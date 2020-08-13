Tipsheet: Postponed Cardinals series gives Pirates break from their suffering

The COVID-19 Cardinals gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a much-needed break this week.
Their postponed series allowed the Pirates to step away from their constant losing — they are 3-13 this season — and avoid further injuries.
For instance, they used the break to shut down starting pitcher Joe Musgrove due to nagging ailments. His move to the 10-day IL was softened by the unscheduled off-days.
“He has an ankle issue that he’s been battling. He’s also been battling some triceps stuff,” manager Derek Shelton said. “We just thought with where we were at, just making sure that he was fine, that we were going to give him the 10 days.”
Musgrove joined an injury list that is quite extensive. Here are all the pitchers missing in action:
- Starter Jameson Taillon (Tommy John surgery).
- Starter Chris Archer (neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome surgery).
- Reliever Keone Kela (COVID-19 infection).
- Starter Mitch Keller (left oblique strain).
- Reliever Nick Burdi (right elbow injury).
- Reliever Michael Feliz (right forearm/elbow strain).
- Reliever Kyle Crick (right shoulder/lat muscle strain).
- Reliever Clay Holmes (right forearm strain).
Kela is set to return after building up his arm strength, but the others are gone for either the remaining season or multiple weeks.
“Organizationally, it’s challenging for us,” Shelton said. “That’s why the guys coming from (the alternate training site in) Altoona are extremely important and the work those guys, the group in player development down there, are doing. Obviously we didn’t know coming in to this year what it was going to be like. No one is going to feel sorry for you, so we just have to continue to execute, to get better, to continue to teach and get guys out there.”
Out-of-work pitchers should definitely give the Pirates a call.
“It’s very apparent that with pitching depth being thinned out because of the number of guys that we’ve had injured,” Shelton said, “if there are people out there we think can help us and give us innings, then we’re going to make acquisitions.”
Pirates hurler Trevor Williams insists the surviving pitchers haven’t become dispirited.
“I wish you guys could be in our clubhouse to see how much we have each other's backs and how we're attacking this adversity,” he told reporters. “This is something that we can easily just kind of put our heads down and put our tails on the sand and say, ‘Woe is me.’ I can tell you guys confidently that we're all in this for each other. We know that ‘next man up’ is a tremendous opportunity for that player and guys are going to make the most of it.”
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Imagine tournament-style, weather-friendly venues, as in the World Baseball Classic, for the LCS and World Series, such as Anaheim and San Diego, or Texas and Houston. Or imagine a World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees with no games at Dodger Stadium or Yankee Stadium, but all games in one, neutral park–in effect, a postseason ‘bubble.’ A high-ranking MLB source confirmed such a plan is in discussion, including using two venues nearby that also give protection against weather, such as Southern California ballparks or the two ballparks in Texas, but no decisions have been made. The World Series is scheduled to wrap in the last week of October. In the Fog of Covid, that is many miles and many improvisations away.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Three weeks in, the season is most notable for the Cardinals having played five games. That and how much underwear the Blue Jays have had to turn inside out and rewear. In October, which will start with 16 teams, there can be no pauses, no significant postponements, no substantial outbreaks. The hockey and basketball bubbles are working. While a regular season baseball bubble was both unwieldy and unpopular, a month-long postseason limited to Southern California or Chicago or, perhaps, New York would soften the risks. No plane flights. Tighter protocols. Fewer variables. MLB is working on the sketches. Folks there call them contingency plans, because you never know, but they kind of know. Those who would have to endure October — general managers, for one — believe a bubble is inevitable and the only chance to put a champion at the end of 2020. They haven’t seen the last poor choice. They haven’t seen the last bit of bad luck. That’s what the real world looks like. So they’ll have to try to build their own.”
Ben Carsley, Baseball Prospectus: “To watch a Red Sox game in 2020 is to watch a marionette show where both the puppets and the puppeteers are comatose. There is no joy coming from the cherubic face of Rafael Devers, no swagger from the quietly confident Xander Bogaerts. J.D. Martinez looks bored. Andrew Benintendi’s hair has lost some of its luster. Martín Pérez is the No. 2 starter. Save for the occasional Alex Verdugo outburst — positive or otherwise — the Red Sox are not offering their fans any reasons to tune in this year. But the cure for beleaguered Boston fans is simple: just tape some paper over the ‘ox’ on your shirseys, because you will enjoy rooting for the Reds. Red Sox fans are used to watching a team that is actively trying to win ball games, and the 2020 Cincinnati Reds clear that incredibly low bar. They have been gunning for this to be Their Year since the 2018 trade deadline, and they feature a deep and (mostly) likeable team. The Reds can mash thanks to their offseason spent acquiring every free-agent slugger with a pulse. They have a competent pitching staff for the first time in what feels like a decade. They’re a fun underdog to root for against the Cubs.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Those who believe MLB didn’t punish the Astros severely enough can certainly find reason for schadenfreude in Houston’s slow start, and from a pure storytelling standpoint, metaphors this obvious don’t come around very often. But it’d be facile, and inaccurate, to blame this 7-9 start on the scandal’s fallout, and there are three reasons for this. First, if we’re operating under the assumption that the 2020 Astros are playing on the level for the first time since 2016, it’s too early in the season to tell what impact, if any, the lack of signal intelligence has had on their hitters. That’s particularly true in a year when offense is down across the league—we don’t have enough information yet to make a true year-to-year comparison. Second, the Astros’ offense isn’t the problem. Despite injuries to Aledmys Díaz and George Springer, the mysterious absence of 2019 Rookie of the Year Yordan Álvarez, and an absolute bear of a slump from José Altuve, the Astros have scored 82 runs through 16 games. That figure ties them for first in the American League. Maybe we don’t know for sure that the Astros aren’t suffering some kind of offensive hangover from the scandal, but we certainly don’t know that they are. Finally, without empirical evidence of offensive effect, the only remaining link between the Astros’ underperformance and the sign-stealing scandal is metaphysical, as if the baseball gods are meting out punishment where baseball’s bureaucracy did not. In which case, if you’re living through 2020 in the United States and still believe that wrongdoing is met with immediate, tangible karmic retribution, I’d like to talk to you about buying a bridge.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Cleveland is averaging 3.33 runs per game, second fewest in baseball, and it has scored no more than two runs in 11 of its 18 games. As good as the pitching is — and it is great — it's awfully hard to win when you struggle to cobble together three runs a night. The offense needs an upgrade and the outfield is the most obvious (and easiest) place to make it.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “While the one or two games every year that go 17 or 18 innings are always fun, I think the idea of a long extra-inning game is actually more exciting than the actual product. If a game goes that long, it's usually because nothing is happening. Indeed, the collective batting average in extra innings last year was .233, the lowest of any inning. The collective slugging percentage was .394, the lowest of any inning. Now we have instant excitement and strategic options with the runner on second base. In fact, this rule is helping keep the sacrifice bunt from complete extinction. There have been just 20 sac bunts all season through Sunday, with six of those coming in extra innings.”
MEGAPHONE
"I have a good team. We have good players. There is nothing to complain about because the talent is there, the character is there. The commitment, the focus, the energy, the work, all those things that seem easy and to bring every day, it's not — especially in the environment we're dealing with now."
• Cubs manager David Ross, after his team racked up another victory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!