Tipsheet: Pressure builds on La Russa as White Sox losses mount

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is feeling heat these days.

His team has lost four of its last five games and eight of its last 12. Fans were chanting “Fire Tony” while the White Sox were suffering an 11-9, come-from-ahead loss to the Texas Rangers in 10 innings Saturday.

The White Sox blew a five-run lead in that game. They followed that up by losing to the Rangers 8-6 in 12 innings Sunday in another game filled with more misadventure.

They slipped to four games under .500 at 27-31 and they are six games out in the American League Central.

“There isn't anything that's happening with this team that, in the end, I'm not responsible for,” La Russa said. “Never dodged accountability and I won't start now.”

And, yes, La Russa is aware of public discontent.

“I hear it with one ear and I see it with one eye,” La Russa said. “I just know I appreciate they want us to win. And, when we don't win, they're unhappy.”

The fan unrest has been escalating since the White lost 11-9 to the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday.

In that game White Sox reliever Bennett Sousa got a 0-2 count on Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner with a runner on first base. But after he threw a wild pitch that allowed the runner to take second, La Russa ordered Sousa to walk Turner intentionally – despite the 1-2 count – to set up a lefty-lefty matchup against slumping Max Muncy.

That decision caused considerable head-scratching. The skepticism intensified when Muncy ripped a three-run homer that sent the Dodgers flying toward victory.

La Russa defended his decision during his spirited postseason news conference. The imperious skipper tried to swat away the second-guessers.

“Is there some question about whether that was good move or not?” La Russa said. “Do you know what (Turner) hits against left-handed pitching with 0-1 or two strikes? You know what he hits? Do you know what Muncy hits with two strikes against a left-handed pitcher? I mean, is that really a question? Because it was 1-2.

“Turner with a strike left against a left-hander is something you can avoid if you can. We had an open base and Muncy happened to be the guy behind him and that's a better matchup. That wasn't a tough call.”

Naturally the pundits disagreed. Here was some of the reaction that La Russa triggered with his decision and subsequent defense:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “And you thought the intentional walk had gone the way of Blockbuster, the iPod and those titanium-infused Phiten necklaces that stabilized the body's energy flow. You were wrong! Turns out, the intentional walk is still part of the game -- and, courtesy of Joe Maddon and Tony La Russa, it gifted us with two of the most comical and controversial moments of this season. (Well, outside of the epic Tommy Pham-Joc Pederson fantasy football dispute, which of course reigns as the kookiest non-baseball baseball thing since Yankees pitchers Mike Kekich and Fritz Peterson switched wives in the 1970s.) On Thursday, White Sox manager Tony La Russa intentionally walked shortstop Trea Turner with a runner on second base -- and a count of one ball and two strikes -- in order to have relief pitcher Bennett Sousa instead face Max Muncy, who promptly hit a three-run home run to give the Dodgers a 10-5 lead in a game they would eventually win 11-9. The best part of the whole episode was not that the two-strike intentional walk blew up in La Russa's face; it was the microphone that caught one fan yelling ‘He's got two strikes, Tony!’ and ‘Tony, what are you doing?’ before Muncy homered.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “The Dodgers led, 7-5, having just extended their lead on a Freddie Freeman single. It was not an especially strong start to the inning for Bennett Sousa, the same which could be said for both his season and major league career. Through 22 games and 18 innings, he’d allowed 13 runs, one more than the number of strikeouts he’d logged. So when he got the signal to issue a free pass in a 1-2 count, a run in, two out, Freddie Freeman on second thanks to a wild pitch and Trea Turner in the box, one can imagine all sorts of questions that came to mind.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “A reasonable person might ask, what the heck was La Russa thinking? Here's our best attempt at explaining his thought process. It boils down to La Russa 1) greatly overestimating Turner's chances of getting a hit and scoring another run (we can say for sure La Russa wasn't concerned about Turner drawing a walk, since he issued one); and 2) greatly underestimating Muncy's chances of extending the inning. It's true that Turner entered the game with a .303 batting average on the season, but that mark isn't representative of his true odds of recording a knock given the count. Turner has hit .269 in at-bats that have reached a 1-2 count this season, and even that number likely overstates his chances, seeing as how he's a career .226 hitter in those situations.”

Edward Sutelan, The Sporting News: “La Russa was right that Muncy was a better matchup. Turner entered play Thursday with an .858 OPS and an .831 OPS against left-handed pitching. Muncy, on the other hand, has struggled to a .450 OPS against southpaws and had not hit a home run all season against lefties. For his career, Muncy had a .857 OPS against left-handed pitching. Still, in a 1-2 count, there is little reason to be nervous about any batter. MLB hitters have posted a .478 OPS through a 1-2 count or later this season, according to Fangraphs. Turner has a .687 OPS after getting to 1-2 in 2022, and a .700 OPS against left-handers through that count for his career.”

Tom Ley, The Defector: “Even if you want to accept La Russa’s thinking, though, there’s still no reason to just hand Turner first base for free. If La Russa’s ultimate goal was to deny Turner an opportunity to get a hit, then why not have Sousa just throw the next three pitches way out of the zone or into the dirt? Maybe Turner would have been coaxed into swinging at one and struck out, or put a weakly hit ball into play. Or maybe he would have just spit on three straight pitches, in which case La Russa would have ended up in the exact same situation he wanted to engineer, minus Muncy being angry. Such an analysis of the decision is not even necessary, though. A lot of different things could have happened over the course of that half inning, but only one thing did: Tony La Russa made a call that caused everyone who saw it to screw their faces up in horror, and then it immediately blew up in his face. That’s a short, satisfying story.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Ex post reasoning is always dangerous, but c’mon. Tony La Russa cited Turner’s batting average with ‘oh, one, or two strikes’ against left-handed pitching in explaining his decision. It’s true! Trea Turner is a good hitter. The problem is, the Dodgers are just good hitters all the way down, and that means you have to capture every edge possible against them. Going from a two-strike count to a zero-strike count is very much not capturing every edge . . . I’m not entirely sure what to say about La Russa’s defense of it. To quote him, ‘that wasn’t a tough call.’ I agree with La Russa on that, but I disagree on which call he should have made. I don’t know any analyst who would agree with La Russa on this decision. I’m confident that the Chicago front office wouldn’t agree with this decision. For him to think it’s an easy call – the other way – befuddles me.”

“If Turner gets a hit there, I’d be walking into the lake or something because that would have been that stupid. Does anyone in this room really think, even with the count, we should have gone with Turner? No chance. Muncy is the guy to get out of the inning. We just missed him.”

La Russa, continuing his defense of his decision.

