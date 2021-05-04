Tipsheet: Pressure mounts on slumping Lindor as Mets sputter

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “When the season began at the start of April, the Los Angeles Dodgers possessed what could only be described as an excess of quality pitching. It was an embarrassment of riches; an overindulgence of their sport's most valuable resource. By the third day of May, they suddenly didn't have enough of it. This is not an indictment of the Dodgers so much as it is a glaring example of pitching's fragility, further exacerbated by the unprecedented innings jump after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season that still vexes most of the industry. When Dustin May opted to have season-ending Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, the Dodgers were left with four healthy starting pitchers. David Price is rehabbing a hamstring strain that will probably keep him out through the end of the month. Tony Gonsolin, who has been on the injured list since the first week of April, is only starting to get built back up as a starting pitcher. Josiah Gray, arguably the organization's most promising prospect, is still too inexperienced to be considered a viable option. And Jimmy Nelson, eighth on the starting-pitching depth chart when the season began, is helping out a bullpen that is still navigating the absence of high-leverage relievers Joe Kelly, Brusdar Gaterol and Corey Knebel.”