Tipsheet: Powerful Braves add Puig while Cardinals mull internal options

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Just 258 days ago, Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner and his family celebrated the franchise’s first World Series championship, pouring champagne on the field in Houston, parading down the streets in D.C., visiting the White House, and partying like it was 1924, the last time the nation’s capital had a baseball champion. You would think that at some point during these last 36-plus weeks since hoisting the trophy, you’d want to tell your vice president/general manager that you want him around. You could have done the same with your manager, ripping up his woefully cheap contract that barely pays him more than the minimum player salary, and giving him an extension. Instead, GM Mike Rizzo, the man who turned the Nationals into one of the game’s elite model franchises, is 110 days from being unemployed. Really. The manager who guided the Nats to the improbable World Series championship, overcoming a 19-31 start, Davey Martinez, hasn’t heard a word, either.”