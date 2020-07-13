Tipsheet: Players feeling uneasy about MLB's testing woes

Emma Baccellieri , SI.com : “As MLB players took the field this week for the first time in months—gradually adapting to major league life in a pandemic—the most important place in baseball sat hundreds of miles away from any of their stadiums. The Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in South Jordan, Utah, is responsible for running all of the league's tests for COVID-19. And the initial impression of MLB's system was less than encouraging. Results were late. Test collectors reportedly failed to come to some stadiums. Some tests were lost or seemed questionably accurate. Five teams were forced to cancel workouts as they waited to hear the status of samples sent to the lab two or three days previously. There was vocal frustration from players, managers and front-office executives. In a Monday statement, MLB said that the July 4 weekend had been responsible for ‘unfortunate’ delays and assured that there would not be a recurrence. But the holiday was not a satisfying answer for why the Giants had to call off their team workout to wait for results on Tuesday, or why Alex Bregman had to miss practice because of a delayed test on Wednesday. It left people around the game questioning: Is this a major league testing protocol?”

Dave Sheinin, Washington Post: “The idea at first sounded logical, practical, even inspired: To launch a 2020 season in the midst of a pandemic, Major League Baseball would convert a Utah lab it normally uses for anti-doping testing into a testing lab for the novel coronavirus. The benefits: an established relationship and the assurance that MLB would not be diverting critical resources from the general public. But a little more than a week into summer camp training, as baseball careens toward Opening Day scheduled for July 23, MLB’s testing process has been beset by problems, threatening to undermine the players’ confidence in the safety of competing under these trying circumstances. Test results, which MLB had hoped to turn around in 24 hours, have in some cases taken more than 72 hours to arrive, forcing multiple teams to cancel workouts. There were reports of at least one false positive and one test being lost, in both cases sidelining a player as the situation was sorted out. And the Utah lab . . . subcontracted two weeks ago with a second lab at Rutgers University, with MLB’s blessing, to speed up and streamline the process, according to a person familiar with the testing program. While most of the problems have stemmed from the collection and logistical part of the process, exacerbated by closures over Independence Day weekend, the overall effect has been to place MLB in damage-control mode over its testing process — a daunting development as the sport seeks to guide as many as 1,800 players and hundreds of additional staffers through a three-week training camp, a 60-game regular season and a full postseason.”