Tipsheet: Powerful Dodgers, once-mighty Astros face playoff peril

Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Clayton Kershaw spent most of Tuesday night at his dugout rail. He wore a blue hoodie and, if the sweat stains were to be believed, his gamer cap. His back spasms were the story for most of Tuesday afternoon, given he’d be at the rail for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series and not on the pitcher’s mound. This dismayed Los Angeles Dodgers fans, especially those who have learned to live with the various versions of October Kershaw and choose to believe in the better ones, along with the Dodgers themselves. Maybe he’d be well enough to pitch Game 4, though late Tuesday night Dodgers manager Dave Roberts would not — or could not — commit to it, leaving open the possibility the Dodgers could come and go in this NLCS without ever pitching Kershaw. He has yet to pitch a Game 1 in any of the Dodgers’ three postseason series, but Kershaw, at 32, remains their ace in all ways but fastball velocity. He has achieved more, has stood for more, has celebrated more and has mourned more than any of them, and besides that has been their best starting pitcher for the past three months. That Kershaw has fallen temporarily, and so is limited to at best one start against the Atlanta Braves, is the poorly timed hardship teams pick over on the last bus ride home.”