidt had a career low OPS+ (113) and a slash line of .260/.346/.476, all full-season lows for his career. Was Goldy pressing with his new team? His swing rate of 46.4% was four points higher than his previous career high, set in 2018, and his chase rate also was a career high.
And here is what the World Wide Leader wrote about DeJong:
DeJong has shown significant home run power, with 30 homers last year after averaging 22 over his first two seasons with somewhat limited playing time. His uppercut swing produces a lot of fly balls -- and his average fly ball distance is in the 90th percentile -- but his batting average has dropped every year, from .285 his rookie season in 2017 to .241 in 2018 to .233 last year.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “They have been baseball's biggest bullies, winning at least 100 games the past three years, laughing and dancing their way to glory. It stops now. This is the year the Houston Astros go down in the American League West, succumbing to the noise and intimidation, playing every road game as the most despised team in sports. At least if the Oakland Athletics have anything to say about it . . . The Astros’ charmed life, winning 311 games the past three years, with three division titles, two American League pennants and a World Series championship, may be over as we know it.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander left his spring training start on Sunday early because of a strained lat. On Monday, manager Dusty Baker said that Verlander doesn’t feel the injury is as bad as the strained triceps he suffered in 2015, when he was sidelined for two months, but nonetheless Verlander will be shut down for the time being. The Astros should be concerned about any development that threatens his availability and effectiveness because, for all the talk about how Houston's scandal-riddled winter could cause the team to underperform, the more tangible risk involves the Astros' imbalanced rotation. At first blush, that assertion sounds silly. The Astros rotation is led by Verlander and Zack Greinke, two future Hall of Famers who have defied Father Time with their durability and their production. Verlander has topped the 200-inning threshold in 12 of his last 13 seasons, and has accumulated a 2.45 ERA in 73 starts since joining Houston in late 2017. Greinke has reeled off three 200-inning seasons in a row, and in 2019 set a career-high in strikeout-to-walk ratio. It would be fair to quip that any rotation fronted by those two would look lopsided in some way. Alas, Houston's potential rotation issues extend beyond trivia and accolades. The Astros lost significant depth over the winter: Gerrit Cole, Wade Miley and Collin McHugh each left through free agency, and Aaron Sanchez was non-tendered due to his shoulder injury.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Last season (Shohei) Ohtani hit the ball harder than all but four major leaguers (92.8 mph exit velocity). He runs to first base faster than all but five (4.05 seconds). In ’18 he threw his four-seamer harder than all but three (96.7 mph). Put another way, Ohtani hits the ball harder than Bryce Harper, runs to first faster than Trea Turner and throws harder than Gerrit Cole. After 210 games hitting and 10 pitching he is, statistically, a combination of Trout and Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg at those junctures.”
Zach Kram, The Ringer: “The White Sox committed $151.5 million in free agency this winter, fourth most in the majors. Only the teams that signed the three top free agents—the Yankees with Gerrit Cole, the Nationals with Stephen Strasburg, and the Angels with Anthony Rendon—spent more. Chicago’s prospects are poised to reach the majors, or already here. Proven veterans are joining in support. The White Sox are angling for their first playoff berth in more than a decade, and they’re illustrating why the best path to winning is development plus spending—not just one, not just the other . . . December 2016 represented the loud start of a new chapter for the franchise. In the span of two days, Chicago traded ace Chris Sale, who was signed to a cheap long-term deal, to Boston in return for prized prospects, and leadoff hitter Adam Eaton, also signed to a cheap long-term deal, to Washington in return for yet more prized prospects. The sale continued through the next summer. The White Sox traded José Quintana—who, surprise, was also signed to a cheap long-term deal—to the Cubs in return for—again, surprise—more prized prospects. They traded veterans like Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Anthony Swarzak. And then they sat, and waited, and waited some more for the next generation of competitive White Sox players to arrive in the majors.”
MEGAPHONE
“I don’t think that team has felt uncomfortable for awhile, They’re always in first place, and have been on cruise control. They rode their good pitchers. They could always hit. They had it all. They were doing all of their dances, having fun, and were always getting good press. It’s going to be nice for them to get some boos and kind of feel like it’s them against the world, because that’s kind of how the A’s have felt for awhile. Nobody counted on us. Nobody expected anything from us."
A’s third baseman Matt Chapman, talking to USA Today about the Astros.