Tipsheet: Porter Jr. receives blowback for pandemic conspiracy views

Ryan Young , Yahoo! Sports: “There are still plenty of unknowns surrounding the coronavirus — a deadly virus that has raged across the world over the past several months and forced the league into a bubble at Walt Disney World. There were more than 4.3 million confirmed cases and nearly 150,000 deaths attributed to it in the United States alone as of Tuesday night, according to The New York Times, and a vaccine still isn’t expected to be available for quite some time. Claiming the coronavirus was created for worldwide ‘population control,’ however, is a conspiracy theory without any footing whatsoever.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Michael Porter Jr.’s misadventure on Snapchat Tuesday, in which the Denver Nuggets forward revealed himself to be both an anti-vaxxer and remarkably ignorant conspiracy theorist, is no laughing matter. In dismissing a pandemic that has already killed over 150,000 Americans as ‘overblown’ and ‘being used for population control,’ the 22-year old voiced not only a stunning lack of concern about a health crisis that has touched everyone in some way but also highlighted an information and media literacy problem that has genuinely hurt the country’s ability to solve the problem. It should also be a warning for sports leagues trying to return under these difficult conditions: There are COVID-19 truthers in your midst, and their skepticism about the seriousness of the virus might pose the biggest risk of all to their success. Safely ensconced in the NBA bubble, it’s less likely that Porter’s conspiracy nonsense can do any real damage other than to the image of the league. But if sports are a reflection of society, it’s a virtual guarantee that as you extrapolate through non-bubbled leagues like MLB, the NFL and college football, there are probably at least one or two people in every locker room who aren’t going to comply with mask-wearing or social distancing when they’re off the clock because they simply don’t believe this is a big deal.”