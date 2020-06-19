Tipsheet: Pro tennis plots its restart, highlighted by U.S. Open

While Major League Baseball remains sidelined by the eternal squabble between owners and players, the tennis industry is cranking up again.
The United States Tennis Association will hold the Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Open back to back during a 24-day ‘bubble’ period in New York beginning Aug. 19.
The former epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic in this country will host these events without fans. And tennis stars are warming up to the idea, even if it means holing up by LaGuardia Airport and missing out on the amenities of Manhattan.
“I think that a lot of people were skeptical, especially for the U.S. events considering what the U.S. went through as a country during this pandemic. So a lot of people, including myself, were quite skeptical on whether it would happen or not,” Novak Djokovic told Eurosport’s Tennis Legends Podcast.
“We are very glad that it is happening, of course, and it is very important that we provide opportunities, we provide jobs, we provide opportunities for players to compete. Because at the end of the day, this is what we do. As tennis professionals we love the sport; we are passionate about it. We miss competing and traveling and, at the end of the day, we miss being on tour. So, I think this is very positive news.”
While Djokovic initially panned the U.S. Open plans, Serena Williams has fully supported the return-to-play effort. At 38 years old she is eager to take at least one more shot at winning another major.
“Ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York and play,” she said in a video message. “I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe.”
But she admitted that playing in front of empty stands will be weird.
“I’ll certainly miss the fans, don’t get me wrong,” Williams said. “Just being out there in the New York crowd, hearing everyone cheer — I’ll miss that, getting me through some of those tough matches.”
Here is what folks have been writing about this:
Jon Wertheim, SI.com: “I start by ladling abundant praise on the USTA. While socially distanced, of course. This organization, not often accused of being nimble, went to great lengths and showed great creativity to make this event happen. Yet this was not a rogue exercise. This was done while consulting data and science (I know, right?) and working with, not at odds, local and state government. Boater hats off, here. And may this persist, this spirit of enterprise and willingness to embrace change. Me? I’m guardedly optimistic here. Happy for tennis, but not naïve to the risks. I also want to reserve judgment, v/v the COVID-19 status updates over the next 60 days. A friend wrote: ‘The PGA tour field at their first regular event back has the strongest field since last year’s mandatory tour playoffs. They are setting the right example.’ That’s more or less where I land. Provided, of course, there is no second wave. Or change in the New York trendlines that make this worse. I hear Serena played a big role here. She is . . . pursuing that elusive 24th major, and that imbued both the USTA and ESPN with confidence to continue on.”
Pete Bodo, ESPN.com: “The US Open will retain distinction as the only Grand Slam tournament that has never been canceled since it was first played in 1887. This will be unlike any US Open in recent memory. The lack of fans, social distancing protocols, and the effects of a strict testing regiment will replace celebrity spotting as a topic of conversation. There has been intense speculation about the restrictions a 2020 US Open might feature. In the end, though, the measures revealed Wednesday seem less onerous than most expected.”
Matt Fitzgerald, Tennis.com: “A week and a half ago, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic said he understood the economic reasons behind the USTA’s desire to stage the U.S. Open, but wondered, ‘the question is, how many players are willing to accept those terms?’ It now appears that Djokovic, who initially expressed reservations when he first heard about the proposed restrictions, could be on board for the tournament after the USTA publicly announced its decision to move forward Wednesday, and shared more details about the protocols players would need to follow . . . One of the initial issues Djokovic and several other top players expressed was being limited to one team member on site. Newly appointed US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster revealed in Wednesday’s press conference that each athlete will be allocated two hotel rooms (one covered by the tournament), and as part of that distribution, could ‘bring up to three additional guests at their choice.’ It was also confirmed that the Western & Southern Open would move from Mason, Ohio to New York, and played the week before the Grand Slam event. Allaster added that her team has a realtor readily available, should players wish to rent a private home during their extended stay—permitting those wishing to travel with larger groups that include family members or additional personnel. Manhattan would be excluded from the available selection, which require residences to be in less dense locations.”
Christopher Clarey, New York Times: “The men’s and women’s tours have been on hiatus since mid-March because of the pandemic. Though tennis is particularly suited to social distancing with a net separating players, the global nature of the professional tours is a major obstacle. Though no schedule can be definite at this anxious stage, both tours announced their comeback plans on Wednesday. The women’s tour is set to resume on Aug. 3 with a clay-court event in Palermo, Italy, followed by potential tournaments in Prague and Washington. Then it would continue to the doubleheader in New York with the transplanted Western & Southern Open preceding the U.S. Open from Aug. 21 to 28. The men’s tour would resume with the Citi Open in Washington on Aug. 14 with the New York doubleheader to follow. After the U.S. Open, both tours would head to Europe for the postponed clay-court season with combined events in Madrid and Rome and then the French Open, a Grand Slam tournament that was rescheduled from late May to Sept. 27 to Oct. 11. Unlike the U.S. Open, the Madrid Open and French Open could be played with spectators.”
MEGAPHONE
"Returning to life as we once knew it is no longer an option. But, I plan to make the most of the opportunity to get back on the court, re-connect with players and friends and hopefully bring tennis back to the millions of fans across the globe safely."
Canadian star Bianca Andreescu, via Twitter on her decision to play in the U.S. Open.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!