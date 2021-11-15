Tipsheet: Pressure mounts on Mullen as Florida prepares for Mizzou

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “The ACC was a longshot to begin with this season, but dropped out of the playoff conversation after Wake Forest lost at North Carolina on Nov. 6. Now, the Big 12 is in trouble after No. 8 Oklahoma, the conference's top contender and only undefeated team, lost to No. 13 Baylor with one of the most unimpressive offensive showings under coach Lincoln Riley. So with two of the five most powerful conferences in college football without a legitimate title contender, the door is open for ... Two SEC teams? Undefeated Cincinnati? One-loss Notre Dame? Cincinnati won twice this weekend -- first on Friday night when it went on the road and beat South Florida 45-28, and again on Saturday when Oklahoma lost to Baylor, eliminating the possibility of an undefeated Big 12 champion ultimately leapfrogging the Bearcats. OU's loss might have doomed the Big 12 entirely, as the Sooners didn't resemble anything close to a top-four team and still lack a marquee win. That gives Cincinnati an edge over the Big 12, but the Bearcats still need some help because the committee has made it clear their undefeated record alone isn't enough.”