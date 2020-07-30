Tipsheet: Porter Jr. receives blowback for pandemic conspiracy views

The last time Mizzou basketball short-timer Michael Porter Jr. got in trouble with Snapchat, he inadvertently shared the cellphone number of NBA commissioner Adam Silver with the world.
This time around his question-and-answer session with fans earned him national media attention, a discussion with Denver Nuggets management and a rebuke from Snapchat itself.
To sum up, Porter:
- Believes the coronavirus pandemic is overblown, even as the U.S. death toll is spiking again.
- Concedes the virus is real, but believes there is an “agenda” to use the pandemic to control the masses.
- Is not looking forward to getting the COVID-19 vaccine or any other vaccine because he does not believe in them.
These remarks made headlines, so the team had to have a chat with MPJ.
"I know that Tim Connelly, our front office, has talked to Michael about his comments long before I realized what was said," Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters. "So it has been [discussed with] him; he understands the situation.”
In the grand scheme of things, Porter’s remarks aren’t as disruptive as, say, Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams' decision to hang out at the Magic City strip joint in Atlanta during an excused absence from the NBA’s Orlando bubble.
Williams claimed he was just there to get his favorite chicken wings. Getting carry-out from Hooters would have been a safer call, but, hey, you live and learn.
That misstep earned Williams a 10-day quarantine.
MPJ earned a reprimand from Snapchat – he was placed in “time out” for a violation of the social media service’s community guidelines – but the Nuggets were willing to turn the page.
"If somebody has a strong belief on something, they have the platform and freedom to use that,” Malone said. “We will just try to educate guys so that they understand the impact of what they may be saying."
And . . .
"Obviously, I'm not the thought police. I'm not going to tell any of our players what they can and can't say. All I would say is just be sensitive to the current situation in our country and throughout the world in regards to coronavirus.”
Here is what folks were writing about MPJ:
Jared Schwartz, New York Post: “Despite a few hiccups, the NBA has so far done an admirable job of keeping the coronavirus out of its Orlando bubble. Conspiracy theories, however, have seemingly penetrated Disney World. Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., on a Snapchat Q and A Tuesday night, told fans he thinks the coronavirus pandemic is being used for control . . . There is no evidence to substantiate his claims. Porter’s teammate, Nikoja Jokic, was one of the NBA players who tested positive for the virus before entering the bubble."
Ryan Young, Yahoo! Sports: “There are still plenty of unknowns surrounding the coronavirus — a deadly virus that has raged across the world over the past several months and forced the league into a bubble at Walt Disney World. There were more than 4.3 million confirmed cases and nearly 150,000 deaths attributed to it in the United States alone as of Tuesday night, according to The New York Times, and a vaccine still isn’t expected to be available for quite some time. Claiming the coronavirus was created for worldwide ‘population control,’ however, is a conspiracy theory without any footing whatsoever.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Michael Porter Jr.’s misadventure on Snapchat Tuesday, in which the Denver Nuggets forward revealed himself to be both an anti-vaxxer and remarkably ignorant conspiracy theorist, is no laughing matter. In dismissing a pandemic that has already killed over 150,000 Americans as ‘overblown’ and ‘being used for population control,’ the 22-year old voiced not only a stunning lack of concern about a health crisis that has touched everyone in some way but also highlighted an information and media literacy problem that has genuinely hurt the country’s ability to solve the problem. It should also be a warning for sports leagues trying to return under these difficult conditions: There are COVID-19 truthers in your midst, and their skepticism about the seriousness of the virus might pose the biggest risk of all to their success. Safely ensconced in the NBA bubble, it’s less likely that Porter’s conspiracy nonsense can do any real damage other than to the image of the league. But if sports are a reflection of society, it’s a virtual guarantee that as you extrapolate through non-bubbled leagues like MLB, the NFL and college football, there are probably at least one or two people in every locker room who aren’t going to comply with mask-wearing or social distancing when they’re off the clock because they simply don’t believe this is a big deal.”
Jasmyn Wimbish, CBSSports.com: “While the Nuggets aren't going to reprimand Porter, it isn't exactly ideal for him to be saying that COVID-19 is ‘overblown’ while the league has gone to great lengths to ensure players' safety to finish out the remainder of the season inside a bubble to keep the virus out. It also contradicts the message that the league and many teams have been sending in trying to encourage people to wear masks and practice social distancing.”
Dan Feldman, NBCSports.com: “This is a completely reasonable response by the Nuggets. More than ever, NBA players are encouraged to speak out. That’s great. Like everyone, NBA players deserve freedom of expression. But it won’t always lead to ‘approved’ messages – nor should it. When players say something disagreeable… disagree with them! And for those positioned to do so, educate players when they’re wrong or misguided. There’s plenty of opportunities with what Porter said. I don’t think Porter meant ‘population control’ in the standard sense of the term (limiting the number of a population). That’d be quite dark. I believe he meant, with coronavirus existing, it’s being used as an excuse to control what people do. But know what actually puts massive restrictions of how people live? Not masks. Coronavirus itself. Masks allow people to regain some freedom amid this pandemic. That’d work better if more people took coronavirus more seriously. Though there are naturally both people who take coronavirus too seriously and people who don’t take it seriously enough, Porter is railing against the smaller side.”
MEGAPHONE
"Michael Porter and any other player on our roster, they're entitled to their opinions and ability to have free speech, and I will respect that as long as it doesn't become a distraction. What Michael stated, being around our players this morning at breakfast and practice, has not become a distraction at all."
Malone, on Porter’s Snapchat hoo-ha.
