Tipsheet: Playoff-bound Brewers ride momentum into series at Busch

Mike Vaccaro, New York Post: “Maybe it’s better this way. Maybe it’s best to get this up-close look at what varsity baseball looks like so the Mets have a clear and unambiguous picture of just how far they need to go before they get to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the very best teams in baseball. The Dodgers provided the lesson this weekend, figuring out ways to win a couple of extra-inning games and then delivering the jaw-breaker Sunday night, a game that ended 14-4 but was over within about five minutes of Carlos Carrasco jogging out to the mound. The Giants are up next. That tutorial figures to be even less pleasant. And after that there’s seven more against L.A. and San Francisco. Yes. End the folly now. The Mets have been propped up for months by the sketchy neighborhood in which they reside, an NL East in which everyone is flawed and so everyone believed they had a shot at the trophy. But even that mirage is evaporating now that the Braves are 10-2 for their last 12, with a lot softer schedule awaiting them. How bad was Sunday night? It was this bad: the Dodgers kicked the ball around like the ’62 Mets for a good chunk of the night and still had plenty to pulverize the ’21 Mets, who fell behind early and then fell into the familiar rut of one noncompetitive at-bat after another, complemented by a parade of one uninspiring relief pitcher after another.”