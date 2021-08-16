Tipsheet: Playoff-bound Brewers ride momentum into series at Busch

The Cardinals are feeling new life after their 6-0 road swing through Pittsburgh and Kansas City.
They took full advantage of two terrible teams in full tank-and-rebuild mode. They climbed five games over .500, a place they have not visited since June 3.
But now the Cardinals must face the streaking Brewers, who come to town after sweeping the stripped-down Chicago Cubs in four games and then winning two of three games against the hapless Pirates.
After a suffering brief lull earlier this month -- when they went 4-4 in an eight-game span -- the Brewers have hit stride again.
They won 2-1 Sunday with Eric Lauer pitching four innings during his return from COVID-19, then five relievers handling an inning each.
“I think they’re probably the best team in the league that nobody’s really talking about,” Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings said. “They have three of the best starters in the league, and their fourth, fifth and sixth starters are really good, too. It’s really no drop-off with [Adrian] Houser and Lauer and those guys.
“I mean, they’ve got five guys on the bench every night that are really good baseball players. They’re a very complete team and one that’s going to be hard to beat in the playoffs.”
The Cardinals trail the Brewers by 10 games in the National League Central, but they have 13 more games against them this season.
The Brewers understand that math, so the should be locked in at Busch Stadium with top starting pitchers Corbin Burns, Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff lined up to face the Cardinals.
They could dash what little hope the Cardinals have of climbing back into the divisional race.
“Any team that's not in first in the division is going to be looking to play that first-place team to get some games back,” Lauer said. “That's kind of where they're at, and we're trying to make sure teams don't catch up.”
The Brewers welcomed the off-day Monday after giving their bullpen a vigorous test Sunday.
“The tough part for those guys today was that they all pitched their inning with a one-run lead, so there was very little margin for error,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “And that makes their innings different.
“Our offense has been pretty stout lately and pretty consistent and putting up runs every game. Had a slow day today, but you have to win games in different ways.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Mike Vaccaro, New York Post: “Maybe it’s better this way. Maybe it’s best to get this up-close look at what varsity baseball looks like so the Mets have a clear and unambiguous picture of just how far they need to go before they get to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the very best teams in baseball. The Dodgers provided the lesson this weekend, figuring out ways to win a couple of extra-inning games and then delivering the jaw-breaker Sunday night, a game that ended 14-4 but was over within about five minutes of Carlos Carrasco jogging out to the mound. The Giants are up next. That tutorial figures to be even less pleasant. And after that there’s seven more against L.A. and San Francisco. Yes. End the folly now. The Mets have been propped up for months by the sketchy neighborhood in which they reside, an NL East in which everyone is flawed and so everyone believed they had a shot at the trophy. But even that mirage is evaporating now that the Braves are 10-2 for their last 12, with a lot softer schedule awaiting them. How bad was Sunday night? It was this bad: the Dodgers kicked the ball around like the ’62 Mets for a good chunk of the night and still had plenty to pulverize the ’21 Mets, who fell behind early and then fell into the familiar rut of one noncompetitive at-bat after another, complemented by a parade of one uninspiring relief pitcher after another.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “Here come the Yankees? The season can probably be separated into two categories for the Yanks, with a 70-30 split: It’s been frustrating around 70 percent of the time, and the other 30 has been . . . less frustrating? But things are looking up for the Bronx Bombers, and as we know, as long as a team can somewhat stay afloat through the first four months of the season, anything can happen in the last two. And it sure looks like the Yankees are trending upward. They’re 14-5 in their past 19 games, and they haven’t lost a series since losing three of four to the Red Sox July 22-25. That’s not to say everything is rosy. There have been few easy wins. They’ve blown the lead in the eighth inning or later 18 times this year, the most in MLB. There are issues in the bullpen, starting with Zack Britton, who has a 6.94 ERA with 11 walks in 14 games since he returned from the IL. But the Yankees have managed to creep up in both races -- in the AL East, where they’re in third place, 5 1/2 games behind the Rays, and the Wild Card, where they’re 2 1/2 behind the Red Sox for the second spot.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The struggling San Diego Padres welcomed back superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. to the roster and lineup on Sunday against the Diamondbacks (SD 8, ARI 2). He didn't take long to make an impact. Tatis doubled his first time up Sunday, then went deep in his next two at-bats. He added a two-run single later in the day to wrap up a 4-for-5 afternoon. Tatis drove in four runs and scored three in his return to the lineup. The 22-year-old Tatis is now batting .300/.379/.675 with 33 homers (second only to Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the majors), 21 doubles and 23 stolen bases in 88 games this season. Also of note is that Tatis, who had been sidelined since July 30 with ongoing left shoulder issues, played the outfield for the first time in his MLB career. Tatis had spent his entire MLB career to date at shortstop, but he manned right field in manager Jayce Tingler's lineup against the Diamondbacks . . . The move to the outfield isn't a surprise, as Tatis during his recovery process had regularly been shagging flies in the outfield, and although it's Tatis' non-throwing shoulder that's of concern, there's some organizational hope that a move to the outfield will help him stay healthy. Already, Tatis has been on the IL five times across parts of three big-league seasons.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The next collective bargaining agreement needs to be negotiated in the winter ahead, and it's possible the financial structure will look very different than it is now. But under the current rules, the Angels are in a difficult position to pay [Shohei] Ohtani and field the sort of well-rounded competitive team they have been trying to build since Trout broke into the big leagues. [Mike] Trout, who just turned 30, is set to make $37.12 million annually for each of the next nine seasons. [Anthony] Rendon, 31, will make $36.6 million next season, and then $38.6 million in each of the four years that follow. Trout's deal was designed to allow him to finish his career with the Angels, perhaps as the greatest player of all time. He's not going anywhere. And if you're thinking the Angels could move Rendon and his salary to another team, well, forget it. He has a full no-trade clause and friends say he is happy with the Angels. What that means is that the Angels are obligated to pay those two players about $75 million through the 2026 season -- and Ohtani may well be the most expensive of all. Signing Ohtani to a multiyear deal might mean owing something in the range of $120 million to $130 million to just three players.”
Ryan Young, Yahoo! Sports: “[Tyler] Gilbert’s no-no is the eighth no-hitter of the season, and the first since the Cubs’ combined no-hitter in June. That breaks MLB's modern single-season record matches the all-time record that was set in 1884, the first year that overhand pitching was allowed. A rash of no-hitters early in the season put this record in jeopardy before the calendar flipped to July, but the pace has slowed down in the summer months, perhaps in conjunction with MLB's crackdown on sticky substances. The record-tying seventh no-hitter came on June 24 when Zach Davies and the since-disassembled Chicago Cubs bullpen blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Another no-hitter by fellow Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner technically doesn’t count in the record books because it was a seven-inning game.) The overall league batting average is, as you might expect, historically low. At .242 entering Saturday’s action, it would be the lowest league-wide average since 1968 and fourth-lowest since 1900.”
MEGAPHONE
“This is kind of what we’ve been searching for all season. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. I know that’s a little cliché, but it’s the truth. If we can get hot and get rolling and get everyone clicking, we can put ourselves in a good spot.”
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley, on his team winning 10 of 12 games to take the National League East lead.