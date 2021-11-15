Tipsheet: Pressure mounts on Mullen as Florida prepares for Mizzou

Florida coach Dan Mullen is trying to keep angry boosters at bay after the Gators survived a 70-52 shootout against FCS opponent Samford Saturday.
The Gators (5-5 overall, 2-5 in the Southeastern Conference) have won just five of their last 13 games, so Mullen was in no mood to debate the victory’s aesthetics.
Sure, that was Samford. But a victory is a victory.
"They’re an offensive football team, they score points and have some good players," Mullen told reporters. "So I don’t think . . . calling a win disappointing is disrespectful to the game and their players. I really do.”
Mullen even pulled out a Ted Lasso reference during his postseason news conference while trying to keep reporters in check.
But his seat remains scorching hot as the Gators prepare for their critical game at Missouri Saturday. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz threw his offensive playbook at South Carolina and he figures to do the same to Florida regardless of which quarterback (or quarterbacks) he deploys.
Samford exposed plenty of Florida defensive weaknesses, at least for one day.
“They throw the ball all over the place within their style,” Mullen said. “I think the biggest one if there’s a disappointment it’s some guys had opportunity to make plays we didn’t make. The opportunities, a couple of missed tackles, a couple of opportunities for sacks that we didn’t make.
“We ended up with penalties, pass interference, penalties we got to get that cleaned up, right? You look, they had three, we had 12. A lot of them were like the judgment penalties, but they didn’t go our way. The guys got to be in position to go make plays. So that part is disappointing.
"But I think there’s guys going to look at it and hopefully they start to build some confidence and say, 'Hey, I’m right there, all I got to do is go make a play. I have to finish it and have the confidence to go make that play.'"
Writing for Yahoo! Sports. Pete Thamel had this dire assessment of Mullen and the Gators:
One week after suffering the worst loss of his 13-year head coaching career, Florida’s Dan Mullen suffered his worst win. The collective toll of the accumulated embarrassments for Florida football has careened Mullen’s head coaching fate at Florida from a possibility of a departure to a virtual inevitability.
The single-most shocking half of football this 2021 college football season took place at Florida on Saturday, with a mediocre FCS team, Samford, scoring 42 points on the Gators. A sputtering Gators program so desperate for a spark that it fired its defensive coordinator and offensive line coach this week somehow managed to speed up the program’s regression. Florida responded by playing the worst half of defensive football in program history.
The 42 first-half points marked a program record by an opponent, and that’s mind-blowing considering Samford lost 55-13 to Chattanooga last month and is tied for fifth in the FCS Southern Conference.
There’s flat performances. There’s lifeless performances. There’s listless performances. And then there’s the performances that combine all those so obviously that they end coaching tenures, alter the financial futures of athletic departments and send reverberations throughout the coaching carousel.
The stage is set for an interesting Saturday in Boone County. Florida simply has to win. Missouri could gain bowl eligibility and change its season complexion by knocking off the Gators.
So what's it going to be?
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering what the Longhorn Network ratings look like these days:
- How did Texas lose on its own field to a walk-on fullback built like a mailbox?
- Why is the NCAA punishing Oklahoma State in 2021 for corruption that should have been addressed in 2017?
- Have the Blues lost the key to their lockdown late-game defense?
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about college football:
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “The ACC was a longshot to begin with this season, but dropped out of the playoff conversation after Wake Forest lost at North Carolina on Nov. 6. Now, the Big 12 is in trouble after No. 8 Oklahoma, the conference's top contender and only undefeated team, lost to No. 13 Baylor with one of the most unimpressive offensive showings under coach Lincoln Riley. So with two of the five most powerful conferences in college football without a legitimate title contender, the door is open for ... Two SEC teams? Undefeated Cincinnati? One-loss Notre Dame? Cincinnati won twice this weekend -- first on Friday night when it went on the road and beat South Florida 45-28, and again on Saturday when Oklahoma lost to Baylor, eliminating the possibility of an undefeated Big 12 champion ultimately leapfrogging the Bearcats. OU's loss might have doomed the Big 12 entirely, as the Sooners didn't resemble anything close to a top-four team and still lack a marquee win. That gives Cincinnati an edge over the Big 12, but the Bearcats still need some help because the committee has made it clear their undefeated record alone isn't enough.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “Georgia was kind enough to spot Tennessee seven points on the game's opening possession, delighting the crowd at Neyland Stadium, before outscoring the Volunteers 41-10 the rest of the way. Ohio State's offense dropped 59 points on Purdue, quickly extinguishing any chance of the Boilermakers cutting down another Big Ten contenders. Alabama whipped New Mexico State. Michigan survived against Penn State. Michigan State and star running back Kenneth Walker III had no problem with Maryland. Saturday went well for every major College Football Playoff contender but one: Baylor smothered star quarterback Caleb Williams and beat Oklahoma 27-14, knocking the Sooners well out of the contention for the national semifinals.”
David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “Just two weeks remain in the 2021 regular season, and all we're certain of is that Georgia looks awfully good. Beyond that, nearly everything seems debatable, and Week 11 proved particularly adept at illustrating just how foolish many of our assumptions have been. Oh, sure, there were the truly hilarious twists of fate. Six weeks ago, Florida came within a two-point try of toppling Alabama, and on Saturday, the Gators coughed up 52 points to an FCS team. A month ago, Texas had a massive lead over Oklahoma at the half, and on Saturday it served up the most embarrassing result of the season, a 57-56 loss at home to lowly Kansas. Indeed, the point-and-laugh response to seeing two of college football's blue bloods puke on their own shoes will be the main takeaway from Saturday's festivities.”
Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “Week 11 in college football didn't feature the depth of top-tier matchups as the last few weeks, but the incredible lows will live for years in our collective memories. Specifically, two of the proudest programs in college football -- Florida and Texas -- set records for all the wrong reasons. No. 8 Oklahoma's loss to No. 13 Baylor wasn't as bad, but the Sooners posted the worst overall offensive performance since Lincoln Riley took over as offensive coordinator in 2015. That poor showing now might have cost them a playoff spot. While most of the top 15 cruised, No. 12 Wake Forest edged No. 16 NC State 45-42 to take control of the ACC. No. 15 Ole Miss beat Texas A&M 29-19 and No. 17 Auburn flopped hard to shake up the SEC West race.”
MEGAPHONE
“Until we figure that out, that it takes discipline, commitment, toughness and accountability all of the time, we're going to be swimming upstream. That's the message to the guys. At some point they've got to recognize that.”
Beleaguered Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, after the Longhorns lost to Kansas as a 31-point favorite.