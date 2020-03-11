Tipsheet: Player rankings reflect Cards' lack of star power

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander left his spring training start on Sunday early because of a strained lat. On Monday, manager Dusty Baker said that Verlander doesn’t feel the injury is as bad as the strained triceps he suffered in 2015, when he was sidelined for two months, but nonetheless Verlander will be shut down for the time being. The Astros should be concerned about any development that threatens his availability and effectiveness because, for all the talk about how Houston's scandal-riddled winter could cause the team to underperform, the more tangible risk involves the Astros' imbalanced rotation. At first blush, that assertion sounds silly. The Astros rotation is led by Verlander and Zack Greinke, two future Hall of Famers who have defied Father Time with their durability and their production. Verlander has topped the 200-inning threshold in 12 of his last 13 seasons, and has accumulated a 2.45 ERA in 73 starts since joining Houston in late 2017. Greinke has reeled off three 200-inning seasons in a row, and in 2019 set a career-high in strikeout-to-walk ratio. It would be fair to quip that any rotation fronted by those two would look lopsided in some way. Alas, Houston's potential rotation issues extend beyond trivia and accolades. The Astros lost significant depth over the winter: Gerrit Cole, Wade Miley and Collin McHugh each left through free agency, and Aaron Sanchez was non-tendered due to his shoulder injury.”