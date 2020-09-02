Tipsheet: Pressure mounts on Reds, Brewers as playoff push begins

So what kind of night did National League Central hopefuls have Tuesday?
Shortstop Orlando Arcia made his pitching debut for the Milwaukee Brewers. Matt Davidson became the first Cincinnati Reds position player to work two innings since 1987.
So it was that kind of night. The Brewers fell 12-1 to the Detroit Tigers and the Reds took a 16-2 powder against the Cardinals.
With four weeks left the Reds are six games under .500 and 3½ games out of the final NL playoff spot. The Brewers are three games under .500 and two games outside the bracket.
The Reds have lost four of their last five games. Their rebuilt offense has scored two runs or fewer in eight of their last 16 games.
The addition of outfielder Brian Goodwin will help that flagging attack and the arrival of pitcher Archie Bradley will fortify their bullpen, but the Reds are feeling the urgency to win – starting with their Wednesday night game against the Cardinals.
In a shortened season, back-to-back losses have the impact of almost six losses in a 162-game season.
"We’re trying some different things with the way we’re preparing for games," Reds manager David Bell said. "Guys are doing everything in their power to make the adjustments fast enough. We haven’t been able to get in going consistently enough.
"We’re still very hopeful and confident that it’s going to happen. All you can do is continue to work and compete. Our hitters are too good for it to not turn around."
The Reds have a four-game series with the woeful Pittsburgh Pirates up next while the Cardinals face five tough games against the Chicago Cubs. So the playoff race can change in a hurry.
The Brewers are counting on that, too, after a lackluster August. They went 20-7 during the previous two Septembers and they know how to finish strong.
“This is a different season, this is a different playoffs,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “You’ve got to keep up and put yourself in a spot where you’re playing some games in the last week of the season where who knows what can happen. That’s our goal, is keep racking up some wins. It’s going to be a crazy last week of the season. I think we can tell that -- especially in the National League, the way it’s sitting now. We’ve just got to keep fighting.”
The Brewers are batting just .215 as a team this season, which is second-worst in the majors behind only the Texas Rangers. Efforts to add offensive depth before the trade deadline failed.
“We're still grinding,” outfielder Christian Yelich said. “Obviously, we haven't been good so far. I think we know we're capable of doing more, and we've still got half the year to play.”
Here is what folks are writing about the stretch run:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Tampa Bay Rays, sitting atop the AL East, sat pat, along with the team chasing them, the New York Yankees. The AL Central contenders either stood still or hurt themselves, with the first-place Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins not budging, and the Cleveland Indians trading away veteran starting pitcher Mike Clevinger. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won seven consecutive NL West titles, traded away a pitcher in Ross Striping, while watching the Padres load up. The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves didn’t acquire another starter, and the defending AL champion Houston Astros didn’t make a move. While every team had their own reasons, from the exorbitant acquisition costs in prospects to financial woes to not believing a trade would bring them any closer to a World Series ring, the underlying theme was this year’s postseason format. This is the first time it makes absolutely no difference whether you win your division, are the No. 1 seed in this 16-team tournament, or just squeak into the playoffs.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “The Dodgers, for instance, as a reward for being the best team in the league, could face a three-game series in which they draw Jacob deGrom of the Mets or Sonny Gray, Trevor Bauer and Luis Castillo of the Reds—with no fans in the stands at Dodger Stadium to create a home-field advantage. The World Series winner needs to win 13 games. The postseason never has been less advantageous for the best teams.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “In 27 days, 14 teams will leave the soft bubble that had its porous moments, leaving 16. Among the 16, surely, will be the San Diego Padres, who in a half-century of baseball have produced zero World Series titles and five postseason appearances. So, there were decisions along the way, some born of restlessness, others of recklessness, and they didn’t always pan out, and the team to the north became invincible, and fifth-place finishes became fourth-place finishes and back again. This time they’ll get it right, they always said. This time is real. This time is for good. And then the small-market circle of life would turn and turn, and if they weren’t one good player away they were five or six, and then they’d choose poorly between patience and belligerence, and it was frankly exhausting.”
Craig Edwards, FanGraphs: “The Padres look pretty safe as far as a playoff spot goes, so they went a different route than the Blue Jays did, focusing more on players with team control beyond this season. Sure, they added Trevor Rosenthal and Mitch Moreland (who does have a 2021 option), but their big moves were focused on 2020 and beyond. When a team lands the best player traded at the deadline — and that’s what Mike Clevinger represents — we can expect a significant package of players to head the other way. The trade that netted the right-hander featured a large quantity of players going to Cleveland, and perhaps a few will flourish there, but none of those moved were top prospects, and all carry significant risk regarding their future production. The team ended up moving Taylor Trammel to Seattle in a package headlined by catcher Austin Nola; Trammell was the highest ranked prospect San Diego traded at the deadline, and he wasn’t in their top four. The Padres have enviable prospect depth and they used it to get one of the better pitchers in the game.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The Reds continue to make near-term improvements, even though the 2020 season has been a disappointment thus far. Archie Bradley upgrades their high-leverage relief situation in a big way, and he's not slated for free agency until after next season. Outfielder Brian Goodwin, whom the Reds acquired from the Angels, is a solidly underrated player who gives them some versatility, pop from the left side, and speed on the bases.”
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Cubs were limited financially, for reasons I'm not sure I will ever quite understand, but they did make moves at the deadline. (Yes, every team is revenue-starved this season, yet other teams were able to maneuver.) They added veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin, who has now been traded eight times during his career, if you count his Aug. 31 waiver pickup by Houston in 2017 as a trade. The Cubs will be his 10th big league organization. Maybin has always been a good player, but not good enough to convince a club that he is better than what it might get in a trade for him. And he is a well-liked player, which also partly explains his travels. In addition, Chicago picked up relievers Andrew Chafin and Josh Osich. With the exception of new DH Jose Martinez, who improves an already good offense, I'm just not sure the Cubs brought in anybody who is better than what they already had. You might look at the standings and think that's fine. Consider this: The Cubs' 162-game win pace is 95. Great! Their expected wins, based on run differential, projects to 83. They need to get better.”
MEGAPHONE
"It's not a good feeling, because I put every single guy in that clubhouse in a bad spot. I have to own that and I have to wear that. I mean, before you even take a foot in the dugout for the first inning for your first at-bat -- you're losing by six."
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sonny Gray, after his disastrous outing Tuesday night.
