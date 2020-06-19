Tipsheet: Pro tennis plots its restart, highlighted by U.S. Open

Pete Bodo , ESPN.com : “The US Open will retain distinction as the only Grand Slam tournament that has never been canceled since it was first played in 1887. This will be unlike any US Open in recent memory. The lack of fans, social distancing protocols, and the effects of a strict testing regiment will replace celebrity spotting as a topic of conversation. There has been intense speculation about the restrictions a 2020 US Open might feature. In the end, though, the measures revealed Wednesday seem less onerous than most expected.”

Matt Fitzgerald, Tennis.com: “A week and a half ago, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic said he understood the economic reasons behind the USTA’s desire to stage the U.S. Open, but wondered, ‘the question is, how many players are willing to accept those terms?’ It now appears that Djokovic, who initially expressed reservations when he first heard about the proposed restrictions, could be on board for the tournament after the USTA publicly announced its decision to move forward Wednesday, and shared more details about the protocols players would need to follow . . . One of the initial issues Djokovic and several other top players expressed was being limited to one team member on site. Newly appointed US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster revealed in Wednesday’s press conference that each athlete will be allocated two hotel rooms (one covered by the tournament), and as part of that distribution, could ‘bring up to three additional guests at their choice.’ It was also confirmed that the Western & Southern Open would move from Mason, Ohio to New York, and played the week before the Grand Slam event. Allaster added that her team has a realtor readily available, should players wish to rent a private home during their extended stay—permitting those wishing to travel with larger groups that include family members or additional personnel. Manhattan would be excluded from the available selection, which require residences to be in less dense locations.”