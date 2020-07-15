Tipsheet: Powerful Braves add Puig while Cardinals mull internal options

The Atlanta Braves lost slugging third baseman Josh Donaldson to free agency, but added Marcell Ozuna on a team-friendly contract for just one season.
They lost reliable outfielder Nick Markakis, who opted out of playing due to the pandemic, but added the colorful Yasiel Puig (pending his physical) midway through their summer camp.
The Braves will be fun to watch at the plate this season. And the Cardinals? Well, we’ll see.
Their lineup looks iffy after losing Ozuna from the cleanup spot, and they did little during their live-streamed intrasquad game Tuesday night to allay fan fears.
Tyler O’Neill lined a couple of singles into left field and Dylan Carlson also had two hits, including a fluke double off second base.
The Cardinals were never going to sign Puig. While he has matured considerably since his early days with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he does not follow the Cardinal Way for handling his business.
He’s a bit goofy. Only the woeful Baltimore Orioles considered signing Puig until the Braves made their move.
The Cardinals remain committed to looking at O’Neill and Lane Thomas before plugging Carlson into their lineup. They are riding out the back end of Dexter Fowler’s contract and they are hoping Harrison Bader learns to hit big league pitching.
There’s a lot of uncertainty there.
Puig is a known commodity offensively and hit .267 for the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds last season, with 22 homers in his 373 at bats for the Reds. He did not mind hitting in the Great American Band Box.
In the field he can be spectacularly good and remarkably bad in the same inning, but the NL’s new designated hitter rule could limit his liability there.
Now he joins an offense featuring Ozuna, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and a very good supporting cast.
Writing for ESPN.com, Bradford Doolittle offered this take on Puig:
In terms of team projection, not much has changed for the Braves, at least not if you go back to numbers generated before Markakis opted out. Atlanta's baseline remains 34 to 36 wins over the 60-game schedule, and they remain co-favorites with the Nationals in the NL East, with the Phillies and Mets looming behind, more than capable of making a run for the division. None of that dynamic has changed.
That's mostly because the bottom line is not that different, with Puig giving the Braves pretty much what they would have gotten from Markakis. However, the route by which that bottom line will be reached is very different. It's like entering a forest with a log cabin in it, at the far end of a circular path. Whether you go left or right, you'll end up at the cabin, but what you encounter along the way will vary greatly by which adventure you choose. That path might matter because roster moves involving regulars aren't always a matter of simple WAR-based arithmetic. A player has to fit what a team needs.
Let's go back to those three-year summations. Here is the slash line for Markakis: .286/.359/.415. For Puig, it's .265/.334/.478. The edge Puig gets in bottom-line hitting metrics is entirely from his advantage in power. However, Markakis is one of baseball's more dependable gap-to-gap, bat-on-the-ball guys, who mixes that skill with a level of plate discipline comparable to what Puig reached in recent seasons. Puig does much more damage off the bat. The Braves project as a top-flight offensive team across the board, but these days, high-average hitters are scarcer than high-isolated power hitters. It probably won't matter, but there is a question of whether Puig balances out a power-based Braves lineup as well as Markakis would.
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “The Reds wasted what was, surprisingly, one of the better starting staffs in MLB last season, as both (Sonny) Gray and (Luis) Castillo’s emergence were shrouded by an anemic offense. Cincinnati spent all winter trying to boost the bats, but not before proactively adding (Trevor) Bauer at last summer’s Trade Deadline and bringing in Wade Miley via free agency to add a lefty option with another veteran touch. Castillo, whose changeup is not safe for work, might be this Cy Young-less franchise’s best shot at the award, if he can limit the walks. But the real key to this staff will be Gray maintaining what he did in 2019 (2.87 ERA, 1.08 WHIP) and Bauer shaking off a shaky start to his Cincy tenure and returning to his 2018 form (2.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP). (Anthony) DeSclafani, in a contract year, is not to be ignored, as he had a solid 117 ERA+ in 166 2/3 innings last year.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Milwaukee Brewers . . . had a ton of turnover since last season, and to my eye, much of it looks like a rearranging of the deck chairs. However, the deck itself might need some renovation. The loss of Yasmani Grandal is huge. The Brewers can't withstand any kind of decline from Christian Yelich or Josh Hader, and as good as those players are, it might be tough for them to put up a third straight season at the level they've played at. Lorenzo Cain is the other foundation piece, and he is 34, he has spent a decade banging into walls, and his numbers declined significantly last season.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “The highest win total seems almost too easy to guess: the Los Angeles Dodgers. They play a light schedule (fifth-easiest in all of MLB). Their outfield is absolutely loaded (Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock, etc.). The addition of the DH in the NL gives them another bat in the lineup. The rotation is stacked, especially with Clayton Kershaw benefiting from the down time. Their depth on offense and on the mound figures to give them an edge in games that will feature more pitching changes and maneuvers to gain the upper hand in matchups. They only need to resist the temptation to get too cute with 'resting' guys and abbreviated pitching outings.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Just 258 days ago, Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner and his family celebrated the franchise’s first World Series championship, pouring champagne on the field in Houston, parading down the streets in D.C., visiting the White House, and partying like it was 1924, the last time the nation’s capital had a baseball champion. You would think that at some point during these last 36-plus weeks since hoisting the trophy, you’d want to tell your vice president/general manager that you want him around. You could have done the same with your manager, ripping up his woefully cheap contract that barely pays him more than the minimum player salary, and giving him an extension. Instead, GM Mike Rizzo, the man who turned the Nationals into one of the game’s elite model franchises, is 110 days from being unemployed. Really. The manager who guided the Nats to the improbable World Series championship, overcoming a 19-31 start, Davey Martinez, hasn’t heard a word, either.”
MEGAPHONE
"You saw? I thought I was hidden from you guys behind the scoreboard. Yeah, it was nice. I got a nice seat over there. I got to watch the practice. The energy was good. I could hear the guys."
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, on viewing his team’s practice from a rooftop beyond right field while awaiting medical clearance to return to work.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!