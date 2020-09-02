Tipsheet: Pressure mounts on Reds, Brewers as playoff push begins

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Cubs were limited financially, for reasons I'm not sure I will ever quite understand, but they did make moves at the deadline. (Yes, every team is revenue-starved this season, yet other teams were able to maneuver.) They added veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin, who has now been traded eight times during his career, if you count his Aug. 31 waiver pickup by Houston in 2017 as a trade. The Cubs will be his 10th big league organization. Maybin has always been a good player, but not good enough to convince a club that he is better than what it might get in a trade for him. And he is a well-liked player, which also partly explains his travels. In addition, Chicago picked up relievers Andrew Chafin and Josh Osich. With the exception of new DH Jose Martinez, who improves an already good offense, I'm just not sure the Cubs brought in anybody who is better than what they already had. You might look at the standings and think that's fine. Consider this: The Cubs' 162-game win pace is 95. Great! Their expected wins, based on run differential, projects to 83. They need to get better.”