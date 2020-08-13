Tipsheet: Postponed Cardinals series gives Pirates break from their suffering

Ben Carsley , Baseball Prospectus: “To watch a Red Sox game in 2020 is to watch a marionette show where both the puppets and the puppeteers are comatose. There is no joy coming from the cherubic face of Rafael Devers , no swagger from the quietly confident Xander Bogaerts . J.D. Martinez looks bored. Andrew Benintendi ’s hair has lost some of its luster. Martín Pérez is the No. 2 starter. Save for the occasional Alex Verdugo outburst — positive or otherwise — the Red Sox are not offering their fans any reasons to tune in this year. But the cure for beleaguered Boston fans is simple: just tape some paper over the ‘ox’ on your shirseys, because you will enjoy rooting for the Reds. Red Sox fans are used to watching a team that is actively trying to win ball games, and the 2020 Cincinnati Reds clear that incredibly low bar. They have been gunning for this to be Their Year since the 2018 trade deadline, and they feature a deep and (mostly) likeable team. The Reds can mash thanks to their offseason spent acquiring every free-agent slugger with a pulse. They have a competent pitching staff for the first time in what feels like a decade. They’re a fun underdog to root for against the Cubs.”

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Those who believe MLB didn’t punish the Astros severely enough can certainly find reason for schadenfreude in Houston’s slow start, and from a pure storytelling standpoint, metaphors this obvious don’t come around very often. But it’d be facile, and inaccurate, to blame this 7-9 start on the scandal’s fallout, and there are three reasons for this. First, if we’re operating under the assumption that the 2020 Astros are playing on the level for the first time since 2016, it’s too early in the season to tell what impact, if any, the lack of signal intelligence has had on their hitters. That’s particularly true in a year when offense is down across the league—we don’t have enough information yet to make a true year-to-year comparison. Second, the Astros’ offense isn’t the problem. Despite injuries to Aledmys Díaz and George Springer, the mysterious absence of 2019 Rookie of the Year Yordan Álvarez, and an absolute bear of a slump from José Altuve, the Astros have scored 82 runs through 16 games. That figure ties them for first in the American League. Maybe we don’t know for sure that the Astros aren’t suffering some kind of offensive hangover from the scandal, but we certainly don’t know that they are. Finally, without empirical evidence of offensive effect, the only remaining link between the Astros’ underperformance and the sign-stealing scandal is metaphysical, as if the baseball gods are meting out punishment where baseball’s bureaucracy did not. In which case, if you’re living through 2020 in the United States and still believe that wrongdoing is met with immediate, tangible karmic retribution, I’d like to talk to you about buying a bridge.”