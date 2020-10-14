Tipsheet: Powerful Dodgers, once-mighty Astros face playoff peril

Postseason baseball is splendidly unpredictable. History tells us teams can do damage regardless of how their regular season ended.
Get into the bracket and you have a chance. The 2006 Cardinals will stand as an historic example of that.
Conversely, a team can dominate the regular season and encounter disaster in a short series.
And so here we are. The mighty Los Angeles Dodgers piled up a plus-136 run differential in the regular season. They lost back-to-back games just four times all season, but they lost the first two games to the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.
Over in the ALCS, the Houston Astros seemed to regain their swagger after struggling through the 60-game season . . . but now they face a 3-0 series deficit against the low-budget Tampa Bay Rays.
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was unable to pitch Game 2 due to his nagging back issue and he’s iffy for the rest of the series. L.A.’s bullpen is in disarray with closer Kenley Jansen suffering lost velocity.
Teams that fall into a 2-0 hole in a best-of-seven playoff series win just 15 percent of the time. But the Dodgers can still hit, as they reminded us Tuesday while rallying from a 7-0 deficit before losing 8-7.
“It doesn’t matter the score, they’re not letting up,” Braves closer Mark Melancon acknowledged.
“We were one swing, one anything away from tying that ballgame and going into extras,” Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager said. “It’s never over until it’s over.”
There are no days off in this series, so now the Dodgers offense can try to exploit the back half of the Braves rotation and a bullpen that is getting fatigued.
“They still have to beat us a couple more times,” Roberts said. “So our only focus is on tomorrow right now and how we can find a way to win a baseball game.”
Meanwhile the Astros are facing elimination, so they have no choice but to focus on the game at hand.
“This is a steep mountain to climb, but it’s not impossible,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “We just got to tighten our belts, put our big boy pants on and come out fighting tomorrow.”
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports.com: “Los Angeles finished the regular season 43-17, a 116-win pace in a typical season. The Dodgers hit, the Dodgers pitched and the Dodgers fielded, an orchestral blend of talent. Their depth reinforced them on offense and buttressed them in the bullpen. This wasn't just a good team. It was a great team. And it might still be, though the hole from which Los Angeles must dig itself grew troublingly deep on Tuesday. The day had begun with the Dodgers scratching starter Clayton Kershaw from his scheduled start because of a back spasm. Los Angeles moved up rookie Tony Gonsolin, whom the Braves knocked around for five runs in 4⅓ innings while their own rookie starter, Ian Anderson, tiptoed around trouble and tossed four shutout innings to extend his postseason scoreless streak to 15⅔ frames. Atlanta's routine was familiar: a dose of power from MVP-to-be Freddie Freeman, who homered for the second consecutive day to put the Braves ahead 2-0, and bend-and-bend-and-bend-some-more-but-don't-break pitching by their staff. Through the top of the seventh inning, when Atlanta held a 7-0 lead, the team's postseason earned-run average was 0.84. That the Braves proceeded to give up more runs over the next three innings (seven) than they had in the first 6⅔ games (six) wasn't exactly ideal, but then one can't expect the Dodgers' somnambulism to continue. As good as the Braves are -- as worthy an opponent as they've proved themselves -- the notion that Los Angeles will roll over doesn't resonate with Atlanta.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “Braves starters Max Fried and Ian Anderson have flummoxed the Los Angeles hitters with a superb mix of changing speeds. Fried kept landing his third-best pitch, the slider, while Anderson kept landing his third choice, the curveball. The Dodgers were unable to rule out any pitch, which is why you kept seeing Dodger hitter after Dodger hitter ahead of the softer stuff and behind the fastballs . . . These aren’t the velo-loving Padres pitchers. The Braves are 13th among 16 playoff teams in average velocity. They beat you by outthinking you, and by executing that better plan. It also helps to have the cool determination of Anderson, who joined Mathewson from 115 years ago as the only pitchers to open their postseason careers with three shutout starts of at least four innings . . . The Braves are 7-0 this postseason. They have played 67 postseason innings and trailed in only four of them. They have faced just one deficit. They are palpably confident. They have seized control of this series. Los Angeles is plenty capable of winning four out of five. Grabbing a lead would be a start. Quickly, the Dodgers have reached the point where every inning, no matter the score, is a high leverage spot.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “In case the Braves needed any reminder that they’re facing a Dodgers team with one of the highest winning percentages (.717) of all time, the Dodgers, after falling behind 7-0 in the seventh inning, almost came all the way back, falling just short, 8-7, after a four-run ninth. Atlanta sports teams always make you sweat a little bit, and blowing that lead would have felt like the 28-3 of baseball. The Braves would have been happy with a split of the first two; a sweep feels like manna from the gods. But after that, their hearts are still going to be pounding out of their chests once first pitch comes around.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Clayton Kershaw spent most of Tuesday night at his dugout rail. He wore a blue hoodie and, if the sweat stains were to be believed, his gamer cap. His back spasms were the story for most of Tuesday afternoon, given he’d be at the rail for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series and not on the pitcher’s mound. This dismayed Los Angeles Dodgers fans, especially those who have learned to live with the various versions of October Kershaw and choose to believe in the better ones, along with the Dodgers themselves. Maybe he’d be well enough to pitch Game 4, though late Tuesday night Dodgers manager Dave Roberts would not — or could not — commit to it, leaving open the possibility the Dodgers could come and go in this NLCS without ever pitching Kershaw. He has yet to pitch a Game 1 in any of the Dodgers’ three postseason series, but Kershaw, at 32, remains their ace in all ways but fastball velocity. He has achieved more, has stood for more, has celebrated more and has mourned more than any of them, and besides that has been their best starting pitcher for the past three months. That Kershaw has fallen temporarily, and so is limited to at best one start against the Atlanta Braves, is the poorly timed hardship teams pick over on the last bus ride home.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Jose Altuve is going all Chuck Knoblauch this postseason. The Astros second baseman made another crucial error in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday night . . . this time throwing a potential 4-6-3 double play ball into left field. That contributed to a five-run sixth inning that completely swung the game in the Rays’ favor . . . I'm not 100 percent convinced the Astros turn the double play with Brandon Lowe running, but they definitely should have had the lead runner at second base for the first out of the inning. Instead, Altuve threw the ball into left field, and the inning unraveled on the Astros.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Jose Altuve, one of the game’s greatest players, stood alone on the infield dirt Tuesday night, staring vacantly to the outfield in utter disbelief. Here he is, a former MVP, six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, three-time batting champion, and Gold Glove winner, melting down for all of the world to see in this American League Championship Series. The Houston Astros are one defeat away from going home for the winter, losing again to the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-2, and Altuve’s arm is largely responsible for two of the defeats . . . Altuve didn't make a throwing error in the regular season but in a span 24 hours, made three, leading to five runs, with the Rays now leading the best-of-seven series, 3-0.”
“It's tough to see this happening to such a great player and such a great guy. … I mean you can go in a different slump the same way you can go into an offensive slump. Physical turns mental. We certainly have to get past this one.”
Dusty Baker, on Altuve’s fielding meltdown.
