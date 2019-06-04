The Chicago Cubs could have buried the Cardinals into a deep National League Central hole during the past few weeks.
Back on May 14 they were 25-14, They were threatening to run away with the division.
But the Cubs didn't. Instead, they lost 12 of 18 games -- including all three this weekend at Busch Stadium.
Along the way the Cubs fell 1 1/2 games back of the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Their struggle also helped keep the Cardinals within reach at just three games off the pace.
Tipsheet knew pitching could be an issue for the injury-depleted Cubs this season, but their sputtering offense has been a larger concern for manager Joe Maddon. Chicago scored just six runs while suffering this sweep.
"We've got to hit better," Maddon said during his postgame media session Sunday. "We just have to do a better job with reorganizing our strike zones. Make the pitchers throw the ball over the plate and stay in the middle of the field. That's what I'm seeing."
Maddon has been seeing that for a while. He stressed tactical hitting with the Cubs during spring training and he has continued to hammer at that theme during his team's recent downturn.
He wants to see his team build more "swarming" innings by stringing together hits and moving runners around the bases. The Cubs have scored about half of their runs this season with homers.
"The punchouts are really getting way too heavy," Maddon told reporters earlier in the series. "I don't like that. We're not making adjustments into the at-bat like we had been earlier in the year. Yes, we're not stringing innings together. It's becoming more reliant on the traditional new baseball methods.
"I want it all. I want to be able to hit home runs. I want to string together innings, and I want to move the baseball and not strike out so much."
Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber told MLB.com that Maddon's message has been received.
"I don't think we're going up there trying to just hit homers," Schwarber said. "I think that we're all just trying to go up there and put in quality at-bats. Some of it's not falling right now. It's the reality. I know we're all up there grinding for good ABs and trying to drive in guys here. We're not just looking for the long ball."
Added Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo after Sunday's game: "It's not like we're in here moping around and, 'Poor us, we can't get a hit right now with a runner in scoring position. We're doing our best, we're just falling short."
Writing for ESPN.com, Jesse Rogers had this take:
Rizzo isn't wrong. By year's end, the top on-base teams are usually the top run-scoring teams. That's a fact.
But the Cubs seem to do things that don't go with the norm. For example, despite respectable National League rankings in batting average (fifth) and on-base percentage (second), the Cubs drop all the way down to 14th -- just ahead of the lowly Marlins -- when it comes to hitting with runners in scoring position. Let that sink in. They hit .255 overall but just .240 when runners are poised to score. Only one other NL team (Pittsburgh) has a drop of that significant. All others hit the same or better when the going gets tough for the pitcher.
That leads to a cruel joke forming for opposing teams: The best way to get out of an inning against the Cubs is to put a runner at second base . . .
If anyone epitomizes the Cubs' yearly inability to take advantage of their great team on-base percentage, it's Schwarber. He's hitting just .105 with runners in scoring position this season after hitting below .200 his previous two years. No wonder Maddon is batting Schwarber leadoff again.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
He is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: "The team with the best run differential in baseball also has the biggest lead in its division, and while it's way too early to declare a runaway winner, it's fair to say it's good to be a Minnesota Twin these days. The Twins are the only team in baseball with a double-digit lead in their division, and they're also the only team in the American League Central with a winning record. They're 11 1/2 games in front of the White Sox and Indians. The Twins have a run differential of +109, 10 runs better than the Astros (+99) and 15 better than the Dodgers (+94). The AL Central race may not be the most suspenseful, but it's among the more interesting so far in 2019. Last year, there was a feeling in the industry the Twins were on the cusp of putting it all together and making a real push. Clearly, they're delivering."
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: "Well, Albert Pujols will do a lot to drag up a team’s average in this (age) department. If you’d like to feel really old, consider that baseball is now at the point where he’s not only the oldest player on pace to qualify for the batting title, but the oldest by two full years. Unfortunately for the Angels, all this has done is ensure that they rank 25th out of 30 in first baseman WAR—which is the least of their problems when you consider the state of their pitching staff, with a rotation that’s even further down the list, in 27th."
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: "The Seattle Mariners figure to be major sellers leading up to the July 31 trade deadline, which is now less than two months away. That's especially the case now that the Mariners are reportedly closing in on a trade that will send veteran outfielder Jay Bruce to the Phillies. GM Jerry Dipoto this past offseason undertook a pivot of sorts, as he dealt away names like Robinson Cano, James Paxton and Edwin Diaz, among others. The team's 13-2 start to the season raised some hopes that they might be surprise contenders in 2019. However, they're now in last place in the AL West and on pace for 94 losses. That's thanks in large measure to Seattle's 7-21 record for the month of May . . . Those names would be Edwin Encarnacion, Ryon Healy, Dee Gordon, Tim Beckham and Mike Leake, among others. Of those, Beckman might have the most appeal on the market, as the former No. 1 overall pick in his age-29 season has proved himself a power threat with the ability to at least get by at shortstop. Encarnacion has also enjoyed a bit of a bounceback at the plate in 2019, and Gordon has speed plus the capability of manning second base. If Dipoto decides to tear it down to the studs, then maybe he shops Mitch Haniger, Domingo Santana and Marco Gonzales."
Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: "The Red Sox played their butts off in an effort to rebound from an uncharacteristically awful April these past six weeks. And yet, after another two games against the Yankees, they’re even worse off than they were the last time the Bombers beat them two straight — and with a lot less of the year to work with. Boston isn’t bad by any means, but with the way the Yankees have looked — and don’t forget about the Rays, currently resting comfortably between the two — the ultimate champions of the AL East will likely need at least 100 wins. With June just kicking off, the Yankees will need to play just .590 baseball (compared to their current .667 record) to get there. The Red Sox will need to pick up the pace from .500 to essentially a baseball’s best .683. With a season that stretches six-plus months, baseball prognosticators are careful to couch any early extremes behind 'small sample size' caveats. But April losses still count come September, and they weigh a whole lot heavier on a team when the calendar flips from May to June. The Red Sox are finding that you can’t ever actually undo a slump to start the season even with above average play, and when you lose to the team atop the standings, it’s that much harder to catch up."
MEGAPHONE
“I wanted to hear it from him. We exchanged some non-professional words. I’d rather not say what they were, but I loved it. What can I say about Max? He’s the best.”
Washington Nations manager Dave Martinez, after starting pitcher Max Scherzer rejected the notion of exiting the game after 117 pitches.