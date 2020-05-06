Tipsheet: Playing games in empty ballparks would be weird

So what’s it like to play baseball games in an empty stadium? Ask the pros currently playing in Taiwan, where the regular season is underway.
"It's very quiet," former big league pitcher Josh Roenicke told ESPN.com. "You hear everything. You hear chatter from the other team. You hear your own teammates dropping F-bombs when they mess up. You hear coaches talking from the dugout."
Actually, all of the seats aren’t empty in Taiwan. Some of them have mannequins sitting in fan poses. And ESPN noted that some fans $5,500 Taiwan dollars (about $185 US) to affix photos of their faces to cardboard placards in the stands.
Presumably MLB teams are taking notes on this because they will desperately need new revenue streams to replace the money lost at the gate.
An empty stadium creates a surreal atmosphere for a regular season game. The Baltimore Orioles staged a game in the vacant Camden Yards on April 29, 2015.
Fans were kept out due to safety concerns amid social unrest in the city.
"It was the strangest thing,'' former Oriole Caleb Joseph told ESPN."I was catching a major league game, and I could hear the announcements being made in the press box. I had never been able to hear that before. One of the announcements was some interesting fact, and I'm thinking, 'That's so cool. I didn't know that.'''
While managing the Orioles, Buck Showalter could hear the play-by-play and color commentary.
"I could hear every word said by Gary Thorne and Jim Palmer,” he told ESPN. “That was weird. There was no walk-up music. Guys just walked to the plate and hit. I think the game lasted like 2:05.
“But you had to be careful what you said to the guy in the on-deck circle, or to the guys on the bench, because everyone could hear it. You really had to be careful around the umpires because they could hear everything. It was so quiet, we didn't even need the bullpen phone. I just yelled, 'Hey, better get (Zack) Britton up!'''
Playing baseball in such an emotion vacuum could get old in a hurry. Showalter believes players must feed off the energy of fans.
"You need that emotional flicker, so to speak, that makes you realize why you do all these things, especially in baseball, where you play 162 games, seven days a week,” he told ESPN Radio. “That's what I have trouble getting across to football coaches and even basketball coaches. We play every day. We need that emotion."
Here is what folks have been writing about this:
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Just look at the opportunities starting in early May: Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Colorado and Minnesota are among the states slated to have stay-at-home restrictions lifted. That means more than a quarter of MLB teams could theoretically host games without fans right now. Which isn't going to happen, of course, but it illustrates how quickly the landscape can change -- and how waiting, frustrating though it may be, could allow for the widest array of routes. MLB can learn, too, from the paths of others -- in its sport, the Korean Baseball Organization and Chinese Professional Baseball League, and in its echelon of sport, the English Premier League, Serie A and La Liga. The KBO is set to return May 5 -- about five weeks after its scheduled opening day -- and the CPBL is up and going. The world's top soccer leagues hope to return in June and have considered a quarantine plan similar to MLB's, albeit with far fewer people. Serie A, according to a report, even seems to have a reasonable solution to the legitimate concern that any tests used on soccer players won't be available for health care workers and the sick: donate five test kits for every one used by the league.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “The next best thing to navigating your own pandemic, creating your own protocols, weighing your own needs against those of the people you could be putting in danger and inching back out into an uneasy world is, basically, to have someone else do it first. And to take notes. In terms of curve flattening and people testing, South Korea is at least weeks and more likely months ahead of the United States, according to many analysts. The KBO will play its games in empty stadiums, as does the five-team, Taiwan-based Chinese Professional Baseball League, which started its season four weeks ago. Among the KBO protocols, many of which mirror the CPBL’s: players and staff will enter and exit facilities through one door, where their temperatures will be taken; all personnel not in baseball uniforms are required to wear masks and gloves; a player who shows symptoms will be quarantined and the stadium where he last played will be closed; a positive test would lead to contact tracing, more quarantines if necessary and a possible league-wide shutdown for three weeks or longer; no spitting; no high-fives. Its season delayed six weeks because of the coronavirus, the KBO will operate on the narrowest of edges, balanced between the entertainment it provides for a wrung-out nation and the risk potential — for the league and beyond — of too many people in too small a space.
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “MLB and union officials have yet to engage in formal discussions about the financial ramifications of playing without fans, with three owners telling USA Today Sports three weeks ago three owners that they would refuse to play unless the players were willing to take a pay cut. Four other team officials insist they would require financial relief from the players. Yet, there is now optimism among executives that they could settle their differences in negotiations on a sliding scale depending on the loss of revenue from gate receipts, parking and concessions. Teams also would have to revise their revenue-sharing plan. The most encouraging signs, the officials said, is that testing is becoming more available, more states are re-opening, and more politicians such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot saying teams could play in their own ballparks this summer. MLB teams likely will still return to their own spring-training facilities in Arizona and Florida when they resume workouts. Players are expected to be given a week to return to spring training sites, and have 18 to 21 days before the start of the season. Veteran agent Scott Boras proposed that players report to spring training in May, beginning with the pitchers and catchers. Players would be isolated from the population for three to four weeks, grouping them according to whether they ever tested positive with no symptoms, were hospitalized, have recovered with antibodies or tested negative.”
MEGAPHONE
"You know how during early batting practice, with no one in the park, you can hear where the ball lands? I love that sound. That's what it was like that day.''
Showalter, on playing in an empty stadium.
