The Washington Nationals could still do what the Blues did. They could still cap their unlikely run from oblivion to glory by upsetting the Houston Astros and winning a World Series championship.
Ah, but they probably won't. They got within two games of completing a storybook run before suffering a painful reality check.
Everything went their way for two World Series games in Houston. Nothing went their way for three games back in D.C.
When Our Town's Max Scherzer was unable to answer the bell to pitch Game 5 due to neck and back spasms, the party ended for the Nationals.
“I'm as disappointed as I possibly can be not to be able to pitch tonight,” Scherzer told reporters. “It's Game 5 of the World Series. I've pitched through so much (stuff) in my career that would be easy to pitch through at this point. This is literally impossible to do anything with.”
The Nationals had to send out Joe Ross instead and the outcome was predictable. The overdog Astros rolled the Nationals 7-1 to seize firm control with a 3-2 series edge.
“They didn't win for nothing,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “They're really good. They've got a well-balanced lineup. Their pitching is good. Their bullpen gets outs. We knew this coming in. It was pretty even this whole series. They're a game up with two games left. So let's just worry about Tuesday."
D.C. fans who came to the park this weekend hoping to celebrate suffered one gut punch after another instead.
Writing for Yahoo! Sports, Tim Brown summed up the scene thusly:
At Nationals Park, the weather was great. The beer was cold. They’d sung fun songs together. They’d booed umps and Trumps. They’d turned their caps inside out and bucked up when their best pitcher went down hours before his start and then, somewhere on the long shuffle out, perhaps realized they might have seen the last of this edition of the Nationals, of a long summer of inspiring baseball, of potential free agents Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg, of an exceptionally cool ballclub. They waved goodbye. They prayed for a parade. And, as at the end of any long weekend, wondered where the time went.
Martinez did his best to maintain a brave face after Game 5.
"We had our backs against the wall all year long, nobody thought we were going to be here," he said. "We're here playing Game 6 of the World Series. We're going to fight. We're going to finish this thing."
And . . .
"We fought all year long to get here. We played playoff games all year long to get here. But we have a lot in fight in us left. I know we do."
Here is what folks were writing about all of that:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "It isn't the way you want a World Series game to be decided. You want Gerrit Cole, maybe the best pitcher in the game in 2019, battling Max Scherzer, maybe the best pitcher the past several seasons, in an epic duel for the ages. Instead, we got Cole versus Joe Ross in Game 5 after Scherzer had to be scratched because of spasms in his neck and upper right trapezius, and it played out exactly the way you might expect a Gerrit Cole-Joe Ross game to go. Cole was brilliant, and the Houston Astros took full advantage of not having to face Scherzer, jumping on Ross for hard-hit balls throughout his five innings, including a pair of two-run home runs that carried them to a 7-1 victory on Sunday. The Astros are now one win from their second World Series title in three seasons and looking for the potential exclamation point on a dominant three-year run of baseball. The loss capped a disappointing three home games for the Washington Nationals in the first World Series games in the nation's capital since 1933. The fans were loud and enthusiastic but had little to cheer for as the Nats scored three runs in three games. Now the Nationals will have to try to do something that has never been done: win the World Series without winning a game at home. They'll have to win Games 6 and 7 at Minute Maid Park."
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: "The 2019 World Series has truly been a tale of two cities for the Washington Nationals. Nearly everything went their way in Houston as they took the first two games from the mighty Astros on the road. Nearly everything went wrong when they came back to D.C. -- a city hosting its first World Series games since 1933 -- and dropped the next three games. Sunday's 7-1 loss to Houston in Game 5 felt like rock bottom for the Nationals, and they're now on the verge of watching their title dreams completely disappear. The Nationals shocked the world by winning two games in Minute Maid Park. That's no insult to Washington, either. The Astros are world-beaters in that building. Combining the regular season and postseason, the Astros entered the World Series 65-22 at home, which is a .747 clip (a 162-game pace of a 121-41 record). Then the Nationals came home to Washington D.C. and just completely fall apart. Everything worked against Washington, including the news that ace starter Max Scherzer was darn-near paralyzed in the upper back and neck area and obviously couldn't take the ball in Game 5. Not that it really mattered. It's hard to win games without scoring runs. A cursory look at the numbers makes it seem like the Nationals transformed into the Orioles on their flight back to the Beltway."
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: "Gerrit Cole’s 'legacy' as a Houston Astro is a tricky – and probably useless – concept to peg. A free agent after this season, during which he produced a Cy Young-caliber effort, Cole will likely move to greener pastures, giving him just two years in Houston. Yet if Sunday night was it for Cole as an Astro, and the 110th pitch he fired in Game 5 of the World Series is the last he’ll fling on their behalf, know this much: His Houston mission was very much accomplished. Overcoming a shaky Game 1 start that broke a 19-game winning streak that dated to May, Cole seized command of this Fall Classic on the Astros’ behalf, pitching them to within a game of another championship with seven dominant innings . . . They take a 3-2 lead back to Houston, with fellow Cy Young hopeful Justin Verlander battling Stephen Strasburg in Tuesday’s Game 6. Zack Greinke lurks in Game 7, with a possible assist from Cole out of the bullpen. After that? Cole becomes a free agent, and with Verlander and Greinke already set to pull more than $20 million in over each of the next two seasons, the open market will provide Cole a ransom Houston likely cannot match."
Tom Verducci, SI.com: "The last box checked to pristine free agent status, Gerrit Cole walked toward the Houston Astros’ team bus with Justin Verlander, like baseball’s version of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid skipping town with the loot in tow. Cole might not pitch for the Astros again, unless there is a Game 7 and he talks his way into it on two days of rest after throwing 107 pitches in Game 5 Sunday night. Cole, 29, now has something Verlander, 36, doesn’t: a World Series win. How Cole crafted that win should tell you everything you need to know about why he will become the highest paid pitcher in the history of baseball. The sport’s best fastball pitcher won a game by getting just one strikeout with his fastball, something he had done only four times previously in his 70 starts with Houston . . . Cole provided an impressive display of pitching talent and intellect, especially considering the same team hung five runs on him only five days earlier in Game 1, his first loss in 152 days. He gave the Nationals a different, better look . . . A free agent to be, Cole has age on his side. He also has analytics on his side because his curveball (third), four-seam fastball (fourth) and slider (10th) all rank among the top 10 in spin rates. He has body type, mechanics and durability on his side, too, having never endured a major arm injury. Sunday night, in the 249th inning of his season, and on the penultimate pitch of his game and the 3,909th pitch of his year, Cole fired a fastball at 100 miles an hour. He also has preparation, willpower and pitching smarts on his side."
MEGAPHONE
"He reminds me of Tom Seaver, in terms of his thought process and unbelievable talent. I’ve seen a lot of guys with great pitching skills, but they don’t put in the time. This guy hones his craft.”
Astros pitching coach Brent Strom, on Cole.