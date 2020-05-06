Tipsheet: Playing games in empty ballparks would be weird

Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “The next best thing to navigating your own pandemic, creating your own protocols, weighing your own needs against those of the people you could be putting in danger and inching back out into an uneasy world is, basically, to have someone else do it first. And to take notes. In terms of curve flattening and people testing, South Korea is at least weeks and more likely months ahead of the United States, according to many analysts. The KBO will play its games in empty stadiums, as does the five-team, Taiwan-based Chinese Professional Baseball League, which started its season four weeks ago. Among the KBO protocols, many of which mirror the CPBL’s: players and staff will enter and exit facilities through one door, where their temperatures will be taken; all personnel not in baseball uniforms are required to wear masks and gloves; a player who shows symptoms will be quarantined and the stadium where he last played will be closed; a positive test would lead to contact tracing, more quarantines if necessary and a possible league-wide shutdown for three weeks or longer; no spitting; no high-fives. Its season delayed six weeks because of the coronavirus, the KBO will operate on the narrowest of edges, balanced between the entertainment it provides for a wrung-out nation and the risk potential — for the league and beyond — of too many people in too small a space.