Tipsheet: Players feeling uneasy about MLB's testing woes

As the U.S. fails to contain the coronavirus, MLB is struggling to execute its critical testing program for players, coaches and managers.
One problem after another arose during baseball’s first week back on the field. Getting timely and accurate test results proved difficult.
Players who returned to work under difficult conditions are none too pleased with this confusion.
“If we really want this to succeed, we’re going to have to figure this out,” Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant said on a video conference with reporters, echoing a sentiment others have expressed. “I wanted to play this year because I felt that it would be safe and I would be comfortable. But, honestly, I don’t really feel that way.”
USA Today noted a chorus of concerns from players across baseball last week:
• Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley: “All the players are kind of saying the same thing. We need clarity. And once we get clarity, I think we’ll feel better about this . . . Some of the same stuff we’re dealing with right now, players missing practices, coaches missing practices, having whole days cancelled, it’s tough. We’ve got to make sure we iron out all these kinks fast because the season is coming quick.”
• New York Mets pitcher Michael Wacha: “It seems like every day we’ve seen something we’ve never seen. It’s definitely been a wild time.”
• Oakland A’s reliever Jake Diekman: “If they don’t get the testing figured out, then this whole thing will get shut down. During the season there’s no way we can go 72 hours or longer without knowing our result. There’s just no way. … There’s a little part in everyone’s mind that thinks this whole thing is going to get shut down. I think everyone has a little bit of fear.”
• Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon: “At this time, we have to be selfless because we don’t know what everybody’s situation is. We have to be aware of one another. We can’t be selfish. Go out to dinner. Go out after the game to have a drink and wind back down. ... It’s a unique situation. We have to realize that we’re playing for each other, not necessarily ourselves. Now, more than ever, because of what’s going on.”
Here is what folks are writing about all of that:
Dan Shaughnessy, Boston Globe: “So where is this going? Every day another bucket of cold water is tossed on our heads. A person who works for the Astros believes he or she was ‘potentially’ exposed to a positive individual so everything shuts down. What we once thought of as virtually nothing is now enough to stop everything. The Red Sox are scheduled to open their season on Friday, July 24, against the Orioles at Fenway. That’s less than two weeks from now. Meanwhile, the coronavirus is raging through the South and the West, and a seemingly harmless workout at Minute Maid Park is canceled because a staff member was ‘potentially’ exposed to a COVID-19-positive person. Do a lot of you really think this is going to work?”
Emma Baccellieri, SI.com: “As MLB players took the field this week for the first time in months—gradually adapting to major league life in a pandemic—the most important place in baseball sat hundreds of miles away from any of their stadiums. The Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in South Jordan, Utah, is responsible for running all of the league's tests for COVID-19. And the initial impression of MLB's system was less than encouraging. Results were late. Test collectors reportedly failed to come to some stadiums. Some tests were lost or seemed questionably accurate. Five teams were forced to cancel workouts as they waited to hear the status of samples sent to the lab two or three days previously. There was vocal frustration from players, managers and front-office executives. In a Monday statement, MLB said that the July 4 weekend had been responsible for ‘unfortunate’ delays and assured that there would not be a recurrence. But the holiday was not a satisfying answer for why the Giants had to call off their team workout to wait for results on Tuesday, or why Alex Bregman had to miss practice because of a delayed test on Wednesday. It left people around the game questioning: Is this a major league testing protocol?”
Dave Sheinin, Washington Post: “The idea at first sounded logical, practical, even inspired: To launch a 2020 season in the midst of a pandemic, Major League Baseball would convert a Utah lab it normally uses for anti-doping testing into a testing lab for the novel coronavirus. The benefits: an established relationship and the assurance that MLB would not be diverting critical resources from the general public. But a little more than a week into summer camp training, as baseball careens toward Opening Day scheduled for July 23, MLB’s testing process has been beset by problems, threatening to undermine the players’ confidence in the safety of competing under these trying circumstances. Test results, which MLB had hoped to turn around in 24 hours, have in some cases taken more than 72 hours to arrive, forcing multiple teams to cancel workouts. There were reports of at least one false positive and one test being lost, in both cases sidelining a player as the situation was sorted out. And the Utah lab . . . subcontracted two weeks ago with a second lab at Rutgers University, with MLB’s blessing, to speed up and streamline the process, according to a person familiar with the testing program. While most of the problems have stemmed from the collection and logistical part of the process, exacerbated by closures over Independence Day weekend, the overall effect has been to place MLB in damage-control mode over its testing process — a daunting development as the sport seeks to guide as many as 1,800 players and hundreds of additional staffers through a three-week training camp, a 60-game regular season and a full postseason.”
Buster Olney, ESPN: “There is a beachhead of hope and a mountain of uncertainty among teams these days as they attempt to play baseball amid the surge of coronavirus infections around the country. After the sport's first waves of testing results, just about everybody in the game has no more than one degree of separation from COVID-19 as players and staffers are sidelined, with some having contracted the virus after joining their teams for the second training camp. Some teams and players have been able to maintain full focus on baseball, but as the Nationals' Sean Doolittle explained the other day, being in baseball is emotionally exhausting right now -- and that's largely because of the unknowns. Unknowns, about the efficiency of the health and safety protocol, about the available volume of testing, about whether all teammates will diligently do everything possible to protect their peers. In the face of such anxiety, it would behoove the leaders in the sport, commissioner Rob Manfred and union chief Tony Clark, to hold regular briefings for reporters. Every day, or every other day, they should provide the needed facts, address some of the challenges of the moment, and provide a fuller context of the difficulty of what baseball is trying to execute.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Forget about looking at the daily trainer’s report to see how everyone’s feeling. You’ve got to examine the medical list to see who’s even available to work out, checking to see the latest positive coronavirus test results and wondering how long it will take before they can be back. The players meanwhile are being asked to play a game in the middle of a pandemic, watching teammates get sick, others opting out, and wrestling with the daily question of whether it’s safe to play with the rising number of positive tests throughout the country.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “Giants star catcher Buster Posey and young White Sox fireballer Michael Kopech both decided not to play this season. That made 12 players who made that choice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Expect that number to continue rising — and that it will not stop even after the regular season begins July 23 (if the regular season begins July 23). Agents and team executives spoken to anticipate a decision-making tactic akin to when a college football player now sits out a bowl game because the risks of injury prior to the NFL draft outweigh the reward. In the case of baseball, there is an expectation that wavering players might decide against continuing to play should they reach certain service-time thresholds. Why take on additional risks if certain rewards are achieved along the way?”
“There’s so many ways that our mood is influenced before we ever get here and then you have to come here and be a Major League Baseball player and try to park it all. …You’re constantly trying to monitor everybody every day because the news is very impactful and it’s confusing. It’s all about feel right now.”
• Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon, according to USA Today:
